Slack Randoms: Slipper Wheels, MTB Juggling, Jet Powered Coffins & More

For the last 30 years, the most iconic mountain bike in the world has been hidden away in a cardboard box in the back of Zapata Espinoza’s garage… until now. Follow us on a journey as TPC and Zap visit John Tomac's legendary Flying T Ranch and reunite him with his World Championship drop-bar Yeti C-26. Tomac narrowly missed the podium that day, but his unique Yeti C-26 will be remembered forever.



We sit down with John, Zap, and "the bike" in his garage, surrounded by memorabilia from his career and his son Eli's. For the last 20 years, John has been coaching his son Eli Tomac as he rewrites the history books for Motocross and Supercross. We talk about his career, the mystique around the Yeti C-26, and the inaugural Mountain Bike World Championships in Durango Colorado.



Of course our trip to Durango wouldn't be complete without a visit to Chris Herting's workshop where we discover the real story behind the design of C-26 and put the rumors to rest once and for all. Oh yeah, and don't forget the always entertaining Yeti Founder, John Parker. John joins in to give us a glimpse into what Yeti was like back in the early 90's. — The Pro's Closet