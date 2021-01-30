Slack Randoms: Record Drops, eBike Love & Another Kangaroo Collision

In late August 2020, I set out to complete a 110 mile / 177 km long mountain route in Chilliwack, BC. The route goes from Cultus Lake to Chilliwack Lake and back, with 108 miles of unique terrain, and involves over 33,000ft / 10,000m of climbing and descent, via four major mountain passes. This is the first known linkage of this route in this manner.



I respectfully acknowledge that this run took place through the unceded lands of the Stó:lō Nation, in the traditional territory known as S'olh Temexw.



This is a film by fellow Salomon athlete Jeff Pelletier please check out his channel and consider giving him a follow as well.