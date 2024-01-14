Slack Randoms: Indoor Cycle Gymnastics, History of Mondraker DH Race Bikes & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Korea Open's Indoor Cycle Gymnastics Championship 2023
Mondraker DH Bike History | 2001 - 2024 Race Bikes
Downhill Racing is in Mondraker’s DNA, and in this video Doddy checks out the progression of bike design from our first DH bike back in 2001, all the way through to the brand new prototype race bike.—Mondraker TV
Building a handmade bicycle frame with 'basic' tools
Game of B.I.K.E with Brendan Fairclough and Jono Jones
Riding mountain bikes with Jono Jones is never dull and this time was no exception. I met up with Jono for a bike ride and it turned in to the most insane game of B.I.K.E of the year. I would say an MTB frenzy tearing around the woods trying to beat each other at there own game.
Had such a fun time riding with Jono, can't wait for round 2. We ran out of time so will have to be continued next time.—Brendan Fairclough
Tomas Slavik's POV run from Downhill Urbano Manizales 2024
I have to say when I look at the final run which got me into 2nd place by 0,38 s is probably one of the most insane. Super gnarly compressions, wild stair sections, huge gaps and crazy spectators! This was Downhill Urbano Manizales 2024.....fasten your seatbelts and enjoy the ride!—Tomas Slavik
Cafe Ride with Tom Pidcock
Regarded as Britain's most versatile bike rider, Tom Pidcock joins presenter and former national road champion Matt Stephens for the Sigma Sports Cafe Ride.
Setting off on a drizzly morning in late November, Matt and Tom rode an easy route to a local cafe near his winter residence in Belgium. There, they discussed Tom’s goals for a jam-packed racing season in 2024, with plenty of laughs about aerodynamic vegetables and the hierarchy of biscuits along the way.
The ride concluded with a trip to the town of Boom to visit a cycling museum and to tackle a lap of the cyclocross circuit, where Tom won a World Cup race in 2022.—Sigman Sports
Mathieu van der Poel's Lamborghini Ad
Cycling world champion Mathieu van der Poel races the cyclocross tracks and the tarmac roads on two wheels, and like the Lamborghini Urus, he produces the ultimate performance on every terrain. Listen to the story of how cycling fuelled his desire for adrenaline and made him achive big dreams. Special thanks to Lamborghini Antwerp.—Lamborghini
3 minutes of this backcountry snowboarding with Travis Rice
This is what dreams are made of. GoPro Athlete Travis Rice mounted his GoPro MAX 360° camera to his head before doing what he does best—snowboarding the most unique lines in the world. This time, he took us down 4,000 feet of pillows, cliffs, spines, drops, + side hits in British Columbia known as the "Velvet Castle". Turn up the volume + enjoy 3 minutes of this backcountry snowboard masterpiece.—GoPro
The Coolest and Craziest Vehicles of the Dakar Rally
Join motorsports enthusiast Matt Jones as he seeks out the coolest and craziest vehicles competing in the 2024 Dakar Rally.—Red Bull