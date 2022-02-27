Slack Randoms: $6,355 Ti Power Meter Cranks, National Penny-Farthing Champs, a 500-Pound Black Bear & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
£4740 Titanium 3D Printed Power Meter Cranks
Verve Cycling has launched a 3D printed titanium crankset that includes a power meter that is claimed to offer a "degree of accuracy totally unparalleled within the industry." The cranks feature a dual-sided power meter measuring with a margin of error of less than 1% and claim to need no recalibration. Verve also claims to have the first power meter with "true torque based power measurement with a 3D printed titanium crank arm." Priced at £4740 ($6355) these definitely don't come cheap but being made out of 3D printed titanium and with a complex power meter included the price is definitely not surprising.
You can find out more here
.
National Penny-Farthing Championships Return to Tasmania
The 39th National Penny Farthing Championships were held in the village of Evandale, Tasmania.
xkcd's Handy Guide for Calculating your Riding Speed
Now we need someone to make a conversion chart for a Pinkbike Foot
.
State Bicycle Co. Collaborates with Wu-Tang Clan
State Bicycle Co. has partnered with hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan for a range of limited edition bikes, apparel and components. The State Bicycle Co. x Wu-Tang Clan collection is available now with the limited black and yellow Klunker, Core Line, and 6061 Black Label bikes being the biggest items in the range.
You can find out more here
.
500-Pound Black Bear Hank Tank Accused of Breaking into more than Two Dozen Homes
A now-infamous 500-pound black bear named 'Hank the Tank' has been accused of breaking into more than two dozen homes around California’s Lake Tahoe as he has become accustomed to human food. The bear weighing a huge 500-pounds is around twice the size of an average black bear was facing potential euthanasia before DNA evidence has revealed that he was not responsible for all of the incidents in the area. If captured it is hoped he will be relocated to a sanctuary.
Currently, Hank hasn’t behaved aggressively towards residents or hurt anyone. But he appears to have completely lost his fear of people and attempts to distract him with paintballs, sirens, and even tasers have failed.
An Unfortunate Cyclocross Overtaking Manoeuvre
Ali Clarkson Tests Out his Homemade Rope SpokesLast week's Slack Randoms
brought you the making of some homemade rope spokes, now Ali Clarkson takes them out for a test ride.
4 Comments
Post a Comment