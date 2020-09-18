Slack Randoms: Spokeless e-Bikes, XC Carnage & Faked Bike Flips?

Reevo's Spokeless ebike
"Spokes are so last year," says Beno Technologies as it launches its new Reevo ebike. The bike is aimed at commuters and urban cyclists and was apparently the result of four years of R+D and prototyping. Its hubless wheels are currently patent pending so details are thin on the ground, but they are claimed to be built around a strong, lightweight core with "triple sealed technology."
On top of driving the bike, the rims also have built-in headlights and brake lights and can be used for storage thanks to a custom bag from Reevo. Of course, there's one big drawback to this design... rim brakes only.
Reevo boasts of several other features on the bike including an 'invisible' kickstand that sits flush with the frame, a fingerprint lock on the handlebars and a removable battery. More info, here
."Do a Kickflip!"
This is fake, right? Surely?XC Slip 'n' Slide Carnage
It wasn't just Zermatt that ended up being washed out last weekend, the Zanzenbergrennen cross country race in Dornbirn, Austria was also hit by a deluge of rain. The open, grassy turns quickly became unrideable and carnage ensued. It proved too much for some riders who opted to walk or slide down on their bums, even Jolanda Neff was forced to abandon as she was unable to grip the handlebars after a crash.
It reminded us of the greatest XC carnage video of all time, this footage shot by Steel City Media at the UK BUCS race in 2011.James May's Bike Maintenance Tips
In a move that nobody saw coming, it turns out James May from Top Gear is actually a big cycling fan. Here's a hilarious and surprisingly in-depth tutorial on adjusting rim brakes from the Drive Tribe YouTube channel. He's come a long way from his efforts trying to advertise cycling while working for the BBC:51 Clips in 51 Days for 50 Year Old Chris Moeller
Proof that you're never too old to send it.
Mathieu Van Der Poel's Thermonuclear Attack in Tirreno Adriatico
|Moeller is bouncing back from hip surgery but still put up 51 clips in 51 days for 50 with some very special guests. Here's to 50 more years of killing it!—S&M
Mathieu Van Der Poel may not have been able to prove himself against the very best in cycling at the Tour de France this year but he still showed some great form in the Italian race that also took place recently, the Tirreno Adriatico. Van Der Poel wasn't able to go for the race overall but took this powerful win on Stage 7 where he blasted past Matteo Fabbro within sight of the line. Unfortunately, it looks like Van Der Poel won't be racing any mountain biking this year but if this clip is anything to go by he'll be back strong for his Olympics challenge next year.Chainslap news has my numberUnsexy Cyclists
Cycling has been named as the 3rd least sexy sport according to research carried out by Golf Support
. The golf shop set up 12 identical Tinder profiles with the only difference being the sports kit that the person in the picture was wearing. They then swiped right on 300 profiles and based the results on how many matches they got back.
Cycling came 10th out of 12 with just 70 matches but at least it wasn't as bad as cricket
that only managed 49. On the other end of the scale, rugby
was the most popular with 208 matches, soccer second with 195 and golf was third with 168. Further research indicated that putting your favourite sports team in your bio is a big turn off, so maybe keep your love for Commencal Vallnord under wraps for now.
