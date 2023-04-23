Slack Randoms: Taco Bell Klunkers, Multi-Sport Sends, Wild XC Courses & More

In this video I host my annual 420 jam, This year was held on 4/16 at my trail spot. This is the 4th jam I've put on here at this location and this was the biggest one by far! This was the first year of having sponsors help out with prizes and cash giveaways. YT Industries helped out a ton this year with throwing down cash money for best rider and highest air as well as cooking burgers and hot dogs for everyone. Wook Fools donated a bunch of cash for other giveaways. We also had a ton of Pit Viper sunglasses to give away along with goodies from Only Fire and Champelli. G-form also donated a bunch of pads to give out too. This year's jam had a ton of new line choices and features from the previous jam, A huge new 12ft wood ramp on the big line, a new 10ft dirt quarter pipe where we held the highest air competition. It was a crazy jam this year with a special guest appearance from the world's best Electric Unicycle rider Mike Leahy. We had some of the craziest tricks go down from X games medalist and pro riders from all over the world, Bmx to mountain bikes and even electric unicycles and dirt scooters. Sit back and click play and enjoy the chaos go down and if you missed out this year don't miss this event next time! — Dylan Stark