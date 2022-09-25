Slack Randoms: Motomag Wheels Return, Shell eBikes, Stone Skipping World Records & More

Sep 25, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.



Mongoose brings back Motomag wheels


After more than 30 years Mongoose has brought the Motomag wheels back with a few modern updates. The classic wheels will now come with sealed bearings and freewheel compatibility but the cult looks of the originals remain the same.

Mongoose will offer the Motomag III in silver, gold or black in limited numbers for $300.


Shell spills the details on its new eBikes


Shell has swapped washing up coastlines to greenwashing as it has launched a new range of e-bikes through its Shell Ride project with Lotus International.

The Shell Ride website says the new range is part of its "commitment to delivering more and cleaner energy."

"Shell’s ambition is to be a net-zero emissions company by 2050, or sooner, in step with society. To achieve this we will need to implement a mosaic of solutions to help lower our carbon emissions and those of our customers who use our products.”

While Shell Ride is quick to mention the ambition to be net-zero by 2050 recent reports suggest that Shell has no immediate goal to actually start moving to net-zero in the next 10 to 20 years.

The Shell Ride bikes are looking to be sold for between $1,199 to $1,899 and there is no set launch date yet.


Loic Bruni shreds with Amaury Pierron and Hugo Frixtalon


The 2022 World Champ follows the 2022 World Cup overall winner and Hugo Frixtalon on the French national champs course.


Kilian Bron's POV of wild lines in Spain


bigquotesJump in the seat with mountain bike rider, Kilian Bron, as he throws down his best lines all throughout Spain. GoPro Bike


Flying a drone over Mount Everest


bigquotesThis is Mount Everest. The highest point on Earth. A place where describing the weather as 'harsh' is an understatement. Together with @8kraw_official, we developed a detailed flight plan that would allow their videographers to take the ultimate drone flight from the summit - capturing the stunning beauty of the mountain, and the surrounding views, as they've not been captured before. DJI


Can a 2 Inch Gun Fire a 1 Inch Bullet?



Exploding string rolls with a hydraulic press


bigquotesExploding string rolls and fishing line rolls with 150-ton hydraulic press. Slow motion clips are filmed with Chronos high speed cameras!
Hydraulic Press Channel


Kurt Steiner's incredible stone skipping




Posted In:
Videos Slack Randoms


8 Comments

  • 8 0
 okay
  • 1 0
 I remeber them.. along with Ashtabula cranks. Then came Skyway Tuff Wheels. The graphite wheels had the gold anodized hubs. How about the ACS Z rims?
  • 3 0
 Exploding string got my click
  • 1 2
 As someone with a deep BMX background. No, we don't need retro throwbacks to make a buck off of. We should be putting all our money and effort into distancing ourselves from the wheelie kids online pretending they're gonna hit cars for fake internet points...
  • 3 0
 Will the motomags come in mixed size 29/275?? Asking for a friend
  • 1 0
 Yes, but only with a new hub spacing that your frame definitely doesn’t have.
  • 1 0
 Glad I sold my OG moto mags for way too much money before the repops came.
  • 2 5
 Yeah honestly "randoms". Slow day? This is a serious coffin nail for Pink"bike".





