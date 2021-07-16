Slack Randoms: Riding Val di Sole on a Unicycle, A Hubless Fatbike & More

Jul 16, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.



Riding Val di Sole on a Unicycle


Most people would struggle to ride the Black Snake on two wheels, these guys tackle it on just one.

A hubless fat bike


The Q is back again with another of his wild bike builds. This time it's a Tron-esque hubless bike. Jump to 5:44 if you want to skip all the engineering and just see the bike in action.

Lego mountain bike speeder


Marc Yarbrough thought his mountain bike was missing something, so he combined his hobbies. Here's his ride through Endor forest on his speeder bike.

Cyclist shoots driver in self-defense


A Texan cyclist has been told he was justified in using a firearm against a motorist after the driver allegedly drove into another rider.

The motorist has been identified as 26-year-old Jose Angel Hernandez who initially shouted at the cyclists to get out of the road then later jumped the curb and drove his vehicle at a woman on purpose.

The man she was riding with, who is currently unidentified, then drew his firearm and shot at Hernandez. Hernandez was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries and has now been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A police officer at the scene said, "He was in fear of his life, and he was trying to defend himself,” abc13 reports.

Local cycle campaign group Bike Houston said on Twitter: “That anyone in our city feels the need to carry a weapon while riding their bike is a clear sign that people don’t feel safe around drivers—drivers who are more aggressive, and who are driving larger, more powerful vehicles than ever before. While we do not recommend people carry a weapon while riding their bikes, this incident shows that the threat of traffic violence is enough to convince some bicyclists that they must.”

The woman is said to be ok after the incident but said she is unlikely to cycle again.

  • 60 3
 Next in your reading queue:
- 5 Cool Gadgets for your Tacoma.
- Can eBikes be Trendy? Vegans Weigh In.
- A MTB Trend that isn't Bunk? Bar Ends.
- Can Enduro be Saved?
- 6 Overlanding Rigs for MTB Adventures Under 600k.
  • 11 2
 lost it at "Vegans Weigh In"
  lol
 lol
  • 1 3
 @hamncheez: why?
  • 8 0
 i think the hubeless bike is cool, at least someone did something that kinda looks doable by the average guy
  • 5 0
 "Hernandez was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries" Yep, the cyclist pulled his gun and pumped him full of unspecified injuries. He even shouted a warning first "Stop or I'll injure you in an unspecified manner!"
  • 1 1
 If only the dude had better aim
  • 5 0
 Haven’t thought about this since Kris Holm’s freeride unicycle madness in New World Disorder

Fun to watch but not for me. crushed nuts, no thanks
  • 5 1
 who here can ride a unicycle I can
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah!
  • 2 1
 makes sense, with the price of the bikes soon we will all be on hubless unicycles. Its Outside tell us how its gonna be, Thank you Outside.
  • 3 0
 Wonder if he can bunny hop the impending paywall on that unicycle.
  • 3 2
 I hope James's posts won't be behind the paywall as I sure do enjoy his articles, please stay alive
  • 6 7
 "That anyone in our city feels the need to carry a weapon while riding their bike is a clear sign" That America is well and truly f*cked. No wonder the rest of the world is disgusted by what goes on.
  • 1 0
 Hey, we can say that... not you.
  • 2 6
flag Peally (30 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 And your ass in the same situation would be roadkill. But we all know historically humans in the tiny ass land of Scotland are magically all saints compared to humans everywhere else.
  • 3 0
 @Peally: But that situation wouldn't happen in Scotland. There is no Texas in Scotland - lucky bastards.
  • 1 0
 @Peally: We are certainly not saints but we got rid of our guns years ago and shockingly no more mass shootings. You've had 42 in July already so far.
  • 1 0
 I'll stay out in the steep, loose and rocky terrain where I'm safe.
  • 3 3
 Damn some people have too much time on their hands.
