Slack Randoms: Loic Bruni Tire Paintings, FKT Attempts Around The Stone King, Snowboard Big Air Progression & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Honored to partner with @jessiebearden on the creation of this masterpiece of the goat @loicbruni29 . Jessie painted this entirely with a Rockhopper 29 and a few different tread types from our tires.— Specialized
Glenn MacArthur's Fastest Known Time around The Stone King
Monviso marks an important point of the Southern Alps. The imposing 3,841-metre giant stands over 500m higher than any other peak surrounding it. It’s this prominence that gives it its name. Monviso translates to ‘the mountain clearly visible (from everywhere)’. It sits inside Italy but overlooks France, a meeting place not just for borders but also for people, communities and commerce. The trails that flank this mountain mark the passage of traders and even armies that stretch back thousands of years. Today the mountain’s routes are mainly trodden by hikers who take 3-4 days to circumnavigate the mighty Stone King. But 21-year old Glenn MacArther, who lives in the shadow of the mountain, wanted to establish a benchmark for traversing it on a mountain bike.
He succeeded.
52.9km route length 3,183m of ascending 6 hours 49 minutes October 31st, 2022
The Italian nickname for the mountain is The Stone King, which also inspired the name for the multi-day mountain bike event, The Stone King Rally (https://stonekingrally.org/), which winds through the region surrounding this peak. At times the Giro del Viso passes within a few hundred metres of the 2022 Stone King Rally route.
Film by Jules Bellot— Santa Cruz Bicycles
Queenstown Laps with Brett Rheeder
10 Beginner MTB Tricks with Fabio Wibmer
Level up your bike skills without the need for high mountains or gnarly single tracks. A parking lot or backyard behind your house is all you need. Today no other than Fabio Wibmer is your teacher, showing you 10 beginner and fun mountain bike tricks that you can learn anywhere - anytime.
These are the tricks that are shown in this lesson: "Magnet Hop" "X-Up Ride" "Floorer" "Wagon Wheel" "Front Wheel Hop" "Pizza Hop (360)" "Crankflip" "Superman" "Side Walker" "Wheel Stand"
And now it´s time to get out there and have some fun on two wheels!— Canyon Bicycles
Megaday: Ben Hildred climbs the height of K2 in 24 hours.
The rules of a KTWO are simple: climb the height of K2 (8611m) within a 24 hour period, you can't use the same climb twice, and it's self-supported. Simple, right?
Ben Hildred has already completed an Everest (climbing 8848m in 24 hours), then climbed the equivalent of the stratosphere (55,000m) in 30 days, and then matched Mars' tallest mountain, Olympus Mons, at 21,287m in 72 hours, and then pedaled one million feet in 200 days. In 2022 he set his sights on a one day blitz around Queenstown, NZ just before winter really set in. The route he set covered 8629m of vert over 216km. It took him 23 hours.
Oh, and he does all of these things on a mountain bike. This time he took out his new Santa Cruz Megatower and Callum Wood followed along to photograph the whole thing.
The day was captured by Callum Wood who put together this stunning photo slideshow.— Santa Cruz Bicycles
How cycling can help improve your mental health
Spending time on your bike can provide valuable head space to help you process the emotions of your day, both big and small. Benjamin May, founder of bereavement charity the New Normal tells us about how he re-discovered cycling after the death of his father and the place it now holds in his life.— Shimano
The Progression of Snowboard Big Air 2000s - 2023
Innovation + pushing yourself to the limit is at the core of all X Games athletes. Take a look at how Snowboarding Big Air has changed throughout the years!— X Games
Travis Rice's Revelstoke Pillow Line POV
GoPro Athlete Travis Rice seems to have an endless bag of snowboard tricks up his sleeve, including but not limited to shredding steep pillow fields in the backcountry. Enjoy the GoPro MAX footage of his final run from Revelstoke that carried him to victory at this stop of the 2023 Natural Selection Tour.— GoPro
1 Comment