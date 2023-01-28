Slack Randoms: Retro Rob Warner, Conor McGregor's Bike Crash, Twin Fixed Gear Drivetrains & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Retro Rob Warner
|I think this was 1998, might be 97. On one of the custom made Factory ATX 1's, way longer than the standard model, we had a lot of good times testing and racing that bike. I loved it, especially at the World Cups where it really came into its own. I don’t think there's so much between the bikes these days but in the mid 90's I always thought the ATX 1 was a big advantage. Funny bits at the end of this one.— Rob Warner
Conor McGregor's Bike Crash
UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been struck by a car while riding in Ireland. In a video posted on social media McGregor is heard saying "I could have been dead there," while the driver of the vehicle apologizes for the accident.
|Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.— Conor McGregor
Double Drivetrain Fixed Gear
|So I had this random idea the other day, it was to fit two drivetrains on two freewheels to see if it turned fixed. I had no idea if it would work or not but was keen to try it out anyway. Turns out it works! It looks weird, weighs more and is noisier, so no real benefits but an interesting experiment for me nonetheless.— waveywheeliesr
Rémy Métailler Learning How To Backflip Again
|Freeride Fiesta was a blast, and I challenged myself with trying a backflip...
The last I did a backflip in Mexico was in 2016 and I broke my back...— Rémy Métailler
NZ National DH Racing with Jenna Hastings
|national downhill round two... this time in christchurch. the track was looooose and claimed too many riders, but a testing track and very dusty conditions left for an interesting weekend. a crash in practice has left me fairly beaten up and with some work to do before national champs!!— Jenna Hastings
Vinny T Secret Trails RAW Run
|Deep in the woods with Vincent Tupin on one of his home secret trails.— GoPro
Queenstown Laps with Bernard Kerr & Matt Jones
Boston Dynamics' Latest Robot
|It’s time for Atlas to pick up a new set of skills and get hands on. In this video, the humanoid robot manipulates the world around it: Atlas interacts with objects and modifies the course to reach its goal—pushing the limits of locomotion, sensing, and athleticism.— Boston Dynamics
Matthias Giraud Skis Off of a Cliff
|What goes up, must come down. GoPro Athlete Matthias Giraud "Super Frenchie" spent a day traversing the French Alps to arrive at this unique BASE exit. After rigging his cameras + rappelling into the take off zone, he pointed the skis straight + plummeted off a cliff with a smile on his face.— GoPro
Revisiting the Leap of Faith
|The Leap of Faith is one of the most memorable moments in skateboard history. Today, the spot is unskateable, making the Leap of Faith the most famous skate spot to never have a make on it. We revisited it with Jamie Thomas and some other key players at the time.— jenkemmag
Exploding a Tiny Fire Extinguisher at 150,000FPS
|How do you use a fire extinguisher when it doesn't have a handle? Blow it up?
Gav and Dan film the explosive fire suppression at 150,000fps.— The Slow Mo Guys
