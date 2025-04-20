Powered by Outside

Slack Randoms: Off-Road Skating, Danny MacAskill's Original Edit Hits 16th Anniversary, Extreme Unicycling & More

Apr 20, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.



Off-Road Inlineskating in Austria


bigquotesIn "New Path," Björn Hunger skates the Next Edge 150 Brown, exploring the desire to push beyond limits and discover new possibilities. Set against beautiful landscapes, Björn’s journey highlights the importance of determination and the drive to grow, showing that the only limits are the ones we set for ourselves.Powerslide Inline skates


Danny MacAskill's Inspired Bicycles Edit Dropped 16 Years Ago


The original edit, which placed Danny MacAskill in the spotlight, marks 16 years since its debut on April 19, 2009. The raw showcase of MacAskill's talent is still one of the best riding edits of all time, and there's no better time to give it another watch as it passes the 16th anniversary of its release.


Windrock Full Pull With Troy Brosnan and Aaron Gwin


bigquotesGwin leads Troy Brosnan down his first lap of Caveboy, Caveman, and one of our newer trails, Lower Snake Rock. Caveboy is a single black fan favorite at Windrock. Caveboy is a double black trail and also part of this years race course for the upcoming Downhill Southeast race in May. Lower Snakerock is a new single black trail that was completed towards the end of last summer containing a mix of machine built flow and natural tech. This is one of favorite trail combos in the park!Windrock Bike Park


'This Is A Test' Finals Day Full Lap POV with Dane Jewett



Josh Carlson Explores The Cannondale Factory Racing House


bigquotesJosh Carlson takes an exclusive look behind-the-scenes at the Cannondale Factory Racing team's house in Araxá for the first two rounds of the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series, and tries to find out just why they have so many tights?WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series


Behind the Design of the Brompton G Line



The Unifarm - Extreme Unicycle



Travis Pastrana's Quest for the Double Backflip 360


bigquotesThe Moto Aussie Roll has been at the top of Travis Pastrana's trick bucket list since 2003. Finally with all the elements aligning, it came time to attempt it once and for all. Here's the story of how we got there.Nitro Circus


