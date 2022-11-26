Slack Randoms: Nut Bikes, Canyon's Trampoline Bike, Rocket Powered Sleighs & More

Nov 26, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.




A Bike Made from 147 Nuts


bigquotesHow nuts do you need to be to create a fully working bicycle out of 147 nuts? The Q


Canyon's Trampoline Bike


Fabio and Gabriel Wibmer have received the exclusive trampoline bike from Canyon. It will probably never be released to the public but it does look like a pretty cool solution to the normal DIY attempts.


Specialized's Roblox Bike Experience


Specialized has launched its own Roblox experience, you can play the experience for yourself here.


Trying 24” Wheels on a 300mm Bike


bigquotesI have never tried 24" wheels before, but I wanted to try them on my Boostmonster! So I tried this out in Whistler! I have to say it took a bit to get used to and I really wasn't sure what use they may have. But as I was riding some of my favourite flow trails the wheels really started to work a lot better! Jordan Boostmaster


Aaron Gwin's Windham 2015 Race Run Review


bigquotesSee what it takes to win a World Cup in the good ol US of A!

Thanks to Red Bull for providing the footage! Aaron Gwin


Neko Mulally's Reserve Wheel Test


bigquotesReserve wanted to do some wheel testing on a track that was known to break wheels, so we too them to Massanutten! We ended up with some really good feedback to build a better product moving forward! Neko Mulally


One Take Snowboard Trickshot Run


bigquotesWatch Seb Toots' creativity on full display as he takes his signature obstacle courses and trick shots from the indoors to the mountain. Red Bull


How Long Will DIY Tyres Last?



Santa Clause and his rocket sleigh!



Rufford Ford Carnage



Top Snowboarders Attempt The Highest Hand Plant Wall


bigquotesThe Empire state building of wall rides has finally met its match.

Peace Park has a beastly combined feature challenge for its competitors: Highest Handplant Wall and Highest Hip Air. It would all be considered fun if the 24-foot wall wasn’t 40-feet off the flats and the hip feature wasn’t a gigantic 70-feet long. Regardless, the men and women of Woodward Peace Park simply take it in stride as yet another mind-melter from snowboarding icon, Danny Davis. In the end, one wild-card rider will reign supreme on the wall while endless boosts off the hip redefine the gravitational pull of the Northwest snowboarding scene. Commentary by snowboarding royalty, Todd Richards and Chris Grenier (The Bomb Hole), is not to be missed. OutsideWatch



Posted In:
Videos Slack Randoms


