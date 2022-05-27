Slack Randoms: Luca Shaw's World Cup Crash, Rope Spoke Analysis & More

It's been a couple of months since Adam and I built the rope spoked wheel and even if I haven't ridden it every day I certainly haven't been going easy on it and I wanted to do a follow-up video to show how it's holding up.



At the same time, we had Steff join us after he got in touch telling us about his software that can give us a better idea of the characteristics of a wheel with regular steel and rope spokes...is there a difference in wheel strength? This video finds out!



It's quite a talky video but there's a lot of great info packed in. Because the original rope spoke video did so well I'm hoping this level of detail will be appreciated. I think this tech could be great for riders/teams/manufacturers looking to really dial in the feel of their wheels!



Of course I owe Steff a huge thanks for reaching out and putting the work in to make this video happen, if you want to know more about what he does or want to contact him for business reasons then please head to his website where you can get in touch. — Ali Clarkson