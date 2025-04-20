Slack Randoms: Off-Road Skating, Danny MacAskill's Original Edit Hits 16th Anniversary, Extreme Unicycling & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Off-Road Inlineskating in Austria
In "New Path," Björn Hunger skates the Next Edge 150 Brown, exploring the desire to push beyond limits and discover new possibilities. Set against beautiful landscapes, Björn’s journey highlights the importance of determination and the drive to grow, showing that the only limits are the ones we set for ourselves.—Powerslide Inline skates
Danny MacAskill's Inspired Bicycles Edit Dropped 16 Years Ago
The original edit, which placed Danny MacAskill in the spotlight, marks 16 years since its debut on April 19, 2009. The raw showcase of MacAskill's talent is still one of the best riding edits of all time, and there's no better time to give it another watch as it passes the 16th anniversary of its release.
Windrock Full Pull With Troy Brosnan and Aaron Gwin
Gwin leads Troy Brosnan down his first lap of Caveboy, Caveman, and one of our newer trails, Lower Snake Rock. Caveboy is a single black fan favorite at Windrock. Caveboy is a double black trail and also part of this years race course for the upcoming Downhill Southeast race in May. Lower Snakerock is a new single black trail that was completed towards the end of last summer containing a mix of machine built flow and natural tech. This is one of favorite trail combos in the park!—Windrock Bike Park
'This Is A Test' Finals Day Full Lap POV with Dane Jewett
Josh Carlson Explores The Cannondale Factory Racing House
Josh Carlson takes an exclusive look behind-the-scenes at the Cannondale Factory Racing team's house in Araxá for the first two rounds of the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series, and tries to find out just why they have so many tights?—WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series
Behind the Design of the Brompton G Line
The Unifarm - Extreme Unicycle
Travis Pastrana's Quest for the Double Backflip 360
The Moto Aussie Roll has been at the top of Travis Pastrana's trick bucket list since 2003. Finally with all the elements aligning, it came time to attempt it once and for all. Here's the story of how we got there.—Nitro Circus
Backwards Bullet Shockwaves between Glass at 375,000 FPS
I’d love to see off road rollerblading in New England.
Reality check here, a bunch of mountainbikers over the internet claiming inline skating isn't cool enough. This is laughing matter for a good few who engage in other sports.
That all being said, would I try some off road skates? That is a nope from me, but go have your fun-skis.
I tried to make it clear that I am not hating on anyone. Let me repeat: they sure are skilled, and I assume it's good fun - otherwise, why bother?
I was actually just expressing my own pondering on why it is that - despite the things I just said - the sport just never seems to entice me. Based on its elements (outdoor, nature, athleticism, skills etc.) it should - but it doesn't.
youtu.be/6PREWa_wIh0?si=ifa6M4NzALYGgOuo
MTB to most people seems just as stupid as inline skating or riding a scooter to us.
Ramp budget: $50,000 Runout Budget: A few sheets of plywood and an old mattress, or just straight up woods to slow down.