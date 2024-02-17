Slack Randoms: Swampfest Preview, Thredbo DH Laps, World-First Triple BASE Jump & More

GoPro Family member + professional daredevil Andy Lewis spends his life in the deserts of Utah, home to some of the most unique climbing + advanced BASE jumping exits in the world. This set at Moab's Fisher Towers may take the cake though. In this never-before performed stunt, Andy shows us his POV of 3 back-to-back-to-back exits + landings that require perfection across the board.



This combo stunt opens with an exit from "Dragon's Back" with a flight under canopy to "King Fisher", a tiny, flat-top landing pad. From there, you must repack before jumping + flying down to the tall spire of "Ancient Art", which requires pinpoint precision to grab the safety line attached to the rock spire upon landing. Then to cap it off, the departure from "Ancient Art" requires a rollover + a 400' descent to the valley floor. Should be easy enough for Andy — GoPro