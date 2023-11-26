Slack Randoms: String Drive Bikes, Hydraulic Press Crank Arm Tests, Peter Sagan's Finale Crash & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
String Drive Bikes
3D-Printed Titanium vs. Forged Aluminum: Crank Arm Test With Hydraulic Press
|Welcome back to Hydraulic Press Channel – the place where metal meets its match! In today’s high-pressure episode, we’re meshing the realms of advanced 3D printing technology with the robust world of cycling. Witness the clash of the titans as topologically optimized bicycle cranks go head-to-head with their traditional forged counterparts. ♂️
Using cutting-edge 3D printing and state-of-the-art topology optimization, we’ve engineered cranks that are built to withstand the ultimate test. Our 150 ton hydraulic press and 240 ton force sensor are ready to challenge the limits of materials science, and you’ll get to see if these next-gen cranks can outperform the classics in a battle of strength and endurance.
Will these optimized wonders revolutionize the way we think about bicycle crank durability? Tune in to see the power of technology push past the conventional, and discover why topology optimization could be the future of cycling components.— Hydraulic Press Channel
Peter Sagan Goes Over the Bars in Finale
|Had the chance to join Peter before his XC pro debut in Finale Ligure this was one of his first rides during this week - still a bit sturdy but just after week of riding with @okoeverywhere racing he gained NOT one, but multiple levels in just a few days! suddenly it's hard to drop this wolverine If he keeps it up, this man is gonna have some steeze @uci_mtbworldseries— Simona Kuchyňková
Luckily it sounds like Peter walked away from this unharmed and has since picked up some extra skills as he attempts to gain entry into next year's Paris Olympic's XC race.
Conflicted Relationships with Social Media
|My message is simple: Don't miss out on life. Take back control of your attention.
As I attempt to integrate short form content into the Berm Peak ecosystem, I'm more convinced than ever: The less time I spend on social media, the better I feel.
Clearly, social media is essential for my career to even exist, and I have it to thank for the rise of YouTube, and the existence of "creators" in the modern sense. But what originally started as a way to communicate with friends and a way to find interesting content, has become a battle for our attention.
AI is exceptionally good at making predictions like "what shapes and noises will cause this user to continue being engaged". It works well enough to do exactly that, and what I consistently find is that it starts with content I want to see, and then smuggles in the "potato chips" it knows I'll watch. Imagine if your refrigerator had an algorithm that did the same thing.
I must be clear that I'm not directing this at the many talented creators on YouTube Short, Reels, and TikTok who make thoughtful, funny, and inspiring content. In fact, I believe they are the solution. If I could choose to see just them, I would probably still use apps like Instagram and TikTok.
Anyway, this has been eating me alive lately, and I might even be salty about the expectation that creators post to all of these platforms to stay relevant. I've stopped trying to come up with vertical content, and so I just post it when I think of something organically now.— Berm Peak
Craig Evans - Gullystan
|Craig going hard down Gullystan. Filmed by steel city media.— 50to01
A Mouthful of Petrol: coming of age in the world of banger racing
|Wayne is a fixture on the banger racing circuit. Now his son Jai-Dee is nearly 13, his debut race is finally in view.
Wayne, a double amputee, is preparing him mentally for the goal ahead and Jai-Dee is feeling increasing pressure to make his father proud. This cinematic documentary poignantly reframes expectations of masculinity across the generations.— The Guardian
Drone Visuals of Fiji's Islands
|The 330 islands that make up the nation of Fiji are home to scenic beaches, crystal clear waters, vibrant coral reefs, perfect waves, and thriving rainforests. If you need some travel inspiration, stress relief, relaxation, or just an ambient nature film, this one's for you. Enjoy 3.5 minutes of calming, tropical paradise visuals + sounds from a birds-eye view (Aka FPV drone). Captured in 4K UHD + 5.3K on GoPro HERO12 Black.— GoPro
400 MPH Bowling Ball to the Head at 82,000FPS