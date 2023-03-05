Slack Randoms: Homemade Folding Bikes, Wooden Flat Pedals, Wild Swampfest Carnage & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Homemade Folding Bike
|In this video, I'll show you how to make your own foldable bicycle using basic tools and materials. With this project, you can have a unique, custom-made bike that you can easily store and transport. I'll guide you through each step of the process, from cutting and welding the frame to assembling the wheels and gears. Whether you're a seasoned bike enthusiast or just starting out, this project is perfect for anyone looking to build their own bicycle. So grab your tools and join us for this exciting project!— The Q
Wooden Flat Pedals
Moto Bicycle Innovations has launched its new MOTO pedals featuring a flat surface, no bearings and wooden construction.
These unique pedals from Berlin, Germany are said to be perfect for urban riders with Moto claiming they "provide unrivaled grip under urban (non-muddy) conditions." Below the grip tape the pedals are made with two thin fibreglass-composite platforms surrounded by lacquered wooden frames.
A set of pedals costs $170 and weigh 346 grams.
Swampfest Carnage
New Zealand National Champs with Bernard Kerr
|The downhill scene in New Zealand is alive and well thats for sure. I had the pleasure of being a sports fan for the day and loved it up the amazing coronet peak to watch the fastest riders the Southern Hemisphere hurtle down the hill.
Jenna Hastings, Eddie masters, Brook macdonald, Laurie greenland and Jackson Goldstone all go ham!— Bernard Kerr
Coronet POV with Brett Rheeder
|All-time conditions at Coronet right now. Stoked to get some good turns in with Casey Brown & Corbin Selfe.— Brett Rheeder
Loic Bruni & Nico VIink Shredding in Girona
