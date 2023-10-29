Slack Randoms: Honda's eMTB Concept, Explosive Popcorn Makers, Crushing Lithium Ion Batteries & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Honda's eMTB Concept
The 2023 Japan Mobility Show saw the unveiling of Honda's return to mountain biking as it showcased a new eMTB concept.
Looking closer at the concept Honda has used a mix of RockShox's AXS dropper, a Shimano drivetrain paired and a Brose motor system. Honda has equipped the bike with a short rear mudguard that appears like it will do a great job of directing mud and spray straight onto the rear shock.
There's no confirmation that this model will ever enter into production, but this latest concept continues the trend of car companies looking to enter into the eMTB market.
Check out e-BikeJapan’s website
for some in-person shots of the concept bike.
Dean Lucas Interviews Joshy "Frotha" Anslow
|18-year-old Josh Anslow has set the mountain biking world alight with his positive mindset and all-around excited energy, making us all stop and really appreciate everything we have right in front of us.
Even after not achieving his goal of qualifying at the first round in Lenzerhide, Switzerland he was still visually over the mood just to be a part of the world cups, while also pushing himself in the process.
Joshy shows us all that we don't have to win to actually "win" and if you look a little closer at what you do have you will realize you have been winning the whole time.
We sat down in Snowshoe a couple of days before my accident to have a chat about how Josh had managed to get himself to the other side of the world racing bikes and how it's been going so far.
Enjoy!— Dean Lucas
Sam Reynolds Rides Matt Macduff's Big Air Compound
|Back in August on my Canadian trip to Kamloops Matt Macduff invited me to come and stay at his new house, complete with full big air freeride mountain bike jumps compound! We take a walk around the massive downhill bike jumps, and warm up with an airbag session with some flips and tricks before Matt hits the big line! Part 2 coming soon— Sam Reynolds
Brad Simms Tests Canyon's Trials Bikes
Revolution Bike Park's Latest Update
|With the felling work now complete, we take a look around the site and see what state the tracks have been left in.— Revolution Bike Park
