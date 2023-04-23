Slack Randoms: Taco Bell Klunkers, Multi-Sport Sends, Wild XC Courses & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Taco Bell x State Bicycle Co. Klunker
Taco Bell has teamed up with State Bicycle Co. to bring another unlikely cycling collaboration in the form of a custom Klunker. The comes in a purple, pink and yellow colorway with a seat tube bottle opener, custom branded saddle and a limited edition Taco Bell x State Bicycle Co. frame bag.
The Klunker Bike is a retro-inspired mashup of a beach cruiser, mountain bike and BMX, perfect for biking to grab tacos at Taco Bell. The State Klunker eliminates all the complications of modern-day bikes, focusing on recapturing the our rider's favorite childhood memories of riding, so they can mash, coast, take a jump or lay down skids via the coaster-brake-equipped hub. From the bike’s built-in bottle opener on the seat tube, fans can find this model decked out with the iconic Taco Bell logo and signature purple, pink and yellow brand colors. The model even features a fork lined with “Live Mas.” The hype doesn't stop there; with every bike purchased, guests will receive a complimentary Taco Bell x State Bicycle Co. custom frame bag until supplies last.— State Bicycle Co.
Ben Ferguson, Carson Storch and Tyler Bereman's MultiSport Send for Red Bull Fathom
Red Bull athletes Ben Ferguson, Carson Storch and Tyler Bereman have come together to emphasize style in a daring mid-air, three-sport, three-trick feat at Mammoth Mountain. A statement of creativity and simplicity, Red Bull Fathom grasps the vision of these style kings on a level never seen together before. Splitting through the middle of Ferguson’s signature high amplitude method and Storch’s daring mid-air whip is Bereman’s classic whip across an 80-foot gap, airing towards his fellow Red Bull athletes.— Red Bull
XC courses are more technically demanding than ever and this example is definitely not for the faint-hearted lycra-clad racer. You wouldn't want to be on the lower line if Mathieu Van Der Poel was racing.
420 Jam 2023
In this video I host my annual 420 jam, This year was held on 4/16 at my trail spot. This is the 4th jam I've put on here at this location and this was the biggest one by far! This was the first year of having sponsors help out with prizes and cash giveaways. YT Industries helped out a ton this year with throwing down cash money for best rider and highest air as well as cooking burgers and hot dogs for everyone. Wook Fools donated a bunch of cash for other giveaways. We also had a ton of Pit Viper sunglasses to give away along with goodies from Only Fire and Champelli. G-form also donated a bunch of pads to give out too. This year's jam had a ton of new line choices and features from the previous jam, A huge new 12ft wood ramp on the big line, a new 10ft dirt quarter pipe where we held the highest air competition. It was a crazy jam this year with a special guest appearance from the world's best Electric Unicycle rider Mike Leahy. We had some of the craziest tricks go down from X games medalist and pro riders from all over the world, Bmx to mountain bikes and even electric unicycles and dirt scooters. Sit back and click play and enjoy the chaos go down and if you missed out this year don't miss this event next time!— Dylan Stark
Little recap of my trip to Colombia that I did with Loris and his mechanic PA. We got an invite from 2 local legends putting together a big event few months ago and decided to go and discover this new country, people and more.— Loic Bruni
KBR Session with Brett Rheeder
Cardrona Raw with Laurie Greenland & Jackson Goldstone
Me and Jackson headed up Cardrona to film on one of arguably the worst days weather-wise. Vision was terrible but we made best with the cards dealt.— Laurie Greenland
