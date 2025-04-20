Slack Randoms: Off-Road Skating, Danny MacAskill's Original Edit Hits 16th Anniversary, Extreme Unicycling & More

Gwin leads Troy Brosnan down his first lap of Caveboy, Caveman, and one of our newer trails, Lower Snake Rock. Caveboy is a single black fan favorite at Windrock. Caveboy is a double black trail and also part of this years race course for the upcoming Downhill Southeast race in May. Lower Snakerock is a new single black trail that was completed towards the end of last summer containing a mix of machine built flow and natural tech. This is one of favorite trail combos in the park! — Windrock Bike Park