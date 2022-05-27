Slack Randoms: Luca Shaw's World Cup Crash, Rope Spoke Analysis & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Luca Shaw's World Cup crash
Luca Shaw had a disaster of a race run during the Fort William World Cup last week. After the race the Canyon CLLCTV
released this great piece of footage from Luca's crash. Some say he's still sliding now.
Rope spoke computer analysis
|It's been a couple of months since Adam and I built the rope spoked wheel and even if I haven't ridden it every day I certainly haven't been going easy on it and I wanted to do a follow-up video to show how it's holding up.
At the same time, we had Steff join us after he got in touch telling us about his software that can give us a better idea of the characteristics of a wheel with regular steel and rope spokes...is there a difference in wheel strength? This video finds out!
It's quite a talky video but there's a lot of great info packed in. Because the original rope spoke video did so well I'm hoping this level of detail will be appreciated. I think this tech could be great for riders/teams/manufacturers looking to really dial in the feel of their wheels!
Of course I owe Steff a huge thanks for reaching out and putting the work in to make this video happen, if you want to know more about what he does or want to contact him for business reasons then please head to his website where you can get in touch.—Ali Clarkson
World’s longest rail
|Swedish freeskier Jesper Tjäder set his sights on breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest rail slide on skis, which was previously held by legendary freeskier Tom Wallish. Now after six years and 127 attempts, Tjäder wrote freeskiing history by smashing Wallish’s record after completing a rail measuring 154,49 meters aka 506 feet and 28 inches.
“Being the official Guinness World Record holder feels pretty cool. I have dreamt about it since I was a kid. This rail was a hard challenge, and my guess was that it would take about 525 attempts, but it went way easier than I expected.” says Jesper Tjäder.
Earlier in May, work began in Stendalen in Åre, Sweden, to build and implement the world's longest rail. After the just over 162 meter (531 feet) long metal rail was in place, it took three days and 127 attempts until the new Guinness World Record was a fact, 154.49 meters or 506 feet 10.28 inches, on May 9th at 5:23pm CEST. Tjäder jumped on the rail at a speed of about 77 kilometers per hour (47.85 mph) and landed with the leading ski on the rail eight meters in.—Red Bull Snow
GoPro awards: Mt. Everest expedition
|Join GoPro Awards Recipient + mountaineering guide Jon Gupta as he takes his GoPros from Mount Everest Base Camp up to 29,032 ft (8848m). Congrats on hiking the world's tallest peak + thanks for showing us the view from the top.—GoPro
Gee Atherton's World Cup pit tour
|Join Gee Atherton as he takes you on a tour of Atherton Racings home away from home. An exclusive insight into one of the worlds best Downhill Mountain Biking Pits on the UCI World Cup circuit.—The Athertons
Croatian BMX vacation with Daniel Dhers, Marin Rantes & Senad Grosic
|The picturesque coastal town of Rovinj in Croatia is world-renowned for a number of things. The beaches, the architecture, the people, the vibes. The list is long but few would include “BMX destination” in it. Stone-paved 16th century streets aren't really ideal to cruise on 20-inch wheels, but that sure didn't stop Marin Ranteš dreaming about setting up features all around the town. By the time these dreams came to fruition the Croatian local had became an international BMX park heavyweight with the likes of Daniel Dhers & Senad Grosic on speed dial. Both wasted no time, packed their bikes and joined Marin for a Croatian BMX vacation.—Red Bull Bike
Carnage from the Rally Portugal Fafe jump
|When it comes to spectacular rally stages, they don't come much more eye-opening than the infamous Fafe stage at Rally Portugal.—Red Bull Rally
How strong are bearings?
|How strong are pressure / axial bearings? We are going to use our 150 ton hydraulic press and 240 ton force sensor to find out! Don't try this at home, this was one of the most dangerous crushes ever and we have double blast shields etc. safety measures to do this in a safe way so you don't have to try these at home!—Hydraulic Press Channel
