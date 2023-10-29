Slack Randoms: Honda's eMTB Concept, Explosive Popcorn Makers, Crushing Lithium Ion Batteries & More

18-year-old Josh Anslow has set the mountain biking world alight with his positive mindset and all-around excited energy, making us all stop and really appreciate everything we have right in front of us.



Even after not achieving his goal of qualifying at the first round in Lenzerhide, Switzerland he was still visually over the mood just to be a part of the world cups, while also pushing himself in the process.



Joshy shows us all that we don't have to win to actually "win" and if you look a little closer at what you do have you will realize you have been winning the whole time.



We sat down in Snowshoe a couple of days before my accident to have a chat about how Josh had managed to get himself to the other side of the world racing bikes and how it's been going so far.



Enjoy! — Dean Lucas