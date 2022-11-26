Slack Randoms: Nut Bikes, Canyon's Trampoline Bike, Rocket Powered Sleighs & More

The Empire state building of wall rides has finally met its match.



Peace Park has a beastly combined feature challenge for its competitors: Highest Handplant Wall and Highest Hip Air. It would all be considered fun if the 24-foot wall wasn’t 40-feet off the flats and the hip feature wasn’t a gigantic 70-feet long. Regardless, the men and women of Woodward Peace Park simply take it in stride as yet another mind-melter from snowboarding icon, Danny Davis. In the end, one wild-card rider will reign supreme on the wall while endless boosts off the hip redefine the gravitational pull of the Northwest snowboarding scene. Commentary by snowboarding royalty, Todd Richards and Chris Grenier (The Bomb Hole), is not to be missed. — OutsideWatch