Slack Randoms: Hydraulic Bikes, Bears 'Chasing' Mountain Bikers & More

A quick reminder that Montana is not Disney Land... Black bear chasing a downhill mountain biker in Whitefish, MT — Montana Knife Company

Greg Minnaar's Honda RN-01

A Wild Pair of Road Cycling Shoes

Audi Nines on Snow

A Skier on Fire

The Classic 'Jib' MTB Film

JIB from 2002 captures the brief period where urban freeriding was at its peak. Mountain biking without mountains, as director Thor Wixom put it. The trend didn't last long, but it was spectacular while it did. Lots of broken parts and one of the best crash sequences ever. (Video posted with permission of Thor Wixom.)

If you think flip chips are an innovative way to change your bike's geometry then you're lightyears behind Colin Furze, a perma-enthused YouTube inventor who has just revealed his latest project, the hydraulic bike. This franken-frame uses hydraulics in the fork and front and rear triangle to offer a near-infinite amount of geometry adjustment but, as Colin finds out, a pretty narrow spectrum of functional settings. The whole build process is very cool but the actual riding section starts at 7:36 for those of us who just want to watch the madness unfold.Here's a clip that has even made it on to tabloid sites such as the Daily Mail and TMZ this week. Shot by the Montana Knife Company, this video, which was shot last summer but only posted this week, is claimed to show a bear chasing after a mountain biker on a trail. We're no animal behaviour experts but if you ask us though, the bear doesn't look to be that aggressive and could just as easily be running away from a rider above it. What do you think?Scroll through these photos for a look at Greg's Honda RN-01, one of the very last ones left in existence. Yep, still looks great.You'd better be pretty fast if you're thinking of wearing these.Audi Nines isn't just a biking thing and it actually started as a snow competition a few years before the dirt event. Here are the video-game-esque highlights from the 2021 edition.‘In Skier en Feu’ is a powerful visualisation designed to raise awareness on the impacts climate change will have on mountain sports.