Slack Randoms: Riding Val di Sole on a Unicycle, A Hubless Fatbike & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Riding Val di Sole on a Unicycle
Most people would struggle to ride the Black Snake on two wheels, these guys tackle it on just one.A hubless fat bike
The Q is back again with another of his wild bike builds
. This time it's a Tron-esque hubless bike. Jump to 5:44 if you want to skip all the engineering and just see the bike in action.Lego mountain bike speeder
Marc Yarbrough thought his mountain bike was missing something, so he combined his hobbies. Here's his ride through Endor forest on his speeder bike.Cyclist shoots driver in self-defense
A Texan cyclist has been told he was justified in using a firearm against a motorist after the driver allegedly drove into another rider.
The motorist has been identified as 26-year-old Jose Angel Hernandez who initially shouted at the cyclists to get out of the road then later jumped the curb and drove his vehicle at a woman on purpose.
The man she was riding with, who is currently unidentified, then drew his firearm and shot at Hernandez. Hernandez was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries and has now been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
A police officer at the scene said, "He was in fear of his life, and he was trying to defend himself,” abc13 reports
.
Local cycle campaign group Bike Houston said on Twitter
: “That anyone in our city feels the need to carry a weapon while riding their bike is a clear sign that people don’t feel safe around drivers—drivers who are more aggressive, and who are driving larger, more powerful vehicles than ever before. While we do not recommend people carry a weapon while riding their bikes, this incident shows that the threat of traffic violence is enough to convince some bicyclists that they must.”
The woman is said to be ok after the incident but said she is unlikely to cycle again.
