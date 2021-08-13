Slack Randoms: Motor Doping Ruminations, Harley Davidson's $14,000 eChopper & Sebastian Vettel Keeping it Real

Aug 13, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.


Motor Doping Ruminations


Does this footage show professional motor doping or is it (more likely) just a wacky quirk of physics following a crash? This crash happened at the Tour of Denmark this week and afterwards Martin Toft Madsen of the BHS-PL Beton Bornholm, the rider who crashed into the bike as it moved across the road, tweeted "This is why I don't like eBikes" along with a winking emoji.

Of course, his comment is tongue in cheek but it did start some healthy debate on social media. So, was a motor spinning the wheel as the bike skittered over the tarmac? We think it's more likely that it's simply a case of a fast-spinning wheel having enough energy stored in it to propel a very light bike across the road. A very similar incident happened to Ryder Hesjedal in 2014 and that clip went viral for the same reasons.


Suspicions can be further dispelled by the fact that the UCI also carries out checks on bikes for motors and of the 720 undertaken at the Tour de France this year, none came back positive. For more information on motor doping and why it's almost certainly not happening in the pro peloton, check out this deep dive from Cycling Tips.


Harley Davidson's $14,000 eChopper


We talked about Harley Davidson's ebike spin-off Series 1 last year in Slack Randoms, and now the brand is back with the first in a series of one-off, custom ebikes that will be auctioned online. The bike was a Schwinn Sting-Ray-inspired Chopper that Serial 1 described as "combining the silhouette of a ’60s-era wheelie bike with psychedelic paint and loads of chopper style."

The bike was fitted with a Gates Carbon Drive belt, a Brose mid-mount motor, TRP disc brakes, internally routed cables and integrated lighting, and it was finished in "a '60s-style 'Street Freak' paint job, consisting of silver micro-flake basecoat covered in House of Kolor Oriental Blue Kandy."

The auction is now finished and the bike sold for an eye-watering $14,200. Don't worry if you missed out though, Serial 1 is running a number of these one-off auctions through the rest of the year. More info, here.


Sebastian Vettel


Ferraris, BMWs, Aston Martins, F1 athletes are definitely spoiled when it comes to their day-to-day transport. Sebastian Vettel does things differently though, here's footage of him turning up to the Grand Prix on a humble bicycle.


Terrible Trail Crossings


bigquotesHappy to walk away from it in one piece. Is it the worst trail crossing ever?Adrian Scieszka


A Shredding Wedding


Congrats to Trevor and Marguerite who sent us some photos of themselves getting hitched at a shredding wedding earlier this week!

Trevor said, "We are of course, mountain bikers, and love riding together. We also love the community that this lifestyle brings along with it, and when we got engaged, we wanted to find a way to incorporate that into our new life together.

"We sent out invitations for a two stage wedding day. Show up at 10am at the Alsea Falls, Oregon parking lot, and be ready to ride 6 miles and 1,900’ up to the top of the trail system. There, in the middle of the woods, we’ll have a short ceremony, followed by a wedding party train down some epic trails, built by Team Dirt, our local trail organization. We’ll ride to the bottom, where our non-riding family and friends will be waiting to celebrate with us! A finish was held by our two kids, for us to cross as we enter back into the parking lot. There we partied with music, food and beer. We asked that gifts be donations to Team Dirt, and they raised a bunch of money for their mission of more trails.


"Turn out was awesome and it showed how amazing this community can be. We even had people that just showed up to ride that day asking what was going on, and we just invited them in for a beer and food, and to celebrate with us. It was truly an amazing day!"



31 Comments

  • 17 1
 1. Physics will always be amazing;
2. The stingray inspired eBike looks awesome...the $14k price tag makes me lose faith in humanity;
3. Guy going perpendicular is 75% at fault....25% goes to the bike park for even allowing this;
4. Congratulations.
  • 7 0
 PB should do a field test where they drop road bikes at speed with high RPM to see if they can get a non-motor bike to behave similarly.
  • 5 1
 I remember when I was practicing for the Mini Downhill race at Forest of Dean. Upun landing a jump someone's out of control dog was messing about on the down slope and I hit it. Luckily I didn't crash and dog was OK. No apology from owner either. That bloke crossing the trail kinda reminded me of that.
  • 5 1
 I feel like that trail crossing was designed by someone who has never really ridden a bike park before. On paper, and in their mind, it would seem like a crash is pretty easy to avoid since the crosser (the guy on the XC bike in this case) would have plenty of time to see the other rider coming off of the jump.

