Slack Randoms: Lemon-Powered Transmission, Testing a Lahar DHV M9, eBike Street Sweepers & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Lemon-Powered SRAM Transmission
Orange you glad I showed you this hack?—outsidebrendan
Testing a Lahar DHV M9
Welcome to my 1st video on my channel about a series rebuilding old bikes mostly downhill bikes but it'll be a good spread!
This bike a lot of people might have heard of but never really seen that much, the Lahar DHV M9.
Enjoy Part 1 with more to come.—Stephen Hughes
A Powered Bike Lane Sweeper
Stationed next to us at the 2024 BC Bike Show was Cedric of Lal bikes with two very original creations at his booth. One is a bicycle derailleur system that separates the tensioning system from the shifting system, opening up all kinds of robust frame geometry. The other is an inexpensive lane sweeping device that that could be appreciated by municipalities and cyclists everywhere.
We love seeing how ebike technologies (motors, controllers, batteries) can be applied to different projects in so many domains to achieve more with less. We've seen our ebike gear used in all kinds of original agricultural machines, winches, wind generators, you name it. But for now this one takes the cake.—Grin Technologies
Jack Moir Tests a Steering Damper
Incredible Cliffhanger Switchbacks from the 2024 Cape Epic
The Queen Stage of the 2024 Absa Cape Epic - home of the iconic Cliffhanger switchback, a descent etched in mountain biking folklore as the craziest drop in Africa.—Epic Series
Rob Warner The Way Back Bloopers and BTS
Pro Snowboarders Vs Basketball Challenges
Time to dunk! Team Craig McMorris takes on team Seb Toots in the biggest (and maybe only) basketball standoff on a snowboard to date. Which team got the best trick shots? Can High-five the highest? And score the most giant B-ball pong shots in mid-air?—Red Bull
Crushing Hammers With 300 Ton Hydraulic Press
Crushing Hammers With 300 Ton Hydraulic Press inside our new concrete bullet proof bunker with bullet proof windows and ar500 roof and door! The hammers exploded with such a force that it generated seismic waves / local earthquake resulting in noise pollution and shaking windows around the neighborhood So don't try this at home!—Hydraulic Press Channel
Pardon my ignorance but I didn’t know South Africa had such an amazing trail network. Really caught my attention and desire to visit. I would love to have more info on riding South Africa. I heard that violence has been a concern lately. How safe is it to travel there to ride bikes? Does anyone have any experience?