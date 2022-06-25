Slack Randoms: Tour de France Knives, Omni-Wheels, 272km/h on a Bike & More

Last time I built a giant omni-wheel. An omni-wheel can move in multiple directions because it has lots of smaller wheels around its circumference, so it can roll like a normal wheel, or slide sideways.



Normally you’d use at least three omni-wheels on a vehicle so that you can move or rotate in any direction. But in this video I’m going to put my giant omni-wheel on the front of a bicycle, and with some clever electronics I’m going to control the wheel so I can ride it.



I’m using the back end of the bike from the Makers Secret Santa Christmas video which Colin Furze left on my driveway. I’ll need to modify the bike so I checked it wasn’t Colin’s bike from his childhood or anything and he said it sounds cool.



As I mentioned last time, the wheel is going to be mounted the wrong way around on the front of the bike so the two wheels make a T-shape. So first of all I need to make some modifications to the front forks of the bike. — James Bruton