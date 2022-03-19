Slack Randoms: Fixed Gear Skateboard Bikes, Jet Engine Go Karts, Dua Lipa's Shoes & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Fixed Gear Bike Made from Skateboards
We have seen high pivot bamboo bikes
and wooden hardtails
but now there is a fixed gear bike made from old skateboards. Not only is it a great use of old boards but it does suprisingly look quite good.
The Ultimate Bike Nerd Quiz
We sometimes call our quizzes 'Ultimate' but this one is pure sadism. Only the nerdiest of shop rats will have any hope of acing it. Let us know how you got on in the comments.http://www.namethatpart.com/
Dua Lipa's Custom Cycling Shoes
To mark the performance of British pop star Dua Lipa in Houston the management at the venue wanted to get her a keepsake. After being tipped off that Dua Lipa was a cyclist, they wanted to surprise her with some cycling shoes during her global stadium tour.
This began a continent-hopping, time-crunched story to create a custom pair of cycling shoes for a pop megastar.
You can read the full story on CyclingTips here
.
The Science of Braking
|The Science of Stopping is here to demystify the often misunderstood yet radically important world of mountain bike disc brakes and braking. We all have brakes, but do we know how to get the most out of them? By taking on topics such as the how and why of hydraulic disc brakes, while giving riders context to ride style, rotor size, fluid choice and much more.— SRAM
Greg Callaghan's Almost Impossible Climb
Greg Callaghan shows off some impressive climbing skills on this virtually impossible climb. Levy's turn next.
Tony Hawk's 'Until the Wheels Fall Off' Documentary
Check out the new trailer for Tony Hawk's HBO documentary featuring interviews and archive footage from his early days in the sport as well as showcasing his legendary career.
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off premieres April 5 on @HBOMax
Bob Maddox Rides his Triple Valveless Jet Kart
|Rocketman Bob Maddox riding his Triple Valveless jet kart the "beast" Kart is the most advanced Pulsejet kart featuring instant staring with injected propane and injected diesel. Kart has full range of throttle and Bob has run it up to 90mph.— Bob Maddox
The Climate Spiral
|This visualization shows monthly global temperature anomalies (changes from an average) between the years 1880 and 2021. Whites and blues indicate cooler temperatures, while oranges and reds show warmer temperatures. As you can see, global temperatures have warmed from mainly human activities as time has progressed.
These temperatures are based on data from NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS). Anomalies are defined relative to a base period of 1951 to 1980. The data file used to create this visualization can be accessed here: data.giss.nasa.gov/gistemp/tabledata_v4/GLB.Ts+dSST.csv.
The "climate spiral" is a visualization designed by climate scientist Ed Hawkins from the National Centre for Atmospheric Science, University of Reading: https://www.climate-lab-book.ac.uk/sp.... Climate spiral visualizations have been widely distributed; a version was even part of the opening ceremony of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.— NASA Climate Change
1 Comment
Post a Comment