In reality it doesn't matter how obvious another rider's presence may be, trail crossings never work.
  • 5 0
 It wouldn't surprise me if motor doping did eventually come out like Icarus style, "the UCI checks" does not inspire confidence
  • 2 0
 pretty sure I read somewhere they simply use a thermal camera on the bikes, the heat signature of a motor easily stands out
  • 3 0
 @SATN-XC: they also X-Ray the frames to see everything g inside long with weight checks
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: thermal cameras have a much lower resolution than visual cameras. the thermal cameras that they have access to wouldn’t be able to distinguish a motor from brake heat dissipation through the hub on such small moving targets. At work we use thermal cameras that have capabilities far beyond anything available to civilian organisations and they would not be able to distinguish between 100W motor and a disc hub that has had some braking applied before it rides by the camera >20kph
  • 1 0
 @Afterschoolsports: true...I guess the recent popularity of disc brakes complicates the thermal method. x-ray seems more viable as @Jules15 points out
  • 2 0
 @SATN-XC: without Parc ferme procedures, random x-rays won’t find anything. It would be very easy to create a completely hidden system. The UCI need to white hat the problem and give prizes to teams that can circumvent their testing methods. That’s the only way they will understand what testing they will need to do.
  • 3 1
 The uci checks for motors are a joke. As an electrical engineer, I wouldn’t even consider the iPad magnetometer option when coming up with a test for motor doping. It’s the equivalent of water divining.

Plus I also believe that the best way to mechanically dope would be a pneumatic system, by pressurising the frame and having a sort of turbine in the bb or hubs. It would be near impossible to detect and easy to explain away as some cycling woo.
  • 15 0
 how can you tell someone is an engineer?
  • 2 0
 @jaydawg69: excellent call.
  • 4 1
 @jaydawg69: they're on pinkbike in the middle of the day
  • 2 0
 @jaydawg69: how can you tell someone is vegan?





They will tell you
  • 1 0
 @BigShralp: middle of the night in Australia. Just off a conference call with US clients, whilst stuck in hotel quarantine.
  • 4 0
 Congratulations Trevor & Marguerite! What a great way to start a life, I hope to ride with you soon Smile
  • 3 3
 I can see how the momentum from a wheel spinning at such a velocity could easily come across as electric, or how Doping could come across as momentum... kind of torn in a sense, because it looks like it could be doping - but at the same time how could someone fit a motor onto a bike without getting caught, with enough power to throw the bike up in the air once crashed? What do you guys think?
  • 1 0
 i really enjoyed the wedding story, skip the glitz and glam, have an awesome day with friends and family and they got to incorporate their favourite hobby into the entire ceremony.. sounds pretty unbeatable
  • 1 0
 My wife and I did a ceremony for $200 at the top of Tamarack Resort during the pandemic and then rented a chalet to have an after party with friends. It was a safe event (everyone was tested) and ended up being the perfect size.
  • 5 1
 F#@k ebikes and the bike wedding is dope
  • 2 0
 I would argue cars crossing intersections against the right of way in front of cyclists will out trump any trail crossing unless an actual sasquatch is involved.
  • 4 2
 Me: Watches video about $14,000 ugly ass e-chopper
Also me: *facepalms through skull*
  • 1 0
 14K for a bike with a kickstand
  • 3 0
 Sbinnala
  • 1 0
 What athlete has satisfaction from cheating? Gotta feel like a POS doping and still getting beat.
  • 2 0
 It wasn't my water bottle er um I mean bike.
  • 1 0
 I'll stick with an Original Schwinn Stingray thank you
  • 1 0
 I see HD learned a thing or 2 from Specialized pricing schemes.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