Backwards Bullet Shockwaves between Glass at 375,000 FPS




82 Comments
  • 1331
 Danny’s video still holds its own as the best street trials edit ever.
  • 413
 You obviously haven't seen my sweeeeet shreddit where I did a daddy-o cool wheelie AND jumped off a curb.
  • 150
 Glad I watched it after the off-road roller skating.
  • 100
 I have probably watched it 100 times and expect another 100 more. The music choice was perfect which really helps.
  • 20
 I remember showing my buddy the part at the beginning where he rides across the top of the fence. He asked me how he was going to get up there, and I told him, “That’s the easy part.”
  • 20
 D MAC 3
  • 10
 Oh, the nostalgia...
  • 500
 I was just thinking that since I didn't get any alpine skiing in this year if there is still a way to break my ankle. Now that I know off road inline skating is a thing, I don't have to worry about this anymore. Lets go break some bones!
  • 140
 seriously though, how do you brake with these things, other than falling in panic to the side?
  • 10
 ..
  • 81
 @hardtailpunter: he dragged his foot sideways at some point in time, also meaning he was on one skate for that moment. It looked seriously fun but the video clearly shows that the trail must be completely clear of rocks and roots.
  • 10
 You joke but lol … careful what you wish for
  • 30
 @mariomtblt: one hole or rock and your basically dead Dead Horse
  • 70
 @hardtailpunter: Pizza
  • 80
 @mfoga: If you french-fry when your supposed to pizza you're gonna have a bad time.
  • 50
 @hardtailpunter: missed oppertunity for tiny disc brakes.
  • 20
 As a parent of a Nordic ski racer, I can say that roller skis (which are like these things, but longer, with a free heel, no brakes, and are used on tarmac) are terrifying.
  • 263
 It's weird how, no matter what they do, be it park, street, speed, or offroad like in the first video, inline skating always just looks 'meh'. I have no doubt you need to be skilled to ride downhill, but it *looks* like I could strap on a pair of skates and zoom right past him.
  • 60
 I now know why there’s a lot of new machine built “flow” being built. I never understood why most of the new stuff has to be sooo smooth.
I’d love to see off road rollerblading in New England.
  • 30
 I've dabbled in blading and the learning curve is no joke. Once you get some flow it's fun though. This video (and rider) turned me on to the possibilities: youtu.be/hmk5cxpAfcw?si=h1Qfi8Bai_H5nFPL&t=90
  • 10
 @withdignityifnotalacrity: He's skilled, no denying that. But watching it still doesn't evoke any emotions, like some other 'extreme sports' do. Not saying it isn't cool, just a realization that with skating (or is 'blading' the word now?) I'm never really invested.
  • 30
 @WhateverBikes: fair enough. I think it's like with anything- you gain a greater appreciation for what someone is doing when you try it yourself first. But yes, rollerblading is probably never gonna be cool, though I'd love to get better at it.
  • 40
 @withdignityifnotalacrity: I skated all my youth and stopped because I was suddenly self conscious of what people thought, then I realized no one gives a sh*t and why should I care about what people think. People can laugh all they want, but I say f*ck'em because I'm having the time of my life. Everyone has the right to feel awesome.
  • 30
 @WhateverBikes: same here. It is cool and as you say he is obviously good at it, but inline always looks kinda awkward and not very stylish.
  • 10
 I think it's because inline skaters cant figure out what to do with their arms.
  • 20
 If you have that terrain / trails available to you, are you grabbing the skates instead of your bike?
  • 30
 I've come to appreciate watching inline skating (though I hated it 25, 30 years ago when I was a skateboarder) - but everything you've expressed I feel about Razor scooters.
  • 20
 6" ain't dead?
  • 80
 It seems popular to hate on inline skating. Hucking rarely looks pretty so to me it isn't the biggest moves which look cool, but I like how they can corner and gain speed, jump and do rotations. So when casually and seemingly effortlessly flowing in an urban environment (Barcelona lends itself well for pretty much everything or course), to me that's their element and it looks cool and fun enough. If people are passionate, harmless and are working on some athletic skills, they have a big edge for me over those tons of people wasting their time on cellphones and game-consoles.

Reality check here, a bunch of mountainbikers over the internet claiming inline skating isn't cool enough. This is laughing matter for a good few who engage in other sports.
  • 10
 @vinay: Agreed. I grew up playing a few different sports as a kid, but focused on skateboarding and snowboarding through most of my youth (into late 20s, still sometimes hit a skatepark for fun). Picked up mountain biking in my late 20s, yet felt like I was still missing something. I had always wanted to learn to play ice hockey, having spent a LOT of time playing street hockey with neighbors as a kid. Last year I started lessons and getting into playing ice hockey in drop in games, absolutely love it!

