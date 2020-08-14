Slack Randoms: Hellish Hail, No Foot Take Offs & Simon Cowell's ‘Ebike’ Injury

We wanted to share the first part of our incredible journey leading up to 2021 and the dedicated team determined to make it a success.



Since starting out in 1989, we have proudly become world leaders when it comes to engineering bicycle components, something we have done purely to help us ride our bikes more! We manufacture almost every part for a bicycle including hubs, brakes, headset, stems, bottom brackets and lights - all from our home in Barnoldswick, Lancashire. Manufacturing all products on-site gives us total control on quality and delivery schedules and was one of the reasons which led British Cycling to say it was a 'no brainer to partner with us for this project, even it would become be our very first road bike!



This video shows never before seen footage of our committed team making history by creating one of the fastest bikes ever made and finding an innovative way to progress the design of track wheels. Plus, hear from British Cycling on how a cup of coffee turned into a manufacturing first.



We wanted to share just how labour intensive but also how satisfying creating the HB.T has been, revealing the whole process from creating the mould to perfecting the layer of lacquer! We are proud to say all elements of the HB.T are sourced, made and constructed under one roof here in the UK. We show off our experts who give an insight into their day to day activities working side by side to create a truly artisan product.



We also proudly show off our unique carbon track wheels which use an extremely fine-tuned monocoque structure and weigh less than 700g! You can even catch a glimpse of some of the first rides by the Olympic development squad - achieving PBs from day one!