Slack Randoms: Jackson Goldstone Goes Huge at McGazza Fest, Alternative Uses for Kashima & More

Feb 4, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.



Jackson Goldstone Goes Huge at McGazza Fest 2024


bigquotesThey don't call him boost bro for nothing. Jackson Goldstone sends it to the moon at McGazza Fest 2024 this year.GoPro Bike


Alternative Uses for Kashima


bigquotesKicking off the new week with a quick poll:
Best Alternative Use of Kashima - 1, 2, 3 or 4/5?Silverfish Service Centre


Fabio Wibmer's Custom 'Firecracker' Downhill Bike


bigquotesFabio Wibmer is a mountain biker with a unique skillset, who loves to do unique projects and those unique projects usually require unique hardware. Fabio's latest descent down the infamous Hahnenkamm downhill skiing World Cup track in Kitzbühel, Austria presented quite a few technical challenges.Red Bull Bike


Charlie Hatton Explains How he Won World Champs in Fort William


Charlie Hatton sits down with Sleeper to talk about his incredible win at last year's World Champs.


Nino Schurter and Peter Sagan Go Flat Out in South Africa



Learn 10 Bike Tricks with Tomomi Nishikubo


bigquotesEnhance your biking skills with the guidance of Canyon CLLCTV mountain bike athlete and Japanese trials legend, Tomomi Nishikubo. No need for imposing mountains or rugged single tracks — just your parking lot or backyard will do. Today, let Tomomi be your instructor as he reveals 10 enjoyable mountain biking tricks that you can easily learn wherever you are, whenever you want.Canyon Bicycles


Snowpark & Races on Ski Slopes with Vincent Tupin


bigquotesSuper fun week end in Vars for the outdoor mix Festival with Louis Reboul, Benoit Gurnel, Nicolas Terrier!Vincent Tupin


Marcus Klevland's Best Follow Cams


bigquotesThere is only one person able to keep up with @GoProSnow team rider @marcus_kleveland. @petterulsletten has mastered the art of the GoPro Follow chasing the worlds most exciting snowboarder on steel, knuckles, lips & booters.GoPro Snow



13 Comments
  • 8 0
 All that work making the toilet paper holder and they mounted it weird on the wall lol
  • 22 0
 It answers the “ under/over” debate.
Sideways. Nobody’s happy.
  • 4 0
 @scary1: Bring back comment of the day
  • 1 0
 @scary1: UDH swivel mount with electronic spool, problem solved Book
  • 2 0
 Finally someone put Kashima coating to real use(s).
  • 3 1
 #1 reason Kashima was developed “” was to make money. Kash it’s all right there in plain sight.
  • 1 0
 Reel*
  • 2 0
 Good to see all those clapped X2 getting recycled
  • 1 1
 My guess is that the issue with the X2s were internal related and not the kashima shock shaft but maybe i'm wrong
  • 2 0
 Can someone explain what Kashima actually is? Is it basically Teflon?
  • 1 0
 It's got more Dimples per inch, I think? Like the surface of a golf ball. The more Dimples are to capture more oil as it passes the seal. This was from a close friend who was former Head Shock Tech at Mojo (Now Silverfish). Whether they were told this marketing shpeal incorrectly remains to be seen.
  • 2 0
 It's basically an extra hard, low friction anodizing. Helps with wear on the stanchions and and smoothness of suspension movement compared to traditional anodizing. Just how much it helps though, or if it is worth it, is up for debate. Fox has the exclusive right to it for MTB, but other suspension manufacturers use it in powersports. www.kashima-coat.com/products/kashimacoat
  • 2 0
 It's basically just anodizing. An alumite film with molybdenum disulfide filling the pores in the film that creates an extra hard, low friction surface







