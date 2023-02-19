Slack Randoms: The History of Honda's Bicycle Gearboxes, Sam Hill Back on a DH Bike & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
The History of Honda's Bicycle Gearboxes
|Let's learn all about Honda's incredible bicycle gearbox drivetrains.— CYCLINGABOUT
Sam Hill Back on a DH Bike
It's always fun to watch Sam Hill on a downhill bike and this week he treated us to some classic action as he got between the tape at the Thredbo Cannonball DH race. Let's hope we get to see more of this from Sam this year.
Top 3 Runs from Valparaiso Cerro Abajo 2023
|The steep streets of Valparaíso in Chile once again played host to Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo this past weekend. @TomasSlavikDotCom took the win, his third, Valparaíso victory, from Colombian Juanfer Vélez. Slavik's winning time was 2m 16.815s, which was just under 1,5s faster than Vélez, who'd gone last down the course during finals as the fastest qualifier. Rounding off the podium was Brazilian national champion Lucas Borba.— Red Bull Bike
Thredbo Chats With The Pros
|I made my way down to the cannonball pump track with a heap of FIST prizes and a couple microphones to chat with Australia's best riders and put a few smiles on some kid's faces, this is what we got.— Dean Lucas
Thredbo Cannonball Qualifying Carnage
|Thredbo cannonball qualifying! Some carnage out there, and good times watching so many big names rip Thredbo. Boys and Girls are flyin! Jacko Goldstone goes fastest in elite Mens, and Shout out Sian and Kael both fastest, and holding it down for the YT Mob!— Jack Moir
Red bull Fox Hunt New Zealand
|It's Redbull fox hunt sports fans coming to you from Cardrona Valley in New Zealand. I started dead last to try and see if I could catch the actually foxes of Brook Macdonald Jess blewit and Remy Morton.
There was madness going down everywhere with huge crashes, insane passes, course cutting and everything else you could imagine in a mass start race!— Bernard Kerr
|Brook MacDonald, Remy Morton and myself chased 100 people down the mountain at Cardrona Alpine Resort, New Zealand.
The race format is simple, mass start - first one to the bottom wins. We start at the back and have to battle our way to the front, encountering all sorts of carnage along the way.— Jess Blewitt
1995 Les Gets DH World Cup
Kings + Queens of Corbet's '23 Highlights
|Every year, a rowdy crew of skiers + snowboarders gather in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for one of the sport's most entertaining competitions. The athletes huck themselves over a massive cornice + drop into the famous Corbet's Couloir. Strap in for the HyperSmooth highlights from the 2023 rendition, filled with massive crashes + even bigger backflips.— GoPro
Hydraulic Press Axe Test
|Which is the most durable axe? Cheap or expensive? We are going to but axes against each other in our 150 ton hydraulic press to find out! We have also 240 ton force sensor to show how much force can the axes take.— Hydraulic Press Channel
Bouncing Bullets off Water
