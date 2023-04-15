Slack Randoms: Square Wheeled Bikes, Sam Hill Shredding a DH Bike & More

Tree wells are a danger wherever there is fresh snow. Francis Zuber was skiing in Washington when he caught glance of a partially buried snowboard. Ian Steger, a rider from a different group, was buried upside-down and unable to free himself. Francis, trained in avalanche-rescue protocol, sprung into action to clear Ian's airway.



The mountains don't care how much experience you have or how careful you are. Accidents can and will happen—riding with company that is prepared and educated is the best way to stay safe in dangerous terrain. — GoPro