Slack Randoms: Raleigh Relaunches the Burner BMX, Parisian Bicycle Hearses, Rocket Lawn Chairs & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Raleigh Relaunches Mk1 Tuff Burner BMX
As part of a limited-edition launch, Raleigh has brought back the classic Burner BMX. The Tuff Burner is an almost identical replica of the 1982 bike but a small change in geometry has made sure it will ride slightly better than the 80s offering. The 2022 relaunch still features the yellow Skyway Tuff 20" rims, blue gumwall tires and a blue Kashimax BMX saddle.
Pre-sale for the bike has already reached capacity but if there is more availability you can find out more here
Paris has its First Bicycle Hearse
Looking like something straight out of the halls of Eurobike undertaker Isabelle Plumereau has been riding around Paris with a bicycle hearse. The hopes are that this will become a greener way to host funerals in the city with similar hearses already being available in Switzerland and Denmark.
YT Moves into Gravel with the Szepter
YT joins the growing list of companies launching gravel bikes with its Szepter bike. Just like the average gravel ride YT has shown off the bike taking on abandoned buildings and constant flat-out sprinting. Sadly there is no Christopher Walken.
Backyard Squirrelympics
Deep Fried Coffee
Rocket Powered Lawn Chair
|Bob Maddox builds a Valveless Pulsejet engine-powered lawn chair using his Grandmothers 1960's lawn chair— Robert Maddox
William Osman builds a phone you can't drop
Anything worth doing is worth overdoing... I guess?
