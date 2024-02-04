Slack Randoms: Jackson Goldstone Goes Huge at McGazza Fest, Alternative Uses for Kashima & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Jackson Goldstone Goes Huge at McGazza Fest 2024
|They don't call him boost bro for nothing. Jackson Goldstone sends it to the moon at McGazza Fest 2024 this year.—GoPro Bike
Alternative Uses for Kashima
|Kicking off the new week with a quick poll:
Best Alternative Use of Kashima - 1, 2, 3 or 4/5?—Silverfish Service Centre
Fabio Wibmer's Custom 'Firecracker' Downhill Bike
|Fabio Wibmer is a mountain biker with a unique skillset, who loves to do unique projects and those unique projects usually require unique hardware. Fabio's latest descent down the infamous Hahnenkamm downhill skiing World Cup track in Kitzbühel, Austria presented quite a few technical challenges.—Red Bull Bike
Charlie Hatton Explains How he Won World Champs in Fort William
Charlie Hatton sits down with Sleeper to talk about his incredible win at last year's World Champs.
Nino Schurter and Peter Sagan Go Flat Out in South Africa
Learn 10 Bike Tricks with Tomomi Nishikubo
|Enhance your biking skills with the guidance of Canyon CLLCTV mountain bike athlete and Japanese trials legend, Tomomi Nishikubo. No need for imposing mountains or rugged single tracks — just your parking lot or backyard will do. Today, let Tomomi be your instructor as he reveals 10 enjoyable mountain biking tricks that you can easily learn wherever you are, whenever you want.—Canyon Bicycles
Snowpark & Races on Ski Slopes with Vincent Tupin
|Super fun week end in Vars for the outdoor mix Festival with Louis Reboul, Benoit Gurnel, Nicolas Terrier!—Vincent Tupin
Marcus Klevland's Best Follow Cams
|There is only one person able to keep up with @GoProSnow team rider @marcus_kleveland. @petterulsletten has mastered the art of the GoPro Follow chasing the worlds most exciting snowboarder on steel, knuckles, lips & booters.—GoPro Snow
Sideways. Nobody’s happy.