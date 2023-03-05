Slack Randoms: Homemade Folding Bikes, Wooden Flat Pedals, Wild Swampfest Carnage & More

In this video, I'll show you how to make your own foldable bicycle using basic tools and materials. With this project, you can have a unique, custom-made bike that you can easily store and transport. I'll guide you through each step of the process, from cutting and welding the frame to assembling the wheels and gears. Whether you're a seasoned bike enthusiast or just starting out, this project is perfect for anyone looking to build their own bicycle. So grab your tools and join us for this exciting project! — The Q