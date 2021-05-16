Slack Randoms: The Best AI Generated Pinkbike Comments

Slack Randoms is going to be a little different this week. Rather than bring you a collection of the weird and wonderful from the bike world and beyond, we're instead going to concentrate on the stellar work of one pb user, @charliewentoutside.
On the Pinkbike Podcast a few weeks ago, we discussed what happened to the Microsoft Tay bot - an artificial chatbot that was programmed through interactions to say some less-than-PC things and was shut down only 16 hours after its launch. We wondered what would happen if someone tried to simulate the Pinkbike comments and @charliewentoutside made it a reality.
They created a Twitter account that tweets AI-generated Pinkbike comments, trained from a library of tens of thousands of comments over the past couple years. In their words, "Should I have wasted my time in this way? Absolutely not. But I did, so there it is."
We've been having a great time sharing these comments around the office in the past few days so we thought we'd use Slack Randoms to share them with you too. If you want to read some more and follow all of them in the future, you can find them at @ExcitedPinkbike on Twitter. Here is a selection of our favourites:
The MTB industry is more dangerous than the military.
Although the (current) most recent tweet is pretty coherent
The most annoying thing about Internet is that you have no idea what kind of stuff you are talking about.
Thank you @charliewentoutside!
