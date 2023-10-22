Slack Randoms: Slipper Wheels, MTB Juggling, Jet Powered Coffins & More

Oct 22, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.



Truly Unique Slippers Bicycle


bigquotesIn today's video, I will show you short instructions for making a unique bicycle with running shoes instead of wheels! The Q


Juggling While Mountain Biking POV


bigquotesIf you've never seen The Teton Juggler (Joe Cronquist), you're in for a treat. On top of being a local MTB + ski legend of Jackson Hole, he has also mastered the art of multitasking juggling pins + downhill mountain biking with no hands. Is there anything this man can't do? GoPro


John Tomac and the Legend of the Yeti C-26


bigquotesFor the last 30 years, the most iconic mountain bike in the world has been hidden away in a cardboard box in the back of Zapata Espinoza’s garage… until now. Follow us on a journey as TPC and Zap visit John Tomac's legendary Flying T Ranch and reunite him with his World Championship drop-bar Yeti C-26. Tomac narrowly missed the podium that day, but his unique Yeti C-26 will be remembered forever.

We sit down with John, Zap, and "the bike" in his garage, surrounded by memorabilia from his career and his son Eli's. For the last 20 years, John has been coaching his son Eli Tomac as he rewrites the history books for Motocross and Supercross. We talk about his career, the mystique around the Yeti C-26, and the inaugural Mountain Bike World Championships in Durango Colorado.

Of course our trip to Durango wouldn't be complete without a visit to Chris Herting's workshop where we discover the real story behind the design of C-26 and put the rumors to rest once and for all. Oh yeah, and don't forget the always entertaining Yeti Founder, John Parker. John joins in to give us a glimpse into what Yeti was like back in the early 90's. The Pro's Closet


Cam McCaul Shares his View on Rampage


bigquotesYou would think this commentator has already said enough... but with so much buzz on the internet, I wanted to touch on some of Red Bull Rampage's hot topics that are floating around. I read a lot of comments, I asked on social media what you’re curious about so here we go. Cam McCaul


Evie Richards Discusses Breaking Barriers for Women in Sport


bigquotesMeet Evie Richards, fellow forest lover and the first ever under 23 women’s Cyclo-Cross World Champion.

From training at Cannock Chase Forest to achieving olympic glory, Evie is one of the many women breaking down barriers in the world of mountain biking.

We joined her and her dad for a walk in the woods to hear how important green spaces are for her wellbeing when she trains, and to discuss the changing landscape for female athletes in the sport. Forestry England


Roboforming



Jet Powered Coffins




Posted In:
Videos Slack Randoms


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,819 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2023 Enduro Bike Field Test
94247 views
Rampage Judge Darren Berrecloth Speaks Out On 2023 Event
87304 views
UPDATE: Nukeproof, Vitus, Chain Reaction Cycles & Wiggle Face Uncertainty as Parent Company in Financial Trouble
62742 views
Field Test: Commencal Meta 5 SX - Supercross for a Reason
56272 views
Field Test: Nukeproof Giga 297 - Is Parkduro a Thing?
54808 views
9 Thoughts on Red Bull Rampage 2023
50262 views
Intense Reintroduces the M1 to Their Catalog
49985 views
Final Randoms - Bespoked Show 2023
48331 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.043372
Mobile Version of Website