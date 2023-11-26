Slack Randoms: String Drive Bikes, Hydraulic Press Crank Arm Tests, Peter Sagan's Finale Crash & More

My message is simple: Don't miss out on life. Take back control of your attention.



As I attempt to integrate short form content into the Berm Peak ecosystem, I'm more convinced than ever: The less time I spend on social media, the better I feel.



Clearly, social media is essential for my career to even exist, and I have it to thank for the rise of YouTube, and the existence of "creators" in the modern sense. But what originally started as a way to communicate with friends and a way to find interesting content, has become a battle for our attention.



AI is exceptionally good at making predictions like "what shapes and noises will cause this user to continue being engaged". It works well enough to do exactly that, and what I consistently find is that it starts with content I want to see, and then smuggles in the "potato chips" it knows I'll watch. Imagine if your refrigerator had an algorithm that did the same thing.



I must be clear that I'm not directing this at the many talented creators on YouTube Short, Reels, and TikTok who make thoughtful, funny, and inspiring content. In fact, I believe they are the solution. If I could choose to see just them, I would probably still use apps like Instagram and TikTok.



Anyway, this has been eating me alive lately, and I might even be salty about the expectation that creators post to all of these platforms to stay relevant. I've stopped trying to come up with vertical content, and so I just post it when I think of something organically now. — Berm Peak