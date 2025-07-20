Powered by Outside

Slack Randoms: Joel Anderson's 2 Stroke Hardtail, Rob Warner Rides Mont Ventoux, Big Jim's Big Boozy Bike Trip & More

Jul 20, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.



2 Strokin Bicycle


bigquoteseBay 2 stroke motor attached to a bicycle, perfection!
Video supported by Deity ComponentsJoel Anderson


Rob Warner Rides Mont Ventoux


bigquotesAfter years of neglecting his fitness, Rob Warner accepts an audacious challenge from Eliot to complete the infamous Mont Ventoux before the 2025 Tour de France arrives there.

After a failed attempt earlier in the year, and Eliot bringing in cycling experts to support him, Rob feels the pressure to finally complete the challenge! Words of encouragement from Tom Pidcock, Finn Iles, Jolanda Neff and Geraint Thomas all prove valuable as he battles the heat and steepness on road cycling's most infamous climb.Just Ride by Red Bull


1976: Big Jim's Big Boozy Bike Trip to Braemar


bigquotes"He starts the day as he means to continue, with a wee dram."

Join Big Jim Collie - a Scottish crofter who lives alone in a bothy in the foothills of the Cairngorms - as he embarks on one of his epic cross-highland trips. Jim is on his way to Braemar, which is 60 miles away - if you plan on sticking to the roads. Luckily, Big Jim knows a shortcut through the Lairig Ghru - the highest mountain pass in the highest mountain range in Britain - that brings the journey down to a more manageable 22 miles, albeit over some of the harshest terrain in Scotland.

Fortunately, Big Jim has a secret weapon; the Lairig Flyer, a rickety old bicycle. Furthermore, he has a wealth of experience - this is his 105th crossing of the Lairig Ghru. Perhaps most importantly of all, he has strategically stashed an armful of whisky bottles along the route - just the thing to keep his spirits up.

Luke Casey reports.


Clip taken from Nationwide, originally broadcast on BBC One, 20 January, 1976.BBC Archive


The Real Story Behind the Canyon Gap Decision for Red Bull Hardline 2025


bigquotesIn this exclusive clip from our up-coming full-length podcast with Dan and Gee Atherton, we dive into the real story behind one of the most talked-about features in mountain biking: the Hardline Canyon Gap.

After debuting at Red Bull Hardline Wales in 2024 and then being pulled before the event began, the feature sparked debate across the MTB world. Was it too risky? Did the media and fan backlash force the change? Could it have been made safe enough to stay in? And more importantly - will it return in 2025?

Dan Atherton opens up about the design, the backlash, and the reality of making big decisions with consequences for riders, fans, and the future of the sport. From Red Bull's involvement to rider safety and public pressure, this is a behind-the-scenes look at what really happened.Downtime Podcast


Up Close with Puck Pieterse


bigquotesPerformance starts at home—on familiar trails, surrounded by the people and places that shape us. That’s why we visited Dutch cycling sensation Puck Pieterse for an exclusive look into her life off the race circuit.

We joined her for her very first sessions on her XTR M9200 Di2-equipped Canyon Lux World Cup CFR MTB, and followed her through focused workouts and quiet rides in her home woods. At her training camp, we saw a different side of elite cycling: a place of discipline, but also joy, laughter, and connection. Shimano


Scott DH Factory Goes Park Style


bigquotesIn between the races, our Factory DH Team loves to decompress on some of the finest trails, in great company, and where else better than the beautiful Châtel region. Cruise along!

Video by Jey CrunchScott Sports


King of Chaos | Ultra Cycling’s Unlikely Hero: Justinas Leveika


bigquotesMeet the King of Chaos, Justinas Leveika, one of the best racers and biggest personalities from the world of bikepacking. Always pushing at the pointy end and never failing to crack a smile. But what does it take to dig so deep?

Set against the backdrop of Justinas’s attempt at the Triple Crown, we dive into his motivation, backstory, and infectious attitude for life. With one goal in mind, “kicking ass”. He aims to race the Tour Divide, Colorado Trail, and Arizona Trail in one calendar year.

Often seen as the holy grail of bikepacking races, the Triple Crown is a badge of honor for even the hardiest of bike riders.Tailfin


Tom Pidcock's High-Speed Descent of Rossfeld Panoramastrasse


bigquotesWe let Olympic champion Tom Pidcock cut loose on one of the most scenic mountain roads in Europe as he descends the breathtaking Rossfeld Panoramastrasse on his road bike.

Following close behind is Rally Dakar champion Matthias Walkner, making for an incredible follow-cam and the wildest uplift driver!Red Bull



 Reporter: “I’m surprised the bike stands up to it”

Big Jim: “Oh it doesn’t. Sometimes it just collapses”

Interview taken on a mountain while big Jim is downing 3 or 4 fingers of whiskey he’s stashed.
  • 130
 Big Jim is a machine.
  • 270
 Plot twist: Big Jim is actually 32 years old
  • 50
 That clip belies your PB handle @everythingsucks : that was the greatest clip ever posted here.

