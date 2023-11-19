Slack Randoms: MTBs in Cybertrucks, Pizza Oven-Equipped eBikes, $925 Towel Skirts & More

Hi There! Jess Hana and Anneke Beerten here! How much do you know about Trail Manners? Not much...? Don't worry, we are here to give you a few reminders on how to behave out on the trails. The outdoors and the trails is a place we should all share together. A friendly hello, giving the right away, minding your speed, and just being a good ambassador for our sport goes a long way. Whether you're a professional, or new to mountain biking, we've put together this video with a few trail situations that might give you a refresher on trail etiquette. With a little comedic relief of course — Anneke Beerten