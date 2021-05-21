Slack Randoms: MTB Industry Trolling, Air Powered Bikes, Near Misses & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Commencal trolls YT Industries
Road cyclist grabbing a rival to avoid a dog in a race.
These goats have seen our riders and they're scared...
This wild clip comes from an Under 23 road race in Cremona, Italy. A stray dog hurtled across the road towards a break away of three riders - Valentin Retailleau and Paul Lapeira in brown and white from AG2R Citroen and Lorenzo Balestra in white, red and yellow from Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli. Lapeira was able to successfully avoid the animal but it looks like Retailleau saw it late and ended up clinging on to Balestra and surfing behind him to avoid tasting tarmac.
The riders quickly untangled themselves although it looks like Balestra was left with a mechanical after the incident. It was all in vain though as the three riders were caught before the end of the stage that was won by Davide Boscaro.A reminder to not stand on landings...
Slovakian World Cup downhill rider Rasto Baranek posted a heart-stopping clip from some local downhill trails where he came within a hair's breadth of hitting and seriously injuring a child that was roaming around the tracks. His (translated) caption reads: "It happened to me for the first time and I hope that the last one... I never ask such a surprise again ... fortunately nothing happened to anyone but I'm telling you, tighter than this was no longer possible... 20km / h, me 80kg + enduro 16kg. Thank God I flew a little more to the left than usual." Thankfully the child was unscathed and probably learned a valuable lesson too.Speaking of close calls
Skye Schillhammer and TJ Hysler got far too close for comfort here in Bellingham. Thankfully neither was hurt.
A top quality advert from Matt MacDuff and Bicycle Broker
If you've ever wondered what happens when you follow a buddy too close. Really glad I didn't take down TJ Hysler with me!
Not many riders would be able to survive the Loop of Doom and still have a laugh about it afterwards. Fair play on Matt MacDuff and Bicycle Broker for making an insurance advert watchable!Recreating Rob Warner's fan bike in GlasgowCaution: strong language
What happens when you cross what looks like a hovercraft propellor with a bicycle? Well the results aren't actually as disastrous as you'd expect. If you want to see the original from 15 years ago (feel old yet?) Rob Warner's segment from Earthed 3 is below:A wild two-wheel drive fatbike
The engineer that brought you the saw-wheel bike
is back with a new wild project, a two wheel drive fat bike. Why? Why not. Skip to the 3:45 mark if you're not bothered about the engineering and just want to see the bike in action.A drone melting inside a volcano
Drone operator Bjorn Steinbekk Kristjánsson recorded footage traveling over an active crater, before directing the drone inside to film the lava close-up.
Halfway through the video, the footage begins to glitch before blacking out as the drone starts to melt. Speaking to Storyful, Steinbekk said that recording this footage was a “great ending” to his project filming the eruption over the past six weeks. The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the eruption at Fagradalsfjall remains stable, but that they continue to monitor the site.
