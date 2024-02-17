Slack Randoms: Swampfest Preview, Thredbo DH Laps, World-First Triple BASE Jump & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Day Zero! Swampfest 2024
Not open the the public just yet, but lots of people chilling and riding...here's some mishmash highlights from the day in between me (Ryan Fudger) flopping around the course.—Our BMX
History of Swampfest
It's one of a kind, it's exciting, and it's an event you don't want to miss. SWAMPFEST has been one of the best events of the year since its inception in 2017. Through ups and downs, rain or shine, Trey Jones and the Florideah Swampfest crew get the damn thing done. Hit play and get a brief history of what happened in the previous years and get ready for 2024 Swampfest Feb 16th - 17th!—Our BMX
Swampfest 2024 Course Build
Trey Jones, Dave McDermott and the Swampfest crew really took the course madness to yet another level at the new location in Waldo, Florida, complete with a full-on pirate ship/ramp and a permanent concrete bowl. Get a sneak preview into various obstacles, all of which (other than the bowl) will end up as a smouldering pile of ashes come Sunday morning.—DIG BMX Official
Behind the Scenes of Gabriel Wibmer's 'Gravel Mania' Edit
Get an insight look of HOW we brought this INSANE Idea to life and what went into this project!—Gabriel Wibmer
Vero Sandler's Darkfest Recap
Raw dadcam clips from Darkfest 2024 in the order that it happened. Pure madness! I already can't wait for next year.—Vero Sandler
Bienvenido Aguado Alba's 'Best Run' POV from Darkfest
Bienvenido is a beast on the bike and proves with the securing the best run of Darkfest 2024.—GoPro
Ben Moore at the Snow Bike World Championships
Drama, opinions and a lot of snow! Join me for full POV runs of both the Super G downhill race and the Dual Slalom where I was knocked out in the round of 16. Thanks to all that made this a fun weekend and shame for the lack of checks for legal bikes making it a fair race.—Ben Moore
Thredbo Cannonball MTB Festival DH Laps with Jack Moir
Sick to be back on the downhill rig with my boyyy Mushhh! The downhill track is running fast right now. Gonna be some tapped racing on Saturday.—Jack Moir
Troy Brosnan's Thredbo Cannonball MTB Festival DH Qualifying POV
After a rain shower came across Thredbo village the track got some hero traction! This is my 2nd place seeding run.—Troy Brosnan
World-First Triple BASE Jump
GoPro Family member + professional daredevil Andy Lewis spends his life in the deserts of Utah, home to some of the most unique climbing + advanced BASE jumping exits in the world. This set at Moab's Fisher Towers may take the cake though. In this never-before performed stunt, Andy shows us his POV of 3 back-to-back-to-back exits + landings that require perfection across the board.
This combo stunt opens with an exit from "Dragon's Back" with a flight under canopy to "King Fisher", a tiny, flat-top landing pad. From there, you must repack before jumping + flying down to the tall spire of "Ancient Art", which requires pinpoint precision to grab the safety line attached to the rock spire upon landing. Then to cap it off, the departure from "Ancient Art" requires a rollover + a 400' descent to the valley floor. Should be easy enough for Andy—GoPro
Snowboarding Chaos At The Capitol
Red Bull Heavy Metal is a street snowboard contest that features the most progressive rail riding in the world — This year's jam hit the rail mecca that is Minnesota, closing down government property so that snowboarding's top talent could (legally) go wild on the steps of the iconic St. Paul Capitol Building. Congrats to the all-terrain animals Luke Winkelmann and Egan Wint on their Red Bull Heavy Metal wins! And St. Paul, thank you for having us!—Red Bull Snow