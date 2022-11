Slack Randoms: Raleigh Relaunches the Burner BMX, Parisian Bicycle Hearses, Rocket Lawn Chairs & More

Raleigh Relaunches Mk1 Tuff Burner BMX

Paris has its First Bicycle Hearse

YT Moves into Gravel with the Szepter

Backyard Squirrelympics

Deep Fried Coffee

Rocket Powered Lawn Chair

Bob Maddox builds a Valveless Pulsejet engine-powered lawn chair using his Grandmothers 1960's lawn chair — Robert Maddox

William Osman builds a phone you can't drop

As part of a limited-edition launch, Raleigh has brought back the classic Burner BMX. The Tuff Burner is an almost identical replica of the 1982 bike but a small change in geometry has made sure it will ride slightly better than the 80s offering. The 2022 relaunch still features the yellow Skyway Tuff 20" rims, blue gumwall tires and a blue Kashimax BMX saddle.Pre-sale for the bike has already reached capacity but if there is more availability you can find out more here Looking like something straight out of the halls of Eurobike undertaker Isabelle Plumereau has been riding around Paris with a bicycle hearse. The hopes are that this will become a greener way to host funerals in the city with similar hearses already being available in Switzerland and Denmark.YT joins the growing list of companies launching gravel bikes with its Szepter bike. Just like the average gravel ride YT has shown off the bike taking on abandoned buildings and constant flat-out sprinting. Sadly there is no Christopher Walken.Anything worth doing is worth overdoing... I guess?What'd we miss this week?