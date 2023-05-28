Slack Randoms: Triangle Wheels, Gee Atherton's Backcountry Ride & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Who Said Wheels Have to be Round?
Triangle wheels can be comfortable! Actually, with this type of suspension almost any wheels shape would feel like normal round ones.— The Q
Gee Atherton Takes on Brother Dan’s Enduro Loop
Join Gee Atherton on an almighty mission as he takes on brother Dan’s Enduro loop
These natural Dyfi tracks offer big climbs, fast single track sections, and super-tech, steep downhills - when Gee says a trail is "pretty spicy" you know it's an understatement :-)
Join Gee on board the Atherton AM.150 for six minutes of leg burning, foot-off, all mountain mayhem.— The Athertons
Behind the Scenes of One of Fabio Wibmer's Biggest Urban Freeride Sends
Downhill Race Carnage from Dirt Masters
Gnarly day watching the downhill! This week has been sick. Thanks to the YT Mob for the good times, and all the crazy German fans!— Jack Moir
Vinny T's Blizzard Ride
Ever gone mountain biking? What about on a trail that is fully snowed out? Well, Vincent Tupin has, and he went full send down the entire trail.— GoPro
World Record Nose Manual
What a good day to make a world record LOL … I’m soooooo stoked to present “400m”, our new project based on a nose manual world record produced and managed by @encouragedprod - .Well to be honest , I don’t really have words to describe how tough was this one. I know it may look easy and simple but for sure 100% this is one of the most difficult challenges I have ever faced. It was so hard for the body but even harder for my mind. Thanks to this project, I’ve developed a new level of perseverance and consistency in the face of purposes. I'm glad there's a making-Of-ViD coming soon to describe how intense it was. Thank you all for the support as always and I just want to say that:
“Consistency is the new key to Balance”— Courage Adams
Man Paralyzed by a Cycling Accident Walks Again Using Bluetooth to Connect his Brain & Spine
A man paralyzed by a cycling accident is able to walk again after an experimental operation by neuroscientists and surgeons in Switzerland.— Associated Press
