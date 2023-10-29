Slack Randoms: Honda's eMTB Concept, Explosive Popcorn Makers, Crushing Lithium Ion Batteries & More

Oct 29, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.



Honda's eMTB Concept

photo

The 2023 Japan Mobility Show saw the unveiling of Honda's return to mountain biking as it showcased a new eMTB concept.

Looking closer at the concept Honda has used a mix of RockShox's AXS dropper, a Shimano drivetrain paired and a Brose motor system. Honda has equipped the bike with a short rear mudguard that appears like it will do a great job of directing mud and spray straight onto the rear shock.

There's no confirmation that this model will ever enter into production, but this latest concept continues the trend of car companies looking to enter into the eMTB market.

photo

Check out e-BikeJapan’s website for some in-person shots of the concept bike.


Dean Lucas Interviews Joshy "Frotha" Anslow


bigquotes18-year-old Josh Anslow has set the mountain biking world alight with his positive mindset and all-around excited energy, making us all stop and really appreciate everything we have right in front of us.

Even after not achieving his goal of qualifying at the first round in Lenzerhide, Switzerland he was still visually over the mood just to be a part of the world cups, while also pushing himself in the process.

Joshy shows us all that we don't have to win to actually "win" and if you look a little closer at what you do have you will realize you have been winning the whole time.

We sat down in Snowshoe a couple of days before my accident to have a chat about how Josh had managed to get himself to the other side of the world racing bikes and how it's been going so far.

Enjoy! Dean Lucas


Sam Reynolds Rides Matt Macduff's Big Air Compound


bigquotesBack in August on my Canadian trip to Kamloops Matt Macduff invited me to come and stay at his new house, complete with full big air freeride mountain bike jumps compound! We take a walk around the massive downhill bike jumps, and warm up with an airbag session with some flips and tricks before Matt hits the big line! Part 2 coming soon Sam Reynolds


Brad Simms Tests Canyon's Trials Bikes



Revolution Bike Park's Latest Update


bigquotesWith the felling work now complete, we take a look around the site and see what state the tracks have been left in. Revolution Bike Park


Explosive Popcorn Maker at 10,000FPS



Crushing Lithium Ion Batteries with a Hydraulic Press




Posted In:
Videos eMTB Slack Randoms


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,825 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Is This the New Enduro? Specialized Patent Shows 170mm Bike With UBB Suspension Design
78274 views
Field Test: Unno Burn - You Know You're Curious
66934 views
First Ride: 2024 YT Jeffsy - Now With Updated Geo & In-Frame Storage
52816 views
Field Test: Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre - The Silent Plow
51415 views
Field Test: Ibis HD6 - Sporty and Smashy
51161 views
Signa Sports United's Internetstores GmbH Declares Insolvency
50786 views
Aaron Gwin Buys Windrock Bike Park
49813 views
Field Test: Pole Onni - In the Eye of the Beholder
44898 views

19 Comments
  • 11 0
 Has Honda researched or seen any bikes since 2005?
  • 1 0
 Obviously by the position of the mudguard dripping dirt onto the rear shock - the answer is definitively "no"
  • 3 0
 That Honda frame & swingarm profile brings back memories of the Unobtainium Honda gearbox DH race bike of their Glory Days.

However they really should have went with a gearbox on this one too. Pinion comes to mind. Oh and Showa suspension would have been cool AF as well.
  • 2 0
 Maybe I should have written "gearbox" because the old Honda turned out to be a centermounted cassette & derailleur inside the housing. But it was still clever, reducing unsprung weight and getting rid of the possibility of a derailleur strike.

Anyway this new one sadly seems to lack refinement & innovation so I would prefer they do more Engineering before going to market.
  • 3 0
 Guys we need more moto companies to help spur the development of mtb, can't wait to see what they bring.

Moto: Let's see, single pivot swingarm looks cool, and hey what do mtbs use rear fenders for, how bout let's shade the rear shock from the sun or something Smile
  • 2 0
 How can Honda make such a beautiful, lusted after bike for many years... So nice in fact, it stands in the pantheon of the nicest ever made... Then, this... I dunno by'. She's not a looker thats for sure.
  • 4 0
 The rear fender is strategically placed so that it collects all the mud and water, then runs directly down onto the rear shock seal.
  • 1 0
 That image of Revs bald as.....(there is no joke I can make here that isn't wildly over the line....even for me. lol), is really sad yet...hopeful?

sad to see it in that state, because it contains some of my favorite Welsh tracks, but also happy to see them not just giving up and abandoning it. Lots of work, but doesn't look like it's stopping them!
  • 1 0
 "This is so dangerous even I don't want try this at home," When something is too dangerous for a Finnish guy who lives in the woods, the world trembles.
  • 1 0
 when a honda engineer from 2005 somehow time traveled to 2023 and tries to design a bike by just googling the latest trends without understanding why and how they are used.
  • 1 0
 That new Honda looks like a horrible budget Y-frame copy-cat department store bike, but extra extra fancy. I can't unsee it.
  • 1 0
 The fact that bike is not named the E Honda is a complete tragedy to my nostalgic arcade spent youth.
  • 1 0
 That Honda looks like a Mountain Cycle San Andreas and a Trek Y33 one night stand, accidental baby.
  • 1 0
 Back to the drawing board Honda!
  • 1 0
 Looks more like a sur ron than a mtb
  • 2 0
 Hondamn that ugly.
  • 1 0
 When you order the Honda RN01 from Wish
  • 1 1
 Nice moto by Honda Motorcycles. Thanks for sharing.
  • 1 0
 Kill it with fire!!





Newsletter Signup


Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027804
Mobile Version of Website