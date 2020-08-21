Slack Randoms: Human Flight, Mind-Blowing Wheel Swap, & Christchurch's Wizard

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Human Flight
The Gravity Jet Suit takes "getting air" to a whole new level. While it may look a bit like the gear that people use for BASE jumping or wingsuit flying, the 1000bhp of jet engine power allows a human to fly in a much more controlled manner. Although we think we'd like the safety of flying over a body of water like this pilot does...
The get up looks more like a something from a science fiction movie than a graceful bird taking flight, and it looks like it would be difficult to scratch your nose without crashing, but it's still pretty cool to think humans could fly around as easily as they ride around one day.
|“The team and I are delivering on the vision to build Gravity into a world class aeronautical engineering business, challenge perceived boundaries in human aviation, and inspire a generation to dare ask 'what if…”—Richard Browning, Founder & Chief Test Pilot, Gravity Industries ltd
Tate Roskelley's Mind-Blowing Wheel Swap
The creative BMXer pulled off an impossible-looking trick and then challenged his followers on Instagram to one up him.
|I’ll Venmo $500 to the first person to do this move down a legit handrail. Is it possible???—Tate Roskelley
Big Gaps / Broke Fools
It's like Friday Fails but with the unfortunate aftermath... Head to minute 13 for Dylan Stark's ridiculous huck and subsequent crash and to 17:30 for a lesson from Alex Leo Landeros on how to break your foot in several pieces. If you have a strong stomach that is.
|In this episode we finally make it to Woodward Tahoe located at Boreal Mountain in Truckee, California. We were planning on spending a week here then making our roadtrip head north. After a few days everything changed, but the few days we spent at Woodward were a blast! I hope to make it back there again soon and even in the winter to board. This place is so rad but sometimes the unexpected happens and cuts a trip short.—Dylan Stark
Setting a Cannonball Record During Lockdown in an Audi Disguised as a Cop Car
The Cannonball Run is like the car version of the Race Across America. Read: a whole lot more illegal. It's an unsanctioned speed record from New York City's Red Ball Garage to the Portofino Hotel in Los Angeles, a distance of about 2,800 mi (4,500 km). Arne Toman and Doug Tabbutt wanted to take back their Cannonball record after it was taken during lockdown. This is the wild story of how they travelled 4532km in 25 hours 39 minutes in an Audi S6 dressed up like a cop car.
|It just didn't have the same feeling as 27 hours and 25 minutes. When we had done 27:25 it was more about doing something that hadn't been done and possibly couldn't be done. 25:39, while it cements us as the fastest to ever cross the country, just didn't feel the same. This run had quite a different feeling than 27:25. For that run. there wasn't a blueprint and the record had stood for so long that we had a sense of accomplishment that was far greater than this. For 25:39 everybody knew that this was the time to do it. You had so much less to overcome, so much less traffic, so many fewer cops. So while its a great achievement, it just doesn't have the same impact to me as 27:25 did.—Arne Torman
Comedian Katie Burrell on Trailside Meltdowns & Couple Rides
Comedian Katie Burrell pokes fun at the sometimes complicated dynamics of mountain biking with a significant other.
|"Why are you going so fast? Like you really need this hey? Like we got it, you're faster than me."
"You can go a bit faster, I'm not that slow."
"I don't want you to teach me how to fix it, I just want you to fix it!"—Katie Burrell
The City of Christchurch Has A Wizard on Staff
Ian Brackenbury Channell has been the wizard of Christchurch since 1998, collecting an annual salary of $10,000 for the work he does promoting tourism, attending events and welcoming dignitaries. CBC Radio's As It Happens radio program interviewed the wizard of Christchurch, New Zealand after reports said that he was going to retire and let his apprentice fill his shoes.
|It's put out by my enemies, of which I have millions. They're bureaucrats and they want me to retire because they can't stand that they've got a wizard here because nobody ever wanted a wizard in authority," he said.
"People like the wizards. But I can assure you, scientists, priests, academics, bureaucrats all hate wizards — unless they're on film or in a book, and then they're OK."—Ian Brackenbury Channell
The wizard's young apprentice Ari Freeman said that he isn't looking to steal Brackenbury Channel's job anytime soon. "I don't think wizards are supposed to retire," he said. "I think they keep going until they fall off their perch."
You can listen to the conversation and read the story here
.
Taj Mihelich's Bike Rack for Skateboards
Taj Mihelich helped design the Fairdale Bikes Skaterack which allows you to carry a skateboard on your bike. Of course, Taj being Taj, he had to wonder: what if you want to do it the other way around? What if you wanted to carry your bike on your skateboard?
|I’ll add this idea to my #probablygoingtopatent file.—Taj Mihelich
One-Legged Wonder Julian Molina
21-year-old Julian Molina rides with effortless flow and has no lack of pop for his tricks despite only having one leg. In 2006, Molina collided with a bus on his skateboard in Andes, Colombia, crushing his left foot and leaving him with gangrene in his left leg. Doctors had to amputate his left leg to save his life, but that hasn't stopped him from doing backflips, 360s and more.
Recently, he's become the first adaptive biker to compete in the X Games Real BMX contest. See his segment here
.
