Slack Randoms: Motor Doping Ruminations, Harley Davidson's $14,000 eChopper & Sebastian Vettel Keeping it Real

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Motor Doping Ruminations
Does this footage show professional motor doping or is it (more likely) just a wacky quirk of physics following a crash? This crash happened at the Tour of Denmark this week and afterwards Martin Toft Madsen of the BHS-PL Beton Bornholm, the rider who crashed into the bike as it moved across the road, tweeted "This is why I don't like eBikes
" along with a winking emoji.
Of course, his comment is tongue in cheek but it did start some healthy debate on social media. So, was a motor spinning the wheel as the bike skittered over the tarmac? We think it's more likely that it's simply a case of a fast-spinning wheel having enough energy stored in it to propel a very light bike across the road. A very similar incident happened to Ryder Hesjedal in 2014 and that clip went viral for the same reasons.
Suspicions can be further dispelled by the fact that the UCI also carries out checks on bikes for motors and of the 720 undertaken at the Tour de France this year, none came back positive. For more information on motor doping and why it's almost certainly not happening in the pro peloton, check out this deep dive from Cycling Tips
.
Harley Davidson's $14,000 eChopper
We talked about Harley Davidson's ebike spin-off Series 1 last year in Slack Randoms
, and now the brand is back with the first in a series of one-off, custom ebikes that will be auctioned online. The bike was a Schwinn Sting-Ray-inspired Chopper that Serial 1 described as "combining the silhouette of a ’60s-era wheelie bike with psychedelic paint and loads of chopper style."
The bike was fitted with a Gates Carbon Drive belt, a Brose mid-mount motor, TRP disc brakes, internally routed cables and integrated lighting, and it was finished in "a '60s-style 'Street Freak' paint job, consisting of silver micro-flake basecoat covered in House of Kolor Oriental Blue Kandy."
The auction is now finished and the bike sold for an eye-watering $14,200. Don't worry if you missed out though, Serial 1 is running a number of these one-off auctions through the rest of the year. More info, here
.
Sebastian Vettel
Ferraris, BMWs, Aston Martins, F1 athletes are definitely spoiled when it comes to their day-to-day transport. Sebastian Vettel does things differently though, here's footage of him turning up to the Grand Prix on a humble bicycle.
Terrible Trail Crossings
|Happy to walk away from it in one piece. Is it the worst trail crossing ever?—Adrian Scieszka
A Shredding Wedding
Congrats to Trevor and Marguerite who sent us some photos of themselves getting hitched at a shredding wedding earlier this week!
Trevor said, "We are of course, mountain bikers, and love riding together. We also love the community that this lifestyle brings along with it, and when we got engaged, we wanted to find a way to incorporate that into our new life together.
"We sent out invitations for a two stage wedding day. Show up at 10am at the Alsea Falls, Oregon parking lot, and be ready to ride 6 miles and 1,900’ up to the top of the trail system. There, in the middle of the woods, we’ll have a short ceremony, followed by a wedding party train down some epic trails, built by Team Dirt, our local trail organization. We’ll ride to the bottom, where our non-riding family and friends will be waiting to celebrate with us! A finish was held by our two kids, for us to cross as we enter back into the parking lot. There we partied with music, food and beer. We asked that gifts be donations to Team Dirt, and they raised a bunch of money for their mission of more trails.
"Turn out was awesome and it showed how amazing this community can be. We even had people that just showed up to ride that day asking what was going on, and we just invited them in for a beer and food, and to celebrate with us. It was truly an amazing day!"
