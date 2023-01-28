Slack Randoms: Retro Rob Warner, Conor McGregor's Bike Crash, Twin Fixed Gear Drivetrains & More

Jan 28, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.




Retro Rob Warner



bigquotesI think this was 1998, might be 97. On one of the custom made Factory ATX 1's, way longer than the standard model, we had a lot of good times testing and racing that bike. I loved it, especially at the World Cups where it really came into its own. I don’t think there's so much between the bikes these days but in the mid 90's I always thought the ATX 1 was a big advantage. Funny bits at the end of this one. Rob Warner





Conor McGregor's Bike Crash



UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been struck by a car while riding in Ireland. In a video posted on social media McGregor is heard saying "I could have been dead there," while the driver of the vehicle apologizes for the accident.

bigquotesGot a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life. Conor McGregor


Double Drivetrain Fixed Gear


bigquotesSo I had this random idea the other day, it was to fit two drivetrains on two freewheels to see if it turned fixed. I had no idea if it would work or not but was keen to try it out anyway. Turns out it works! It looks weird, weighs more and is noisier, so no real benefits but an interesting experiment for me nonetheless. waveywheeliesr


Rémy Métailler Learning How To Backflip Again


bigquotesFreeride Fiesta was a blast, and I challenged myself with trying a backflip...

The last I did a backflip in Mexico was in 2016 and I broke my back... Rémy Métailler


NZ National DH Racing with Jenna Hastings


bigquotesnational downhill round two... this time in christchurch. the track was looooose and claimed too many riders, but a testing track and very dusty conditions left for an interesting weekend. a crash in practice has left me fairly beaten up and with some work to do before national champs!! Jenna Hastings


Vinny T Secret Trails RAW Run


bigquotesDeep in the woods with Vincent Tupin on one of his home secret trails. GoPro


Queenstown Laps with Bernard Kerr & Matt Jones



Boston Dynamics' Latest Robot


bigquotesIt’s time for Atlas to pick up a new set of skills and get hands on. In this video, the humanoid robot manipulates the world around it: Atlas interacts with objects and modifies the course to reach its goal—pushing the limits of locomotion, sensing, and athleticism. Boston Dynamics


Matthias Giraud Skis Off of a Cliff


bigquotesWhat goes up, must come down. GoPro Athlete Matthias Giraud "Super Frenchie" spent a day traversing the French Alps to arrive at this unique BASE exit. After rigging his cameras + rappelling into the take off zone, he pointed the skis straight + plummeted off a cliff with a smile on his face. GoPro


Revisiting the Leap of Faith


bigquotesThe Leap of Faith is one of the most memorable moments in skateboard history. Today, the spot is unskateable, making the Leap of Faith the most famous skate spot to never have a make on it. We revisited it with Jamie Thomas and some other key players at the time. jenkemmag


Exploding a Tiny Fire Extinguisher at 150,000FPS


bigquotesHow do you use a fire extinguisher when it doesn't have a handle? Blow it up?
Gav and Dan film the explosive fire suppression at 150,000fps. The Slow Mo Guys



Posted In:
Videos Slack Randoms


8 Comments

  • 5 0
 One day someone will spell Conor's name correctly.
  • 2 0
 Que up TERMINATOR theme music!
  • 2 0
 The new SRAM/ Boston dynamics group is going to be wild
  • 2 0
 After hitting Conor McGregor with a car, you best apologize. Profusely.
  • 1 0
 Well there you have it - Rob Warner just likes to go down.
  • 1 0
 What about Sagan going to MTB XC?
  • 1 0
 Rob seems so subdued in those clips.
  • 1 0
 is Rob, Rat boy´s father?





