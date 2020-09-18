Slack Randoms: Spokeless e-Bikes, XC Carnage & Faked Bike Flips?

Sep 18, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Reevo's Spokeless ebike


"Spokes are so last year," says Beno Technologies as it launches its new Reevo ebike. The bike is aimed at commuters and urban cyclists and was apparently the result of four years of R+D and prototyping. Its hubless wheels are currently patent pending so details are thin on the ground, but they are claimed to be built around a strong, lightweight core with "triple sealed technology."

On top of driving the bike, the rims also have built-in headlights and brake lights and can be used for storage thanks to a custom bag from Reevo. Of course, there's one big drawback to this design... rim brakes only.

Reevo boasts of several other features on the bike including an 'invisible' kickstand that sits flush with the frame, a fingerprint lock on the handlebars and a removable battery. More info, here.



"Do a Kickflip!"


This is fake, right? Surely?

XC Slip 'n' Slide Carnage


It wasn't just Zermatt that ended up being washed out last weekend, the Zanzenbergrennen cross country race in Dornbirn, Austria was also hit by a deluge of rain. The open, grassy turns quickly became unrideable and carnage ensued. It proved too much for some riders who opted to walk or slide down on their bums, even Jolanda Neff was forced to abandon as she was unable to grip the handlebars after a crash.

It reminded us of the greatest XC carnage video of all time, this footage shot by Steel City Media at the UK BUCS race in 2011.


James May's Bike Maintenance Tips


In a move that nobody saw coming, it turns out James May from Top Gear is actually a big cycling fan. Here's a hilarious and surprisingly in-depth tutorial on adjusting rim brakes from the Drive Tribe YouTube channel. He's come a long way from his efforts trying to advertise cycling while working for the BBC:


51 Clips in 51 Days for 50 Year Old Chris Moeller


Proof that you're never too old to send it.

bigquotesMoeller is bouncing back from hip surgery but still put up 51 clips in 51 days for 50 with some very special guests. Here's to 50 more years of killing it!S&M

Mathieu Van Der Poel's Thermonuclear Attack in Tirreno Adriatico


Mathieu Van Der Poel may not have been able to prove himself against the very best in cycling at the Tour de France this year but he still showed some great form in the Italian race that also took place recently, the Tirreno Adriatico. Van Der Poel wasn't able to go for the race overall but took this powerful win on Stage 7 where he blasted past Matteo Fabbro within sight of the line. Unfortunately, it looks like Van Der Poel won't be racing any mountain biking this year but if this clip is anything to go by he'll be back strong for his Olympics challenge next year.

Chainslap news has my number

View this post on Instagram

“I thought working at Pinkbike was going to be the best thing ever until I had to test ride and write 500 words on this bullshit moped nonsense. The worst part is I actually kind of liked it, but I’m certainly not going to say that in the article.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Follow us for the latest MTB news. #chainslapnews ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #mtb #mountainbiking #freeride #downhill #dh #ebike #emtb #mtblife #kookoftheday #joeyoftheday #poseuroftheday #asphaltposerclub #kookslams #mtbmemes #sendit #mountainbiker #freeridemtb #bikememes #mtbpage #mtbdog #mtbgram #trekbikes #mountaincreekbikepark #trestlebikepark #snowmassbikepark #pinkbike #specializedmtb #mtbofinstagram #highlandmountainbikepark⠀

A post shared by Chainslap (@chainslapnews) on


Unsexy Cyclists

Cycling has been named as the 3rd least sexy sport according to research carried out by Golf Support. The golf shop set up 12 identical Tinder profiles with the only difference being the sports kit that the person in the picture was wearing. They then swiped right on 300 profiles and based the results on how many matches they got back.

Cycling came 10th out of 12 with just 70 matches but at least it wasn't as bad as cricket that only managed 49. On the other end of the scale, rugby was the most popular with 208 matches, soccer second with 195 and golf was third with 168. Further research indicated that putting your favourite sports team in your bio is a big turn off, so maybe keep your love for Commencal Vallnord under wraps for now.


