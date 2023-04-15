Slack Randoms: Square Wheeled Bikes, Sam Hill Shredding a DH Bike & More

Apr 15, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.



Testing Square Bike Wheels



Troy Brosnan's POV Chasing Sam Hill



What you need to bikepack the Enduro World Cups


bigquotesWhat does it take to ride your mountain bike from World Cup Enduro race to race in the wild land of Tasmania?
Eric Olsen breaks down what he packed on his journey across the Australian island in his 2023 Tour de EWS. Fanatik


Marcelo Gutierrez's Analysis the Urban DH Race in Medellin



Raw Action from the 2023 Brioude DH Cup



Tree Well Rescue POV at Mt. Baker


bigquotesTree wells are a danger wherever there is fresh snow. Francis Zuber was skiing in Washington when he caught glance of a partially buried snowboard. Ian Steger, a rider from a different group, was buried upside-down and unable to free himself. Francis, trained in avalanche-rescue protocol, sprung into action to clear Ian's airway.

The mountains don't care how much experience you have or how careful you are. Accidents can and will happen—riding with company that is prepared and educated is the best way to stay safe in dangerous terrain. GoPro


Jason Watts / Cult Crew


bigquotesJason Watts lives and rides unlike anybody else... full throttle on the bike and in life... savage f*cking human all the way from Australia...

video made by Fast & Loose... Cult Crew


Travis Rice's Raw Snowboard POVs


bigquotesStrap in for 10 minutes of raw, uncut gems from GoPro Athlete Travis Rice's snowboard season. From backcountry Alaska to the Alps, there is no shortage of entertainment in these POV + FPV clips. Let the powder, pillows, + preposterous spine lines commence. GoPro


Best of Robert Maddox's Crazy Inventions




14 Comments

  • 5 0
 It's 2010, you've just gotten home from School, you make your self a vegemite sandwich and fire up your PC. You go straight to Pink Bike and the Video of the Day is Troy Bronson following Sam Hill down a dusty DH track. Life is good.
  • 5 0
 Sam Hill is back!!!!
  • 3 0
 Richie Rude getting top seeding in the same race as Sam is something to keep watch of
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah!
  • 3 0
 That Tree Well Rescue ... omg : 0
  • 1 0
 There's some stuff missing from that 'packing' photo: rope, harness, axe, crampons, screws, pickets...and a bottle of Glenfiddich.
  • 1 0
 Instead of stupid YB click bait videos... Here some mind-blowing polarizing stuff for Pinkers... The Giraffe stem: youtu.be/ZvuRjDQj6Zs seems it's right.
  • 1 0
 Someone completed the unsolved task of squaring the circle - genius!
  • 1 0
 Tell me you have too much spare time without telling me.
  • 1 0
 Atleast with the square wheel bike you'll never get a flat.... wait......
  • 1 0
 Jason Watts 360 Tucknohand exit to manual is such a great move! 3:00min.
  • 1 0
 Cube squared?
  • 1 0
 On a sick one!!!!
  • 1 0
 From an earlier tread…