Also, quite honestly, it takes Justinas’ fully-sponsored accomplishments down a notch.
  • 70
 This video just made my day Smile
  • 313
flag huvudvind (Jul 20, 2025 at 15:26) (Below Threshold)
 @sngltrkmnd an alcoholic riding 20 miles surely has no effect on the accomplishment of 13 days of consecutive unpaved self supported double centuries.
  • 70
 @TEAM-ROBOT: I think big jim got blue balled by Annie! Frown
  • 140
 @Brasher: can you imagine what sort of night widow Annie was in for if she was home and Big Jim arrived at dusk already 15+ drinks in? Wondering if she kept the lights off and played dumb.
  • 161
 Big Jim is the godfather of endurobro culture
  • 110
 Dram stoker
  • 32
 @huvudvind: I don't necessarily consider this to be an alcoholic
  • 68
 @slickrides: respectfully, Big Jim is the textbook definition of alcoholism. Here's four possible signs of a functioning alcoholic, from a list of eight:

1. If a person drinks alcohol to replace eating food.
2. Setting drinking limits and failing to stick to them.
3. Participating in “pre-drinking” before an evening out.
4. Drinking in the morning, throughout the day or while alone.

vertavahealth.com/blog/the-4-stages-of-alcoholism-for-the-functioning-alcoholic
  • 80
 @TEAM-ROBOT: who pissed in your cereal? was it Big Jim?
  • 60
 @TEAM-ROBOT: "Alcohol is the answer, but I don't remember the question."
  • 20
 I wonder if any of the bottles in his stashes are still there?
  • 10
 @smegman: It's certainly a solution (I'll see myself out)
  • 10
 @ceecee:Yep
  • 60
 @TEAM-ROBOT: he's not an alcoholic, he's Scottish
  • 10
 @alexhyland: Voilà.
  • 457
 I’d rather pedal up Ventoux than ride a motorbike on mountain bike trails
  • 184
 I'd rather ride up Ventroux than ride an ebike.
  • 51
 @fartymarty: If only Ventroux existed
  • 345
 You know, i think i'm more likely to strap a two stroke to my bike than I am to buying an ebike. Seems more honest.

Also, is Rob sponsored by Giant again? I though they dropped him and it was kinda ugly.
  • 10
 I don't know but when sponsors drop support or a program folds riders usually keep the bikes for use or sale.
  • 30
 He's been on Giant again since the original owner of Vitus went bankrupt in 2023, unless I've missed something?
  • 111
 Joel Anderson is always a pleasure to watch on a bike.
  • 179
 Poor Rob, is there anything worse than having to ride a road bike???
  • 361
 Having a high-res video of yourself in spandex posted on YouTube?
  • 255
 Riding a bike with a 2stroke attached to it?
  • 95
 Yeah, riding a Road bike up a mountain...........
  • 150
 @wipperman95: I've ridden a full sus bike up Mont Ventoux a couple of times. That was worse.
  • 21
 I'm convinced Rob rode up the mountain with the saddle at least an inch too low, that would have destroyed my legs not getting full extension.
  • 36
 Having to live amongst people who think tariffs slap Taiwan first?
  • 30
 Rob wanted whisky so bad.....
  • 10
 Dating your mom
  • 24
 Having a serial li ar as your head of state?
  • 21
 @CaptainSnappy: I wish we only had honest politicians like the lucky canucks.
  • 10
 @wobblegoblin: false equivalence has broken everything
  • 10
 @BenPea: your president is a Manchurian candidate.
  • 11
 @wobblegoblin: www.theguardian.com/world/2025/jul/23/emmanuel-brigitte-macron-candace-owens-lawsuit-defamation
Cranks everywhere. You should read up on how conspiracy theories are created. None of this is new. It's always "the Jews" and the deep state/enemy within. You're being played like a harmonica.
  • 50
 Ballad of Big Jim was 1972. What is the current state of that route? Road? Singletrack? Bikes outlawed? Has anyone found any of Jim's whisky?
  • 20
 Now THATS a Motorbike! as a lover of Motorbikes and 2 strokes in particular ( had a few back in the day 175,250,400,500) before discovering women and alcohol! if I had the cash I would have a Langen 250 tomorrow.but alas until then it has to be boring 4 strokes.can but dream. although this little bike looks interesting i even have a donor bike
  • 40
 BMC’s IP attorneys are frantically drafting a cease and desist addressed to Joel as we speak.
  • 50
 Big Jim Collie is a legend 💪🏻
  • 50
 The Ballad of Big Jim. Dont make em like they used to.
  • 50
 It's almost like when you put a motor on a bicycle it becomes a moped.
  • 99
 DAM. On my phone in my Google feed I saw that "2stroke" thumbnail and thought it was some bikepacking content, (thought that hardtail was loaded up with camping bags, BMC, etc.) But I HATE when I click what looks like an article on my phone that goes to a video so I just clicked off of it. So later I checked pinkbike and saw that same thumbnail image again and clicked to find out it's a F#cking 2stroke engine on a mountain bike. LAME... illegal to ride on any actual mountain bike trails, etc.

My brother did this once and I'm glad to say he couldn't keep the shitty thing running for more than 5 minutes and got rid of it. Was a nice old Schwinn Homegrown that the paint got all F#cked up from the engine/tank mounts and without the original paint the nostalgia was gone for me so I didn't try to save it. SAD end to a great bike...
  • 1614
 Cheers to the idiots who think that strapping any engine on a bicycle is perfection ...
  • 814
flag devinkalt (Jul 20, 2025 at 9:21) (Below Threshold)
 Please learn about the history of 2 wheeled off-roading
  • 71
 @devinkalt: they were idiots back then and still are
  • 10
 "Engine" or electric motor? Both result in the same thing.
  • 10
 Ill make sure to cross Deity off my list of component manufacturers that I would buy parts from after that video. Im assuming those were mtb trails, not moto trails?
  • 30
 Big Jim wins!
  • 10
 Anyone know which line those roots are on in Chatel. We did a lot of the park this summer but didn't find those
  • 10
 onya warner
Below threshold threads are hidden







