Slack Randoms: Lift Line Fights, A Bike with Folding Wheels & Chris Froome Mtbing

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
A Bike with Folding Wheels
Launched on Kickstarter this week, Tuck Bike claims to be the world's first bike with folding wheels (yes, get your carbon rim jokes out of the way now). The wheels divide into thirds at the hub and then fold up inside the frame to create a compact folding bike that can still run full-size wheels. The expected retail price is $1,995, but on Kickstarter you can get $200 or $300 off. More info, here.
Chris Froome Goes Mountain Biking
The Israel Start Up Nation road cycling team, which includes 4 time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, has laid on some mountain biking as part of its team camp this year. It's not often we get to see the world's (former) top road cyclists hitting the trails and it turns out there's a reason why. ISN are paying Froome the big bucks but it's not for his ability to shralp the gnar that's for sure.
The Slowest Ever Bike Race
You may have heard of the Hour Record, where a cyclist tries to cycle as far as possible in an hour, but that race has an ugly stepsister where the aim is instead to complete the shortest distance possible in one hour of continuous riding. The latest challengers to this were Davide Formolo and Maria Vittoria Sperotto at the Rino Mercante Velodrome in Bassano del Grappa. Both riders set a new record and managed to cover just 918 metres in 60 minutes as you can see from the video above in an incredible display of track standing and patience.
Lift Line Fights
When wheelsize arguments get out of hand...
Ari Vatanen's 'Dear God' Moment
Now that we're gradually transitioning into becoming PinkRally
, I was told we have to post this legendary rally moment from the Manx Rally 1983 onboard with Ari Vatanen driving an Opel Manta.
Matt Beer's Brother Goes Roller Blading
The Beer family are a talented bunch!
Harley Davidson's eBike Guru
We definitely got a few chuckles out of this advert from Harley Davidson's ebike division, Serial 1
.
[QUOTEauthor="Serial 1"]Everyone knows the “roadie,” racing around the neighborhood in a Spandex skinsuit and shaved legs, shouting “on your left!” at anyone who crosses his path. No one likes a roadie. Let Serial 1’s eBike Guru show you how to resist the evil roadie ways and just enjoy the ride instead.[/QUOTE]
FMX World Firsts
|FMX pro Luc Ackermann rips his motorbike through a series of never seen before motocross tricks, creatively using the urban obstacles of a working shipping port as a freestyle course and ending with a huge backflip finale on the river in front of Cologne Cathedral. Is there anything that Luc can’t do on a bike?—Red Bull
