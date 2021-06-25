Slack Randoms: MTBer vs Moose, Red Bull's Forrest Gump & A Bike Powered Car

Jun 25, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.



MTBer vs Moose


What do you do when you meet a moose on the trail? Tell it to "f*ck off" apparently! This video was posted by the rider on Reddit and they later clarified, "This was a young cow. I could tell she was a little small to go bouncing through the alders, so I figured those two small side cuts were my best option unless I wanted to get pushed halfway down the mountain."


A Bicycle Powered Car


The Life OD YouTube channel specializes in repairing second-hand cars but they did something different with this one. Instead of fitting a new engine, they instead decided to make it bike-powered. Skip to around 3:30 to see them take it to the streets for a trip to the McDonald's drivethrough. It's not long before they attract the attention of large crowds and the law...


Will Ferrell's Ready to Take on the next Downhill World Cup



An ebike inspired by skeletons


We love weird concept bikes here at Slack Randoms and this week we've found another one. The world of ebikes seems to be a never-ending fountain of these leftfield designs and here's yet another. This one was designed by industrial designer Gary Liao from Taipei, Taiwan who wanted to create not just a commuter bike but also a work of art.

The design was inspired by the human skeleton. Liao says on his Behance page, "There are different hardness and shape to human bone. The structure was built according to its function and shaped organically. A hollow bone pillar has te equal strength to the solid pillar and weighs less. I came up with the idea of a bone shaped bike after learning about the fascinating human bone."

Other features of the bike include 20" carbon wheels for maneuverability in traffic and storage options for a laptop and coffee cup.



Red Bull's Forrest Gump


bigquotesDouble-tap if the cameraman deserves a medalUCI Mountain Bike


Citi Bike Sends

The CitiBikeBoyz are a New York based group of riders who collect some wild clips using the city's bike scheme and are well worth a follow. Here are some of our favorite posts from the past few weeks.




Rugby 7s cycling celebration


Here's how the Russian Women's Rugby 7s team celebrated securing their place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. No, we don't know why they went for a bike celebration either!

10 Comments

  • 4 0
 Wear a helmet you idiots

And before someone says „reeee iTs mY hEaLtH nOt YoUrS“, kids see this shit on insta and think it’s cool to ride without a helmet. Be a f*cking role model.
  • 3 0
 I remember a Top Gear episode about a decade back that had a pedal powered paper mache Porsche, using an actual car must be much harder work.
  • 1 0
 We used to ride motor through a junk yard on our way to the trails as kids. It was always entertaining to put along until the dogs came out and gave chase and then go hammer down and run to the edge of the property. My buddy Brian mis-judged it once and a rather angry mutt took the cuff off his pant.
  • 6 1
 CitiBikeBoyz shred.
  • 4 0
 Well this entire post was pretty entertaining to me.
  • 3 1
 I got attacked by a very pissed off grouse on one of my trails so.....same thing? Stupid thing built its nest right next to one of the highest volume trails!
  • 1 1
 I once straight lined over a grouse in Jackson Wyoming. Fuck those things.
  • 1 0
 What does a moose say when meeting a shabby mountain biker on its trail?: "YOU f*ck off".
  • 1 0
 Dude handled the moose situation like a boss.
  • 1 0
 Hey, that ellsworth e bike's crown might have been stolen!

