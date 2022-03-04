Slack Randoms: Plant-Based Bikes, VR Climbing & More

On this episode of the podcast is sit down with a good friend of mine Connor Fearon a few days after he was able to claim his first elite men’s national downhill title. Connor and I have been racing a ride together for over 15 years now, we’ve pushed each other not only as competitors but also as teammates for a brief time on Kona back in 2011-2012.



Connor has always been at the top of Aussie Downhill, even back at the age of 14 he was already at the pointy end of the elite field. Battling with Troy Brosnan from the age of 11 they have both lifted each other to become two of the best mountain bikers in the world.



We go in-depth into what it’s been like battling with someone for so many years and how it's grown the both of them as riders and people.



He also goes into some simple tips to help you improve as a rider and racer. — Dean Lucas