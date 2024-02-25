Slack Randoms: SNAIX NeuroBike, Swampfest Carnage, Cannonball Whip Off & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
SNAIX NeuroBike
This cool bike has it all! Extremely fun - clear head - better balance, reaction and performance in sports - pain-free back - weight loss. What more do you want!—SNAIX
Swampfest 2024
Our full video documenting the mayhem that was 2024's Swampfest. Shout-out to Trey, Dave, Marcel, Jabe and the whole crew for going above and beyond to make sure rain didn't put a damper on the final day of festivities.—DIG BMX Official
Best of Swampfest 2024!! Trey Jones and the Swampfest crew have done it again…Behind all the chaos, carnage, and fireworks is a team of people working their asses off to make Swampfest a reality. Thanks for another awesome event, see you next year.—Our BMX
The Chaotic end to a gnarly couple days of absolute madness at Swampfest 2024. As the event closes out and everything burns to the ground we can’t help but be thankful to Trey Jones and the Swampfest crew for putting on this festival-style event year after year for everyone to enjoy. Until next year!—Our BMX
Swampfest is Trey Jones' brainchild & it gets skaters, bmx riders, and just about everyone else together in the swamps of Florida to watch some high level ripping at a low sea level. So, naturally, the boys headed down for a weekend packed with Skate, BMX and Moto mayhem. Watch the carnage unfold, from a safe distance of course.
Filmed/Edited by Tristan Sachar—X Games
Troy Brosnan's 1st Place POV from Maydena Gravity fest
Maydena Gravity fest DH race run grabbing 1st place in the super dry dusty heat!—Troy Brosnan
Danny Hart at the Super G Snow Bike World Champs
This was a crazy experience, and really enjoyed it and I am glad I went and did it because it has given me some good experience for potential future events.—Danny Hart
Cannonball Whip Off with Jack Moir
Cannonball Whip Off is always a highlight. A couple crashes, some crazy tricks, and massive whips. This year a 14 year old deservingly took the win. Look out for the groms!—Jack Moir
Elliot Sloan's Private Mega Park
American professional skateboarder Elliot Sloan spends much of his time at his epic home playground, "The Sloanyard" in sunny California ️ Inspired by Bob Burnquist's compound, this skating haven includes a 100-foot mega ramp, quarter pipe, + half pipe made for inverted maneuvers, flip tricks, + major speed. After medaling in X Games skateboarding events 16 times in his career, the athlete's own backyard park even hosted X Games Skateboard + BMX MegaPark in 2023.—GoPro