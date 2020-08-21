Slack Randoms: Human Flight, Mind-Blowing Wheel Swap, & Christchurch's Wizard

It just didn't have the same feeling as 27 hours and 25 minutes. When we had done 27:25 it was more about doing something that hadn't been done and possibly couldn't be done. 25:39, while it cements us as the fastest to ever cross the country, just didn't feel the same. This run had quite a different feeling than 27:25. For that run. there wasn't a blueprint and the record had stood for so long that we had a sense of accomplishment that was far greater than this. For 25:39 everybody knew that this was the time to do it. You had so much less to overcome, so much less traffic, so many fewer cops. So while its a great achievement, it just doesn't have the same impact to me as 27:25 did. — Arne Torman