Slack Randoms: Motomag Wheels Return, Shell eBikes, Stone Skipping World Records & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Mongoose brings back Motomag wheels
After more than 30 years Mongoose has brought the Motomag wheels back with a few modern updates. The classic wheels will now come with sealed bearings and freewheel compatibility but the cult looks of the originals remain the same.
Mongoose will offer the Motomag III in silver, gold or black in limited numbers for $300.
Shell spills the details on its new eBikes
Shell has swapped washing up coastlines to greenwashing as it has launched a new range of e-bikes through its Shell Ride project with Lotus International.
The Shell Ride website says the new range is part of its "commitment to delivering more and cleaner energy."
"Shell’s ambition is to be a net-zero emissions company by 2050, or sooner, in step with society. To achieve this we will need to implement a mosaic of solutions to help lower our carbon emissions and those of our customers who use our products.”
While Shell Ride is quick to mention the ambition to be net-zero by 2050 recent reports
suggest that Shell has no immediate goal to actually start moving to net-zero in the next 10 to 20 years.
The Shell Ride bikes are looking to be sold for between $1,199 to $1,899 and there is no set launch date yet.
Loic Bruni shreds with Amaury Pierron and Hugo Frixtalon
The 2022 World Champ follows the 2022 World Cup overall winner and Hugo Frixtalon on the French national champs course.
Kilian Bron's POV of wild lines in Spain
|Jump in the seat with mountain bike rider, Kilian Bron, as he throws down his best lines all throughout Spain.— GoPro Bike
Flying a drone over Mount Everest
|This is Mount Everest. The highest point on Earth. A place where describing the weather as 'harsh' is an understatement. Together with @8kraw_official, we developed a detailed flight plan that would allow their videographers to take the ultimate drone flight from the summit - capturing the stunning beauty of the mountain, and the surrounding views, as they've not been captured before.— DJI
Can a 2 Inch Gun Fire a 1 Inch Bullet?
Exploding string rolls with a hydraulic press
|Exploding string rolls and fishing line rolls with 150-ton hydraulic press. Slow motion clips are filmed with Chronos high speed cameras!—
Hydraulic Press Channel
Kurt Steiner's incredible stone skipping
