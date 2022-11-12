Slack Randoms: Hummer eBikes, Rim Breaking Attempts, FKTs & More

With countless miles of hiking, an average elevation of 10,300 feet, and featuring nearly every style of riding imaginable, the trail is not for the faint of heart and ever since his last attempt, the mythical Colorado Trail has weighed heavy on Lachy’s mind.



Now a few thousand hours of riding later, countless kilometers spent in the saddle – mostly alone – he went back to face his old demons, and hopefully learn something along the way. — EF Pro Cycling