Slack Randoms: Tour de France Knives, Omni-Wheels, 272km/h on a Bike & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Tour de France Limited Edition Knives
The Tour de France has plenty of merchandise tie-ins but knives definitely wouldn't be at the sharp end of our list for the biggest cycling event of the year.
French brand Opinel has made a big point about celebrating the 2022 Tour de France with the release of some folding knives. Opinel's slice of Tour de France memorabilia comes in two options with the $55 'Les Maillots' design and a cheaper 'Landmarks' knife for $29.
Omni-Wheel Bikes
|Last time I built a giant omni-wheel. An omni-wheel can move in multiple directions because it has lots of smaller wheels around its circumference, so it can roll like a normal wheel, or slide sideways.
Normally you’d use at least three omni-wheels on a vehicle so that you can move or rotate in any direction. But in this video I’m going to put my giant omni-wheel on the front of a bicycle, and with some clever electronics I’m going to control the wheel so I can ride it.
I’m using the back end of the bike from the Makers Secret Santa Christmas video which Colin Furze left on my driveway. I’ll need to modify the bike so I checked it wasn’t Colin’s bike from his childhood or anything and he said it sounds cool.
As I mentioned last time, the wheel is going to be mounted the wrong way around on the front of the bike so the two wheels make a T-shape. So first of all I need to make some modifications to the front forks of the bike.—James Bruton
Wild Schladming Laps
Sam Blenkinsop, Brook Macdonald, Tuhoto Ariki and Bernard Kerr gets loose in the bike park.
Tubeless Tire Physics
|Tubeless tires have a wonderful physics behind them. Let's get into the engineering and physics of them in this video.—Lesics
272km/h on a Bike
|This Project was a hell of a ride! Month of planing and testing for this one moment testing out the limits of bike, tires and my mind. Now it´s official - I´m the fastet man on earth on a Standard Bicycle with 272km/h towed by a Motorbike Cheers to Geri Gesslbauer for pulling me and supporting me for the whole Project!—Elias Schwärzler
Twin Engine Jet Kart
|The Crazy Rocketman riding a new twin engine "Pirate" Jet Kart at the Cederville dry lake bed.—Robert Maddox
On Board With the Winner of the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Manuel Lettenbichler has beaten 1,200 competitors and a mountain called the Iron Giant to triumph at the 26th edition of Austria’s iconic Red Bull Erzbergrodeo seven years after his father Andreas achieved the same feat - the only father/son combo to do it.
Ride with 'Mani' as he tackles the toughest one-day hard enduro race.—Red Bull Motorsports
Inside a Liquid Mirror Vortex
|Gav and Dan have re-melted their gallium and stuck it in a blender. Will it result in cool psychedelic slow mo footage with infinite reflections, or will it fly out of the blender and melt everything in the room?—The Slow Mo Guys
Stopping a Plastic Tsunami in the World’s Most Polluting River
|We are now testing our Interceptor Trashfence in Guatemala's Rio Motagua Basin home to what we believe to be the world's most polluting river.
Unfortunately, we couldn’t stop this particular trash tsunami, but are working hard to get it right & stop up to 20M kg of plastic from reaching the Caribbean Sea, every year.—The Ocean Cleanup
How Many Beer Bottles Stops A Throwing Axe?
Big Crashes from Red Bull Flugtag
|Red Bull Flugtag is a flying contest which challenges amateur teams to fly their handmade airplanes and gliders as far as possible to wow the judges. The aviators are also assessed on their creativity, showmanship and flare for design But there is no denying physics: what goes up, must also come down! We've put together 8 aeroplane designs from Red Bull Flugtag that flew absolute nowhere.—Red Bull
