Slack Randoms: Raleigh Relaunches the Burner BMX, Parisian Bicycle Hearses, Rocket Lawn Chairs & More

Nov 5, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.




Raleigh Relaunches Mk1 Tuff Burner BMX


As part of a limited-edition launch, Raleigh has brought back the classic Burner BMX. The Tuff Burner is an almost identical replica of the 1982 bike but a small change in geometry has made sure it will ride slightly better than the 80s offering. The 2022 relaunch still features the yellow Skyway Tuff 20" rims, blue gumwall tires and a blue Kashimax BMX saddle.

Pre-sale for the bike has already reached capacity but if there is more availability you can find out more here.


Paris has its First Bicycle Hearse


Looking like something straight out of the halls of Eurobike undertaker Isabelle Plumereau has been riding around Paris with a bicycle hearse. The hopes are that this will become a greener way to host funerals in the city with similar hearses already being available in Switzerland and Denmark.


YT Moves into Gravel with the Szepter


YT joins the growing list of companies launching gravel bikes with its Szepter bike. Just like the average gravel ride YT has shown off the bike taking on abandoned buildings and constant flat-out sprinting. Sadly there is no Christopher Walken.


Backyard Squirrelympics



Deep Fried Coffee



Rocket Powered Lawn Chair


bigquotesBob Maddox builds a Valveless Pulsejet engine-powered lawn chair using his Grandmothers 1960's lawn chair Robert Maddox


William Osman builds a phone you can't drop


Anything worth doing is worth overdoing... I guess?


What'd we miss this week?

Posted In:
Videos Slack Randoms Raleigh YT Industries


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2023 Scott Genius & Genius ST
68761 views
Must Watch: Braydon Bringhurst Attempts to Climb the Whole Enchilada in '8600FT'
52393 views
Slack Randoms: ENVE's $290 Poncho, SRAM Sets Sail, FMX Triple Flips & More
49425 views
[Updated] Q3 Revenue Round Up: Falling Consumer Interest, Layoffs & Drop in Sales
49269 views
Tech Week 2023: 3D Printed Randoms from Jank Components, 76 Projects, & More
41285 views
First Look: Race Face's Era Carbon Cranks Are Guaranteed For Life
40656 views
Field Test: Evil Following - Stout, Stiff, & Snappy
40268 views
Burning Question: Why Are So Many Bike Manufacturers Putting Cables Through the Headset?
36206 views

12 Comments

  • 3 0
 Opened article, saw first picture, immediately winced at how obviously overtightened the chain is on the raleigh burner. And we know it's been ridden like that cos of the brake tracks on the rims. Come on kids, do better.
  • 1 0
 I like my bike chains like my women, taught.
  • 1 0
 Are you sure it doesn't just look tight because there is downward pressure on one pedal (other foot is on the floor)?
  • 1 0
 @tremeer023: Bottom run would then be saggy. That chain is tight like a guitar string
  • 1 0
 @gabriel-mission9: I just tested it on my ss. The chain goes taught.
  • 1 0
 The Burner was the bike you rode if you wanted the p#ss taking out of you, they were horrendous. Looking at the image provided they have also changed the pedals and crank set along with the geometry, so you aren’t actually buying a replica you are buying a mash up to look like a Burner.
  • 4 0
 I'd love to have a few beers with Bob Maddox.
  • 2 0
 None of the videos have started without me. Refreshing to open an article and not feel like I’m arriving late to a silent film.
  • 2 0
 Do the cables route through the headset?
  • 1 0
 That Lawn Chair is the bollox ... AWESOME!!! Just wonder how he would stop that jet in an emergency... mmhhhh
  • 1 0
 Love the fact he's built a Pulse Jet with three outlets and has no brakes on his kart - just awesome!
  • 1 0
 Bob is the best!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009746
Mobile Version of Website