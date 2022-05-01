Slack Randoms: Jet Bikes, Clipless Chelsea Boots, Aero Water Bottles & More

May 1, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.




Jet Bikes


bigquotesThe Crazy Rocketman out in the desert doing a test run on his new Steampunk style jet bike. Robert Maddox


Clipless Chelsea Boot Cycling Shoes


Last year we saw Adidas release a clipless version of its classic Samba sneaker but now Quoc has launched its SPD Chelsea cycling boot that is apparently for anything from mountain biking to urban commutes. The Quoc Chelsea Boots are constructed from natural leather and are said to be water-resistant. Currently, the boots are available to pre-order for $250 / €220 / £180.

bigquotesBuilt for the cyclists doing things differently, Chelsea Cycling Boot is a water-resistant, SPD-compatible boot that is as adapted for mountain biking and touring as it is for casual rides and urban commutes. Quoc



Aero and Cageless Water Bottles


If you've spent tireless hours maximising the efficiency of your bike only for the shape of your water bottle cost you a KOM then Nex-Gen has the perfect solution for you. Nex-Gen’s new aero water bottle features a cageless design and unlike similar offerings is designed so that it should work on most frames that accept a bottle.

The Nex-Gen cage-less Aero bottle costs $44.99 but it's only available on backorder at the moment. For this price you do get a five-year unconditional warranty and it is even UCI approved apparently.

bigquotesThe Nex-Gen ‘cage-less’ aero water bottle is the world’s first truly cage-less drink bottle designed to fit bicycle frames of all shapes and sizes with potential to reduce overall weight and significantly enhanced aerodynamic features resulting in less drag.Nex-Gen


Rally Car Vs Runners


bigquotesCan a team of runners beat a rally car in a relay race? We invited the Hansen brothers and their WRX race car to take on a team of elite Red Bull athletes around a race track. To make it equal, the runners will have to complete four laps whilst the car must do eight, with a driver change halfway through. But who will win? Red Bull


Finish Line Falls


Eduard Prades had a disaster finish to stage one of the Tour of Hellas as fell celebrating what he thought was a first-place result to find out he actually came second.


New World Record for the Fastest Downhill Skateboard Team


bigquotesWatch the Virgin Media Speed Demons set a new Guinness World Records title for the Fastest Team Downhill Skateboard speed. Virgin Media


The Grim Donut is Looking Pretty Normal Now


Juliano Neves offers a look into the future if top tubes, suspension and seatposts keep getting longer.



Posted In:
Videos Slack Randoms


