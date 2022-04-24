Slack Randoms: Road Rage Carnage, Shipping Delays, Exploding Drill Bits & More

Foggy set the pace out the start and it took me a minute to find my groove byt then it was full gas to the bottom of the quad chair. Gutted to miss his huge OTB right behind me. Need to reposition my camera the next time! Unfortunately my lead of about 40s wasn’t enough to fend off Liam’s horse legs after 15mins of pedalling along the new Blue Doon and he pipped me to the bottom of the 4x. Happy with second and first off the snow. Hopefully a good confidence boost for the big alpine races in the summer! Bring on the Mega… — James Shirley