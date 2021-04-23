Slack Randoms: Hydraulic Bikes, Bears 'Chasing' Mountain Bikers & More

Apr 23, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.




If you think flip chips are an innovative way to change your bike's geometry then you're lightyears behind Colin Furze, a perma-enthused YouTube inventor who has just revealed his latest project, the hydraulic bike. This franken-frame uses hydraulics in the fork and front and rear triangle to offer a near-infinite amount of geometry adjustment but, as Colin finds out, a pretty narrow spectrum of functional settings. The whole build process is very cool but the actual riding section starts at 7:36 for those of us who just want to watch the madness unfold.



bigquotesA quick reminder that Montana is not Disney Land... Black bear chasing a downhill mountain biker in Whitefish, MTMontana Knife Company

Here's a clip that has even made it on to tabloid sites such as the Daily Mail and TMZ this week. Shot by the Montana Knife Company, this video, which was shot last summer but only posted this week, is claimed to show a bear chasing after a mountain biker on a trail. We're no animal behaviour experts but if you ask us though, the bear doesn't look to be that aggressive and could just as easily be running away from a rider above it. What do you think?


Greg Minnaar's Honda RN-01


Scroll through these photos for a look at Greg's Honda RN-01, one of the very last ones left in existence. Yep, still looks great.


A Wild Pair of Road Cycling Shoes


You'd better be pretty fast if you're thinking of wearing these.


Audi Nines on Snow


Audi Nines isn't just a biking thing and it actually started as a snow competition a few years before the dirt event. Here are the video-game-esque highlights from the 2021 edition.


A Skier on Fire


‘In Skier en Feu’ is a powerful visualisation designed to raise awareness on the impacts climate change will have on mountain sports.


The Classic 'Jib' MTB Film


bigquotesJIB from 2002 captures the brief period where urban freeriding was at its peak. Mountain biking without mountains, as director Thor Wixom put it. The trend didn't last long, but it was spectacular while it did. Lots of broken parts and one of the best crash sequences ever. (Video posted with permission of Thor Wixom.)


32 Comments

  • 18 0
 That bear is a stravahole! Just look at him cutting across the trail.
  • 16 0
 Must be a french bear.
  • 4 2
 @nozes: indeed, that was just Yoann Barelli disguised as a bear. He loves to do that sometimes...
  • 1 0
 @danstonQ: Same hair, but Yoann and ahole definitely don't belong in the same sentence
  • 4 0
 @danstonQ: Are you suggesting it was Yoann Bearelli?
  • 1 0
 I bet one of the KOM that trail that day. Either the rider was riding like hell from the bear or the bear cheated by crossing the trail.
  • 12 2
 I would have Pooh'd myself if that bear chased me! Yes I recycled that joke off instagram. #dadjokes
  • 1 0
 I can bearly contain my laughter
  • 9 0
 colin furze has great chaotic neutral energy, a banging taste in video soundtracks, and several maniacal 'bike' builds on his channel. check him out!
  • 1 0
 Chaotic good? Smile
  • 7 0
 no expert, but the bear does not seem to have any interest in the biker....just seems like a bear running and there happens to be bikers around
  • 3 0
 ...bear was probably running from the drone
  • 2 0
 @SATN-XC: Bear probably wanted to shred some flowy singletrack, but damn bikers kept messing with him.
  • 6 1
 Ah, knife maker from Montana subtly suggests that knifes are needed in Montana for your safety? Shocked I tell you.
  • 10 0
 Anyone buying a knife for a defensive fighting weapon against bears is a f*cking idiot, and on an unrelated note I have some "knives" I'd like to sell to those goobers.
  • 2 0
 @Peally: gotta have the domesticated cat mentality! carry a Rambo knife to act like it should be scared of you
  • 4 0
 @Peally: I mean, of course. But selling stuff by suggesting, or even explicitly inciting, fear has been effective since the dawn of advertising, whether is is logical or not. Also, there's an angle of 'Montana is tough, look at all the tough stuff here'. Lots to unpack with that tag line and video. But a 'hey look, there's a bear running down a hill in it's natural habitat', just doesn't have the same juice for a social media post.
  • 1 0
 @FMHUM: Absolutely, but damn does stupid marketing get real old.
  • 4 0
 Put a GPS on the bear. Guaranteed to get the KOM with the French lines.
  • 2 0
 Speaking of old mtb films - does anyone have a line on ‘Run for your life 2’ a Darren Berrecloth and friends film? Tried YouTube and Google, already...
  • 1 0
 i live in north ashevile north carolina USA aka black bear capital of the known universe. i have black bears in my yard weekly. that bear looked unaggressive to my experienced eyes.
  • 3 0
 The spirit of enduro is strong in that bear.
  • 2 0
 Came for the RN01, and was sorely disappointed.
  • 1 0
 They look so steep and short nowadays.
  • 1 0
 Whitefish is one of the mountains that i didn't feel comfortable riding alone, for that reason
  • 1 0
 All this hydraulic masturbation without any... hydraulic dropper post with external routing??? I quit.
  • 1 0
 Ah Jib. Looking forward to Thor's intro monologue. IIRC, it's a classic.
  • 1 0
 Chromag bear don't take no crap...
  • 1 0
 Excuse me, but that man is on fire.
  • 1 0
 Reach numbers are getting ridiculous
  • 1 0
 noice
  • 1 0
 Colin Furze is hilarious

