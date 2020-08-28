Slack Randoms: Swinging Static Bikes, a Loop-de-Loop Slip N Slide & a Scrap Lumber Penny Farthing

Aug 28, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Taylor Roby's Scrap Lumber Penny Farthing

With trade shows being cancelled left, right and centre, the Insta-Grandmaster, Bicycle Pubes, put out the call for a new kind of bike. He launched the North American Scrap Lumber Bicycle Symposium in aid of World Bicycle Relief with 3 simple rules - you must use scrap wood you already have, no welding (duh) and it must have expensive wheels.

There were five entrants and Taylor Roby's Nickelback Farthing was declared the winner after a public vote. Take a look through some of the features and the first ride in the videos below.

If you like what you see, why not donate to World Bicycle Relief in the spirit of the competition.

It features include a lube application system for the rear wheel, zip tyres and a plunger bong.

And how did riding it go...?


Elliott Heap Scratching his New Frame


bigquotesWhen the ramp helps with the unwanted tyre bonkElliott Heap


Slip 'N' Slide With a Loop de Loop & Bad Norwegian Break Dancing


Swinging off the side of an exercise bike

We've been enjoying Zwift's new steering feature and felt it was only a matter of time before leaning the bike, not just turning your bars, would turn you on the screen. That's why the Bowflex Velocore seemed like a great idea at first look but there's just one problem, the leaning isn't actually for steering but instead for "shredding your core".

Zwift doesn't list the Velocore as a partner for its app so if you want to improve the realism of your virtual ride, you're better off rigging up a hose, a hairdryer and a bucket full of dirt in an elaborate Rude Goldberg machine than shelling out for this 90s arcade game.

For a more in-depth look at the Bowflex Velocore, head over to Cycling Tips to read their deep dive.


Unicycling on the World's Loneliest Road

Hiking through fog, sheltering under bridges and pissing in bottles for... well, you'll find out. A great short story about perseverance and universal human kindness.

bigquotesThere’s a lot of video footage from my round the world unicycle ride that for whatever reason I never got around to editing and releasing. Most of this stuff was from 'YEAR 1' of the trip, when my editing skills were still pretty sketchy and I didn’t take the production of these videos as seriously. As a result, this footage was just left stored and untouched on hard drives never to see the light of day. That is until now! Please enjoy this one-off video from my time cycling an extremely remote road in Kazakhstan.


Antoine Vidal's Monster Gap at the French Champs


The Insane Final Lap of the Styrian Moto GP

Miguel Olivera out of nowhere! If you haven't got your sound on for this one turn it up as the commentary is almost as good as Danny Hart's run in Champery.


Wyn Masters Getting Friendly with the Locals in Zermatt


bigquotesRail tap to lanual to stoppie to scaring the poor young lad!Wyn Masters


