Slack Randoms: The Best AI Generated Pinkbike Comments

May 16, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Slack Randoms is going to be a little different this week. Rather than bring you a collection of the weird and wonderful from the bike world and beyond, we're instead going to concentrate on the stellar work of one pb user, @charliewentoutside.

On the Pinkbike Podcast a few weeks ago, we discussed what happened to the Microsoft Tay bot - an artificial chatbot that was programmed through interactions to say some less-than-PC things and was shut down only 16 hours after its launch. We wondered what would happen if someone tried to simulate the Pinkbike comments and @charliewentoutside made it a reality.

They created a Twitter account that tweets AI-generated Pinkbike comments, trained from a library of tens of thousands of comments over the past couple years. In their words, "Should I have wasted my time in this way? Absolutely not. But I did, so there it is."

We've been having a great time sharing these comments around the office in the past few days so we thought we'd use Slack Randoms to share them with you too. If you want to read some more and follow all of them in the future, you can find them at @ExcitedPinkbike on Twitter. Here is a selection of our favourites:


1.


2.


3.


4.


5.


6.


7.


8.


9.


10.


11.


12.


13.


14.


15.


16.


17.


18.


19.


20.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


9 Comments

  • 2 0
 The completely random shit it comes up with...

The MTB industry is more dangerous than the military.

Although the (current) most recent tweet is pretty coherent

The most annoying thing about Internet is that you have no idea what kind of stuff you are talking about.

Thank you @charliewentoutside!
  • 4 0
 Lot of self restraint that bot must have. No mention of a session anywhere...
  • 1 0
 The computer is just better than all of us
  • 1 0
 This is like reading that one Sunday newspaper comic that has a very specific person they are speaking to and you wonder how it still is being published after 35 years.
  • 2 0
 5, 6, and 20 are pretty spot-on for PB
  • 1 0
 Now all we need is the A.I. fun police so the fun doesn't get too out of control. Brian Park Ranger The Smurthinator
  • 1 0
 Number 16 is the best
  • 1 0
 We're all gonna die.
  • 1 0
 The first one is so true

