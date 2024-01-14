Slack Randoms: Indoor Cycle Gymnastics, History of Mondraker DH Race Bikes & More

Riding mountain bikes with Jono Jones is never dull and this time was no exception. I met up with Jono for a bike ride and it turned in to the most insane game of B.I.K.E of the year. I would say an MTB frenzy tearing around the woods trying to beat each other at there own game.



Had such a fun time riding with Jono, can't wait for round 2. We ran out of time so will have to be continued next time. — Brendan Fairclough