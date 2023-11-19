Slack Randoms: MTBs in Cybertrucks, Pizza Oven-Equipped eBikes, $925 Towel Skirts & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
The Cybertruck Will Fit Your Expensive MTB
For anyone worrying that their new Tesla Cybertruck won't fit their top-of-the-range bike then you can sleep easy as an anonymous post on Facebook has revealed that the truck bed is plenty big enough to show off your high net worth and scratch up your downtube on the way to the trails.
Domino’s New Delivery E-Bikes Come Equipped with a Pizza Oven
Domino’s new DXB e-bike features a temperature-controlled pizza pod or a pizza oven for anyone not writing press releases. The aim is that this will keep food warm while it is being delivered and to make sure your warm pizza arrives unharmed Domino's has also included suspension that is claimed to reduce g-forces by up to 67%.
Balenciaga's $925 Towel Skirt
If you thought bike prices are too high then look no further than Balenciaga's towel skirt from its Spring 24 collection. Costing $925 the towel skirt is made in Italy and features a hidden adjustable belt buckle inside to make sure it's completely different than just wrapping a standard towel around your waist.
Anneke Beerten & Jess Hana Talk Trail Manners
|Hi There! Jess Hana and Anneke Beerten here! How much do you know about Trail Manners? Not much...? Don't worry, we are here to give you a few reminders on how to behave out on the trails. The outdoors and the trails is a place we should all share together. A friendly hello, giving the right away, minding your speed, and just being a good ambassador for our sport goes a long way. Whether you're a professional, or new to mountain biking, we've put together this video with a few trail situations that might give you a refresher on trail etiquette. With a little comedic relief of course — Anneke Beerten
Skiing A Rail Upside Down
|Gravity ain't got nothing on Mac Forehand, who stepped to a secret kicker at Sunday River in Maine to hit a custom Red Bull rail feature upside down! No one can test the vertical limits of skiing over a 50-foot gap like Mac, press play!— Red Bull Snow
Racing Giant LEGO Cars
|Leave it to Travis Pastrana and the Nitro Circus gang to build (and then race) life-size LEGO cars.— Nitro Circus
Building a Rocket Bird
|Building a DIY ornithopter that flies like a hummingbird. It took over 4 months to design this mechanical bird, and with no knowledge about drone or rocket design, I was in over my head.— Works By Design
