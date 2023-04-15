Slack Randoms: Square Wheeled Bikes, Sam Hill Shredding a DH Bike & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Testing Square Bike Wheels
Troy Brosnan's POV Chasing Sam Hill
What you need to bikepack the Enduro World Cups
What does it take to ride your mountain bike from World Cup Enduro race to race in the wild land of Tasmania? Eric Olsen breaks down what he packed on his journey across the Australian island in his 2023 Tour de EWS.— Fanatik
Marcelo Gutierrez's Analysis the Urban DH Race in Medellin
Raw Action from the 2023 Brioude DH Cup
Tree Well Rescue POV at Mt. Baker
Tree wells are a danger wherever there is fresh snow. Francis Zuber was skiing in Washington when he caught glance of a partially buried snowboard. Ian Steger, a rider from a different group, was buried upside-down and unable to free himself. Francis, trained in avalanche-rescue protocol, sprung into action to clear Ian's airway.
The mountains don't care how much experience you have or how careful you are. Accidents can and will happen—riding with company that is prepared and educated is the best way to stay safe in dangerous terrain.— GoPro
Jason Watts / Cult Crew
Jason Watts lives and rides unlike anybody else... full throttle on the bike and in life... savage f*cking human all the way from Australia...
video made by Fast & Loose...— Cult Crew
Travis Rice's Raw Snowboard POVs
Strap in for 10 minutes of raw, uncut gems from GoPro Athlete Travis Rice's snowboard season. From backcountry Alaska to the Alps, there is no shortage of entertainment in these POV + FPV clips. Let the powder, pillows, + preposterous spine lines commence.— GoPro
