Slack Randoms: Road Rage Carnage, Shipping Delays, Exploding Drill Bits & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Shipping delays in Shanghai
Despite the effect of the COVID pandemic starting to lessen across the globe we are still facing huge supply chain issues. As Shanghai remains in a near-total lockdown commercial ships are stuck at sea waiting to drop off their goods. The graph above demonstrates the massive recent increase in ships waiting to load or offload cargo. It's not clear whether there are any bikes involved directly here but this kind of logjam will have an effect that will reverberate throughout the shipping industry.
This is all the ships waiting to load or offload cargo.
Mass start madness from the Macavalanche at Fort William
|Foggy set the pace out the start and it took me a minute to find my groove byt then it was full gas to the bottom of the quad chair. Gutted to miss his huge OTB right behind me. Need to reposition my camera the next time! Unfortunately my lead of about 40s wasn’t enough to fend off Liam’s horse legs after 15mins of pedalling along the new Blue Doon and he pipped me to the bottom of the 4x. Happy with second and first off the snow. Hopefully a good confidence boost for the big alpine races in the summer! Bring on the Mega…—James Shirley
Beyond the Binary
|KC Cross doesn’t fit the mold of the typical cyclist depicted in the media. They are black, queer, and non-binary. They prefer community over competition, social rides that involve tacos and beer over long days in the saddle, and using the bike as a tool for advocacy rather than racing. In Beyond the Binary, KC shares their journey to understanding the intersections of their own identity and how they are working to create a more inclusive and accessible cycling culture.
Filmed in 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Beyond the Binary sheds light on the rigidness of gender, being black in America, mental health, and the ways that the bicycle has helped them find community and healing.—Shimano
Wild Moments from the Paris-Roubaix
As always the cobbles of the Paris-Roubaix supplied some carnage as wheels exploded, mechanics crashed and spectators took out more riders
.
FPV drone chases Ted Ligety on a giant slalom course
|Retired but not sleeping GoPro Athlete Ted Ligety raced GoPro FPV pilot Luke Bredar down the GS course at Deer Valley Resort.—GoPro
Ski POV
If you want another unique skiing perspective then Red Bull has mounted a camera to a ski for an interesting but not entirely useful POV.
How dangerous are exploding drill bits?
|How strong are steel or wood drill bits? We are going to use our 150 ton hydraulic press and 240 ton force sensor to find out! Don't try this at home! Crushing steel drill bits is really dangerous and they will explode!—Hydraulic Press Channel
The Mega Ramp
|“The Mega Ramp is what I would call a Hot Wheels track on steroids.”
Watch street skating legend Heath Kirchart take on this death-defying challenge.—VICE TV
