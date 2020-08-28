Slack Randoms: Swinging Static Bikes, a Loop-de-Loop Slip N Slide & a Scrap Lumber Penny Farthing

There’s a lot of video footage from my round the world unicycle ride that for whatever reason I never got around to editing and releasing. Most of this stuff was from 'YEAR 1' of the trip, when my editing skills were still pretty sketchy and I didn’t take the production of these videos as seriously. As a result, this footage was just left stored and untouched on hard drives never to see the light of day. That is until now! Please enjoy this one-off video from my time cycling an extremely remote road in Kazakhstan.