Slack Randoms: Record Drops, eBike Love & Another Kangaroo Collision

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.The UK's Biggest Drop?
Oliver Watson has sent what he claims to be the biggest drop in the UK. At around 35 foot down with a sniper landing it's definitely a sizable huck and a bit of a throwback at the same time. It's probably not the most sensible thing to be doing given the pandemic situation in the UK but impressive nevertheless.
Chilliwack's New 100 Mile Trail
|This was a real struggle to get the drop done having to rebuild it and do it in such little time. Huge thanks to Sam Horton for filming this and my dad and Jamie Sowerby for helping rebuilt the drop in a day! This is to my knowledge the biggest drop in the UK measuring at around 35ft vertical.—Oliver Watson
Wahoo's $100 Solution to Wireless Woes
|In late August 2020, I set out to complete a 110 mile / 177 km long mountain route in Chilliwack, BC. The route goes from Cultus Lake to Chilliwack Lake and back, with 108 miles of unique terrain, and involves over 33,000ft / 10,000m of climbing and descent, via four major mountain passes. This is the first known linkage of this route in this manner.
I respectfully acknowledge that this run took place through the unceded lands of the Stó:lō Nation, in the traditional territory known as S'olh Temexw.
This is a film by fellow Salomon athlete Jeff Pelletier please check out his channel and consider giving him a follow as well.
Wahoo has announced the Wahoo Direct Connect Accessory that is designed to ensure a rider's training session isn't interrupted by a dodgy wireless connection.
The wire allows riders to connect their Kickr training bike to the internet using an ethernet connection as opposed to the traditional wireless set up favoured by most trainers. This physical connection should make the signal between the trainer and the internet more reliable and less susceptible to drops, especially for city dwellers whose environment is crowded with other radio frequency signals.
Tyler Harris, Wahoo Kickr Product Manager, said: “While a wireless connection works very well for most riders, those who have connectivity challenges, or those who simply cannot risk a dropout during an important race or workout will be able to ride with increased confidence and reliability by using Kickr Direct Connect.”
As of today, Wahoo’s SUF Training, TrainerRoad, FullGaz, and RGT Cycling are the training programs compatible with the Direct Connect while other platforms are expected to become compatible in the coming months, including the all-important Zwift. The only trainer hardware the wire will work with, however, is Wahoo's own V5 Kickr, not the Kickr Core, Kickr Snap, the Kickr Bike, earlier versions of those products or trainers from other brands.
While the value proposition may be questionable, indoor training is a big part of many riders' off seasons, especially during lockdowns, and virtual racing is becoming increasingly popular with the World Championships running for the first time last year
. If you've already spent $1,200 on a trainer and can't get a consistent connection, this will no doubt be a welcome, if costly, addition to many a rider's training set up.
The Direct Connect costs $100 with the ethernet cable sold separately. More info, here
.DJ'ing Interrupted by a Bear
Jody Flemming had a close encounter of the furred kind last year when he was joined by a black bear during a livestream. Flemming, 50, was performing at home in Ashville, North Carolina, when the bear wandered by and was separated from him by just a screen door. Flemming turned around apparently thinking it was a neighbour at the door but went to grab his phone for a photo when he saw the animal. Soon after a car pulled up, the bear moved on and Flemming finished his set.Bec McConnell Hit by a Kangaroo
Top Reasons You Should Buy an eBike
Another week, another kangaroo close call in Australia. This time there's no footage of the incident but World Cup XC rider Bec McConnell has reported colliding with a kangaroo while racing at Mt Stromlo this week. She posted on Instagram: "I was racing the local road Criterium and one of the locals (Kangaroo) decided to jump onto the track. Next second I was sliding on the road. Major pain is my [peach emoji], it took the whole impact. It all happened very fast. I think I will be very sore tomorrow. But very lucky"
Photo: Bec McConnell's Instagram
The Squirrel picnic tables are real by the way, and you can buy one, here
.New Zealand Asks People to Not Travel Under the Social Influence
|Our friend Tom Sainsbury (Comedian and Snapchat Dude) from the Social Observation Squad (S.O.S) has been patrolling some of New Zealand’s top tourist spots. He's on a mission to stop people from taking photos under the social influence. Guess what he found?