Posted In:
Industry News Slack Randoms


33 Comments

  • 11 0
 Funny stuff. That bike looks like a Cannondale Raven. I liked the Raven. My friends thought I was an early adopter type silly person. Turns out I am. Just like your mother, Trebek.
  • 4 0
 What if, I’m just spitballing here, they ran a disc around the entire outside of the rim and dropped a brake caliper from the fork down onto it? Obviously it’s be a massive disc, the same size as the rim, but you’d have stopping power for days
  • 1 0
 But then the rotor would be subject to impacts and getting completely covered in mud
  • 1 0
 @RonSauce: What if they ran the rotor inside the hub?
  • 8 0
 There is no difference between that and a rim brake.
  • 2 0
 Didnt Buell motorcycles do that several years back (early 2010s iirc) to less than stellar results? I feel like they fell from favor really quickly, but I dont remember why. I'll have to do some interneting andnsee.
  • 1 0
 Eastvan chopcycles. www.longboarderlabs.com/east-van-chopcycle-e-bikes-power-style Guy has a fat ecruiser with a rim mounted disc on it. ok, ecruiser. I know but they are all custom, look great and the 72v is claimed to do 85kmh. Thats questionable but I can get my 52v 09 Trance XO up to 71kmh if I pedal hard enough and the battery has a fullish charge.
  • 1 0
 Check out the ultra-sexy TM Black Dream. I wouldn’t care if the brakes don’t work as long as my bike looked that sick.
  • 1 0
 @Trudeez: right.
  • 1 0
 @Trudeez: Buell did indeed have outer rim mounted discs and they worked fine. It was every other fecking part of the bikes that kept falling off. Getiing spare discs now is a nightmare though.
  • 3 0
 Are those...walmart center mount rim brakes on an e-bike? Not to mention the lump on the rim. And I thought the $10 tektro mechanical bikes on the ever-popular rad power bikes were a liability.
  • 2 0
 That isn't the rim. That doesn't move. The rim is inside there.
  • 1 0
 @SJP: Sorry, rim faring**. Wouldn't trust those brakes on a $50 fake chrome bmx bike for a kid, let alone anything adult-sized.
  • 2 0
 @parkourfan: Agreed, about the brakes.
  • 2 0
 A hubless wheel needs at least 3 bearings to locate the rim. Those bearings rotate many times per wheel revolution, rather than once. The mechanical advantage working against the frictional resistance in the bearing is *much* worse. All reasons why hubless wheels are massively more inefficient than a conventional hub.
Looks flash though, which is why people keep trying...
  • 2 0
 In all fairness Mountain Biking and Cycling are not the same thing. I'm certain (and biased) in saying that mountain biking is way cooler and sexier than cycling (i.e. roadies). The more hardcore the more sexy.
FR>Slopestyle/Dirt Jumping>DH>Enduro>Trail>Cross Country

FR here being the likes of Redbull Rampage
and Slopestyle being the likes of Crankworx

Not quite sure where Trials fits in, but likely in the top three.
  • 2 0
 That bike flip looks fake as hell, but I am 99 percent sure that has been done on a number of occasions in the flatland world.
  • 1 0
 Look closely and the wheels go straight through his legs lol
  • 2 0
 that BUCS carnage, is this the famous sticky dense UK mud reducing rolling resistance to zero?
  • 3 0
 That Tinder thing refers to roadies, obviously.
  • 1 0
 Looking at the pic, I still can't figure out how the wheels connect to the frame and still allow them to spin.
  • 1 0
 I tried to watch the TDF stage 7 highlights but got bored in 1.2 milliseconds.
  • 2 0
 Ahh you should have watched the Tirrano Adriatico Stage 7 instead.
  • 1 0
 OK, but if I pose holding a fish while wearing biking gear, I am back to being peak sexy on Tinder, right?
  • 1 0
 Harry potter gives up his Nimbus for....
  • 1 0
 "Ride like a twat, it's more fun that way!" Razz
  • 1 0
 Loved the Top Gear presenter links. Great show and great personalities.
  • 1 0
 im into rugby and cycling! wheres my 278 chicks??
  • 1 0
 Looks like a raven
