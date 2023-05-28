Slack Randoms: Triangle Wheels, Gee Atherton's Backcountry Ride & More

What a good day to make a world record LOL … I’m soooooo stoked to present “400m”, our new project based on a nose manual world record produced and managed by @encouragedprod - .Well to be honest , I don’t really have words to describe how tough was this one. I know it may look easy and simple but for sure 100% this is one of the most difficult challenges I have ever faced. It was so hard for the body but even harder for my mind. Thanks to this project, I’ve developed a new level of perseverance and consistency in the face of purposes. I'm glad there's a making-Of-ViD coming soon to describe how intense it was. Thank you all for the support as always and I just want to say that:





“Consistency is the new key to Balance” — Courage Adams