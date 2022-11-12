Slack Randoms: Hummer eBikes, Rim Breaking Attempts, FKTs & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Hummer's eMTB
With its electric Hummer EV GMC has also revealed a new eMTB after teaming up with e-bike manufacturer Recon.
The Hummer eMTB uses a 48-volt, 750-watt Bafang motor delivering power to both wheels. The all wheel drive system has three riding modes with a "cruise" mode just sending power to the rear wheel, a "traction" mode just powering the front and an "adrenaline" mode for an even split. Recon has limited the speed to 28mph.
|GMC is excited to collaborate with Recon as they develop the GMC Hummer EV AWD Ebike.
With design cues and inspiration taken directly from the GMC Hummer EV Supertruck, this e-bike further expands customer’s ability to explore different off-road trails — whether in the vehicle or out on the bike.— GMC marketing director Rich Latek
The Hummer EV eMTB starts at $3,999 USD with a slightly more expensive $4,175 USD bike featuring a 21 amp-hour battery.
"The Most Innovative" eMTB
Italian motorcycle brand Moto Parilla has been showing off what it calls "the most innovative" eMTB at the EICMA 2022 expo in Milan.
With its complex design and integrated cooling system, the eMTB hits the scales at 46lb and uses a 250-W Polini E-P3+ MX mid-mount motor with 90 Nm of torque.
You can find out more about the Tricolore here
.
Trying to Break a DT Swiss FR541 Rim
|We asked for your suggestions on how to break the new DT Swiss FR541, and you answered. This time we've got this downhill/freeride rim mounted up (tireless) to a hardtail, and we're casing jumps, bombing staircases, and smashing curbs. We've also asked our resident clydesdale Sam to give it a good smashing (on a heavy ebike, no less), all in the name of seeing if we can finally break this mountain bike wheel.— Fanatik
Czech Republic Trails with Danny Hart
Colorado Trail FKT with Lachlan Morton
|With countless miles of hiking, an average elevation of 10,300 feet, and featuring nearly every style of riding imaginable, the trail is not for the faint of heart and ever since his last attempt, the mythical Colorado Trail has weighed heavy on Lachy’s mind.
Now a few thousand hours of riding later, countless kilometers spent in the saddle – mostly alone – he went back to face his old demons, and hopefully learn something along the way.— EF Pro Cycling
Ken Block’s Electrikhana
20 Foot River Gap Frontside Flips
|Canadian skateboarder Ryan Decenzo returns to Whistler, Canada and sets his sights on a new challenge to recreate a plywood snow gap that Rick McCrank Frontside 180'd in the early 2000s in an eS skate video. Ryan raises the bar by traversing a twenty-foot winter creek gap on his skateboard using nothing more than the landscape for power.— Red Bull
400mph Pool Break
