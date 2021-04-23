Slack Randoms: Hydraulic Bikes, Bears 'Chasing' Mountain Bikers & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
If you think flip chips are an innovative way to change your bike's geometry then you're lightyears behind Colin Furze, a perma-enthused YouTube inventor who has just revealed his latest project, the hydraulic bike. This franken-frame uses hydraulics in the fork and front and rear triangle to offer a near-infinite amount of geometry adjustment but, as Colin finds out, a pretty narrow spectrum of functional settings. The whole build process is very cool but the actual riding section starts at 7:36 for those of us who just want to watch the madness unfold.
|A quick reminder that Montana is not Disney Land... Black bear chasing a downhill mountain biker in Whitefish, MT—Montana Knife Company
Here's a clip that has even made it on to tabloid sites such as the Daily Mail and TMZ this week. Shot by the Montana Knife Company, this video, which was shot last summer but only posted this week, is claimed to show a bear chasing after a mountain biker on a trail. We're no animal behaviour experts but if you ask us though, the bear doesn't look to be that aggressive and could just as easily be running away from a rider above it. What do you think?
Greg Minnaar's Honda RN-01
Scroll through these photos for a look at Greg's Honda RN-01, one of the very last ones left in existence. Yep, still looks great.
A Wild Pair of Road Cycling Shoes
You'd better be pretty fast if you're thinking of wearing these.
Audi Nines on Snow
Audi Nines isn't just a biking thing and it actually started as a snow competition a few years before the dirt event. Here are the video-game-esque highlights from the 2021 edition.
A Skier on Fire
‘In Skier en Feu’ is a powerful visualisation designed to raise awareness on the impacts climate change will have on mountain sports.
The Classic 'Jib' MTB Film
|JIB from 2002 captures the brief period where urban freeriding was at its peak. Mountain biking without mountains, as director Thor Wixom put it. The trend didn't last long, but it was spectacular while it did. Lots of broken parts and one of the best crash sequences ever. (Video posted with permission of Thor Wixom.)
