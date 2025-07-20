Slack Randoms: Joel Anderson's 2 Stroke Hardtail, Rob Warner Rides Mont Ventoux, Big Jim's Big Boozy Bike Trip & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
2 Strokin Bicycle
eBay 2 stroke motor attached to a bicycle, perfection! Video supported by Deity Components—Joel Anderson
Rob Warner Rides Mont Ventoux
After years of neglecting his fitness, Rob Warner accepts an audacious challenge from Eliot to complete the infamous Mont Ventoux before the 2025 Tour de France arrives there.
After a failed attempt earlier in the year, and Eliot bringing in cycling experts to support him, Rob feels the pressure to finally complete the challenge! Words of encouragement from Tom Pidcock, Finn Iles, Jolanda Neff and Geraint Thomas all prove valuable as he battles the heat and steepness on road cycling's most infamous climb.—Just Ride by Red Bull
1976: Big Jim's Big Boozy Bike Trip to Braemar
"He starts the day as he means to continue, with a wee dram."
Join Big Jim Collie - a Scottish crofter who lives alone in a bothy in the foothills of the Cairngorms - as he embarks on one of his epic cross-highland trips. Jim is on his way to Braemar, which is 60 miles away - if you plan on sticking to the roads. Luckily, Big Jim knows a shortcut through the Lairig Ghru - the highest mountain pass in the highest mountain range in Britain - that brings the journey down to a more manageable 22 miles, albeit over some of the harshest terrain in Scotland.
Fortunately, Big Jim has a secret weapon; the Lairig Flyer, a rickety old bicycle. Furthermore, he has a wealth of experience - this is his 105th crossing of the Lairig Ghru. Perhaps most importantly of all, he has strategically stashed an armful of whisky bottles along the route - just the thing to keep his spirits up.
Luke Casey reports.
Clip taken from Nationwide, originally broadcast on BBC One, 20 January, 1976.—BBC Archive
The Real Story Behind the Canyon Gap Decision for Red Bull Hardline 2025
In this exclusive clip from our up-coming full-length podcast with Dan and Gee Atherton, we dive into the real story behind one of the most talked-about features in mountain biking: the Hardline Canyon Gap.
After debuting at Red Bull Hardline Wales in 2024 and then being pulled before the event began, the feature sparked debate across the MTB world. Was it too risky? Did the media and fan backlash force the change? Could it have been made safe enough to stay in? And more importantly - will it return in 2025?
Dan Atherton opens up about the design, the backlash, and the reality of making big decisions with consequences for riders, fans, and the future of the sport. From Red Bull's involvement to rider safety and public pressure, this is a behind-the-scenes look at what really happened.—Downtime Podcast
Up Close with Puck Pieterse
Performance starts at home—on familiar trails, surrounded by the people and places that shape us. That’s why we visited Dutch cycling sensation Puck Pieterse for an exclusive look into her life off the race circuit.
We joined her for her very first sessions on her XTR M9200 Di2-equipped Canyon Lux World Cup CFR MTB, and followed her through focused workouts and quiet rides in her home woods. At her training camp, we saw a different side of elite cycling: a place of discipline, but also joy, laughter, and connection.— Shimano
Scott DH Factory Goes Park Style
In between the races, our Factory DH Team loves to decompress on some of the finest trails, in great company, and where else better than the beautiful Châtel region. Cruise along!
Video by Jey Crunch—Scott Sports
King of Chaos | Ultra Cycling’s Unlikely Hero: Justinas Leveika
Meet the King of Chaos, Justinas Leveika, one of the best racers and biggest personalities from the world of bikepacking. Always pushing at the pointy end and never failing to crack a smile. But what does it take to dig so deep?
Set against the backdrop of Justinas’s attempt at the Triple Crown, we dive into his motivation, backstory, and infectious attitude for life. With one goal in mind, “kicking ass”. He aims to race the Tour Divide, Colorado Trail, and Arizona Trail in one calendar year.
Often seen as the holy grail of bikepacking races, the Triple Crown is a badge of honor for even the hardiest of bike riders.—Tailfin
Tom Pidcock's High-Speed Descent of Rossfeld Panoramastrasse
We let Olympic champion Tom Pidcock cut loose on one of the most scenic mountain roads in Europe as he descends the breathtaking Rossfeld Panoramastrasse on his road bike.
Following close behind is Rally Dakar champion Matthias Walkner, making for an incredible follow-cam and the wildest uplift driver!—Red Bull
Big Jim: “Oh it doesn’t. Sometimes it just collapses”
Interview taken on a mountain while big Jim is downing 3 or 4 fingers of whiskey he’s stashed.
Also, quite honestly, it takes Justinas’ fully-sponsored accomplishments down a notch.
1. If a person drinks alcohol to replace eating food.
2. Setting drinking limits and failing to stick to them.
3. Participating in “pre-drinking” before an evening out.
4. Drinking in the morning, throughout the day or while alone.
vertavahealth.com/blog/the-4-stages-of-alcoholism-for-the-functioning-alcoholic
Also, is Rob sponsored by Giant again? I though they dropped him and it was kinda ugly.
www.pinkbike.com/news/history-and-deception-opinion.html
What's old is new again
www.pinkbike.com/news/introducing-the-transition-petrol-video-2017.html
Cranks everywhere. You should read up on how conspiracy theories are created. None of this is new. It's always "the Jews" and the deep state/enemy within. You're being played like a harmonica.
My brother did this once and I'm glad to say he couldn't keep the shitty thing running for more than 5 minutes and got rid of it. Was a nice old Schwinn Homegrown that the paint got all F#cked up from the engine/tank mounts and without the original paint the nostalgia was gone for me so I didn't try to save it. SAD end to a great bike...