That all being said, would I try some off road skates? That is a nope from me, but go have your fun-skis.
  • 10
 @vinay: Not sure if you are referring to me here.
I tried to make it clear that I am not hating on anyone. Let me repeat: they sure are skilled, and I assume it's good fun - otherwise, why bother?
I was actually just expressing my own pondering on why it is that - despite the things I just said - the sport just never seems to entice me. Based on its elements (outdoor, nature, athleticism, skills etc.) it should - but it doesn't.
  • 10
 @PuppyTRex: that’s what she said?
  • 10
 @nojelly: I was wondering why he doesn't have skiing poles.
  • 230
 I would love to see Danny do an anniversary revisit of that original video. Edinburgh looks very different these days but I think that would add to the fun. 20 years is coming up...
  • 824
flag kobold (Apr 20, 2025 at 6:39) (Below Threshold)
 He might need a zombie knife... jk
  • 144
 @kobold: Unlike Utah, in Edinburgh you won't have to worry about the legal ownership of concealed loaded weapons.
  • 12
 Population is very different yes
  • 193
 No matter what you ride down, over or onto, roller blading will always look lame.
  • 52
 As a former inline hockey player, I can't disagree.
  • 90
 This Danny MacAskill video...I don't know the how or why of the song choice but I think he had some future-vision to use that tune. Now it sounds like the perfect music when you describe the video as a retrospective. That, and that Bike Rack Stick-a-ma-jig trick...I can't imagine the creative vision he unleashes when he grabs his bike. Great stuff.
  • 131
 Chose your wheel amount and be a dick about it...
  • 60
 The Danny Mac video is fire. Great tune and it's cool to see how "street" his edit is with the fisheye shots thrown in vs his modern red bull ones that are much more whimsical and overproduced (still sick).
  • 101
 Off-Road Scating, the Picking Ball of off road sports.
  • 40
 Does a bear scat off-road?
  • 60
 Love to see a Brompton video make Pink Bike! Love my Brompton - I have a 16" model.
  • 20
 Have you ever gone down singletrack with it?
  • 70
 @Sscottt: actually, yes. Lol. Did a 3 mile stretch of rocky singletrack on it here in AZ... didn't try it again.
  • 10
 Brompton makes a ton of sense to me, especially when paired with public transport. Rather than take inline skates or a unicycle on the train (which indeed I have done, both) a folding bike is much more convenient especially when you also need to bring stuff. It saves you the hassle of having to catch a bus just because you traveled the longer stretch by train.
  • 146
 FRUIT BOOTS
  • 84
 The irony in your statement is that in the late 90s, while groups of boys sat around skateparks telling homophobic jokes about rollerbladers without a single woman in sight, I was training for skiing on mine with every pretty young fit girl with a pony tail and a great set of legs.
  • 81
 @iamamodel: so ya still ride em eh mate...
  • 61
 Guys, we already know how this inline skating story goes:
youtu.be/6PREWa_wIh0?si=ifa6M4NzALYGgOuo
  • 11
 so good! I was just checking to make sure someone posted a link to this video
  • 10
 Jah bless, brah
  • 60
 Do those inline skates come in mullet sizes?
  • 50
 No single rider’s videos have brought me more joy over the years than Danny MacAskill’s
  • 20
 MacAskill is the master and GOAT. But when I watch his videos, every once in a while I think, "I might be able to do that." Then I watch the Unicycle guy and think, "No way I could ever do any of that."
  • 40
 Fontana DH In-Line skate series gonna be lit! 🔥
  • 41
 Travis pastrana is one of my heroes, good to see his video.
  • 31
 In line skates are so goofy and looks so lame. I hope people don’t see MTB that way as well …
  • 20
 what would you do if they did?
  • 30
 @pmhobson: be sad
  • 30
 They definitely do, we just think it's cool because we do it and are immersed in the sport. Other people see you on your bike and they just think you're some dork on a bike. "Nice helmet" they think to themselves. Most people have no idea what mountain biking is and they would shit their pants if they ever had to conquer a blue trail.

MTB to most people seems just as stupid as inline skating or riding a scooter to us.
  • 20
 Whatever happened to mountain boards? They looked way cooler but dangerous AF.
  • 10
 I think that rollerblading video should inspire bike designers. Just think how light an MTB could be, and how much travel it could have, with that wheel size.
  • 10
 Travis Pastrana Video:

Ramp budget: $50,000 Runout Budget: A few sheets of plywood and an old mattress, or just straight up woods to slow down.
  • 10
 Still remember - Danny’s video had my friends and I out of our seats cheering. 🔁
  • 20
 Saw a unicyclist at sandy ridge yesterday.
  • 20
 It’s that old dirt diaries coming true.
  • 10
 This Danny video and the playroom one are the benchmarks even Danny wasn't able to beat until now
  • 11
 I watched the entire inline video thinking for sure it was a April fools day video I missed! Pretty sure it should be a n April fools day video !
  • 20
 I was going to give skater boy 30 seconds, ended up at 15
  • 10
 So is this the new movies for your monday?
  • 10
 A e unicycle would be nice
  • 10
 Danny still as good as ever 👍
  • 24
 The Hardest thing about rollerblading is telling your parents you're...
  • 30
 Don't be a coward. Go on
  • 20
 finish your sentence.and explain it.
Below threshold threads are hidden







