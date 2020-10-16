Slack Randoms: The New Tony Ellsworth Bike is Very Different

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.Tony Ellsworth's 'The Ride Radiant Carbon'
You'll no doubt be aware of the work of Tony Ellsworth and his Ellsworth bike brand. The American gravity brand has been making mountain bikes since 1991 and its achievements include building the first sub-22 pound mountain bike, being early adopters of EPS carbon molding and the patented Active Energy Efficient Suspension (AEES) system. In recent years though, the brand seems to have become easy pickings for snarky internet commenters despite making some bikes that have impressed us
.
Since selling the brand to the ASG Group
in 2016, Tony Ellsworth hasn't rested on his laurels. Instead, he's formed a new company 'The Ride' and his first bike is definitely not what you'd expect. It's called the Radiant Carbon and it's an asymmetric, carbon, belt-driven cruiser ebike. That's 2020, folks.
The Radiant Carbon uses a Class 1 electric bike with a claimed range of 100 miles and it also uses Nuvinci Optimized Enivolo hub with a Gates belt drive to provide stepless automatic gearing. Only one size is available but Ellsworth has designed it with Universal Fit Carbon Fiber that apparently means it will fit anyone from 5’ to 6’4”. Finally, there's a kickstand built into one of the pedals, which is actually pretty cool.
The bike will retail for $6,995 but one can be preordered on IndieGoGo
from $4,995.James May Builds a Bike
Julian Alaphilippe Gives a Masterclass in Celebrating too Early
|He has recently shown off his bicycle maintenance skills, but now James May is going a step further. With great excitement, he is building a bicycle straight out of the box for our Producer's son. Stay tuned for part 2...—Drive Tribe
Is there anything more satisfying than watching someone celebrate too early, only to have the victory snatched away from them at the line? That's exactly what happened with newly crowned road World Champion Julian Alaphilippe at the Liege Bastogne Liege race this year. In the end, it was academic as the Frenchman was demoted for chopping across Hirschi's wheel, which also ruined Pogacar's sprint. Either way, it was a great redemption victory for Roglic after the Tour de France slipped through his grasp on the final competitive stage.Tyler Bereman's Rampage Inspired Motocross Freeride Course
Seth Stevens Hucks to Flat off a School BuseMTB Jorts are a Thing Now, Apparently
|Tyler Bereman is one of freeride's best and most creative riders, and he's long had a dream for what the ultimate freeride motocross course could be — drawing inspiration from action sports, from slopestyle snowboarding to the freeride mountain biking of Red Bull Rampage. It would let the world's most creative, expressive riders push the limits of what they could do on a dirt bike.
Now that dream is becoming a reality at Red Bull Imagination. And it all starts here: the course build. Watch as Bereman and expert track builder Jason Baker of Dream Traxx head to Kansas to turn empty plains into a dream freeride course for Red Bull Imagination. As the course starts to take shape, Bereman turns guinea pig and breaks in the freshly shaped dirt, and shows friend and fellow Imagination competitor Tom Parsons a sneak peek at the course as it rounds into its final form. And that final form is, in Tyler's words, "a bad mammer jammer."
Watch the first of the three-part Imagination all-access series here, and stay tuned for episode 2 on October 17.—Red Bull Motorsports
So, you've bought yourself an eMTB, maybe you've upgraded it with an eMTB specific saddle
or maybe you've bought an eMTB specific helmet
to keep you safe. The next question is, what can I wear to ride my eMTB? The answer, according to Jeanstrack, is a jort. The brand believes that ebikers are a different type of customer to a regular mountain biker, ones who want riding clothes that are, "less colourful, calmer, more appropriate to [their] age".
Jeanstrack describes its jort as a "stretch baggy jean" that offers abrasion resistance as well as a casual look. The jort has an adjustable waist with velcro straps, a snap close fly, six pockets (two with zips) and side zips for extra ventilation.
More info can be found, here
.Nigel Sylvester Signs with Specialized
Nigel Sylvester is one of the most recognisable BMXers on the planet thanks to his viral 'GO' series of POV edits
. He's now one of the latest big BMX stars to sign with Specialized, which also has Kriss Kyle, Daniel Dhers and others on it books. We're excited to see what Sylvester can do on a mountain bike, be that a collab edit with Specialized's other riders or maybe a 'GO - Whistler Bike Park'.
Red Bull Rampage on the New iPhone Ad
|My entire life the bicycle has served as my truest form of self-expression, a symbol of hope, and, to this day, consistently challenges me to be great. I’m thankful because it has emphatically contributed to where I am in my life today. As I embark on this next chapter of my career, I’m excited to announce that I’ve officially signed to Specialized Bikes. Year after year, Specialized continues to set the bar for quality and integrity in the bicycle industry. Together, we will push cycling forward for years to come.—Nigel Sylvester
If you want to know how much mainstream appeal Red Bull Rampage has, look no further than the new iPhone advert. Skip to around the 32 second mark to see Carson Storch flipping mid-run in Utah.
33 Comments
“I have a real desire to pack all of the quality and all of the features that I personally would want, that would deliver to my expectations in every bike I design. And after doing it for 30 years I’m pretty in touch with the quality pieces and all of the quality features that could go into a bike model.”
.... although completely incapable of designing something that looks decent.
Also James: front rotor on backwards, handlebars might be upside down, ghastly cable routing to front brake, ...
I'm certainly more bmx than other dentists.
Post a Comment