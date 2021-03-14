Slack Randoms: UCI Takes 'No Pleasure' in Hugging Ban, Adult Strider Bikes & Rachel Atherton's Car Crash

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
UCI Takes 'No Pleasure' in Enforcing Hugging Ban
The UCI has said it takes 'no pleasure' in enforcing a hugging ban at the end of road cycling races. The measure forms part of the cycling governing body's new COVID protocols that were announced at the start of the month in which UCI Medical Director Xavier Bigard said, “When we show some riders congratulating each other and hugging, that’s not a good message for the fans and spectators.”
On Monday, the UCI released a statement addressing the topic of “celebratory hugs” specifically. It said, “Although from a medical point of view the risk of contamination between members of a team bubble remains low, the UCI nevertheless considers it necessary that riders adopt the basic precautionary measures, including respecting a minimum physical distance,”
“Demonstrations of joy and congratulation are spontaneous and natural, and are part of the beauty of our sport. It is therefore no pleasure for the UCI to strongly recommend all concerned to refrain from hugging at the finish. However, due to the current pandemic it is essential to temporarily modify certain habits so that we can get back to normal as quickly as possible.”
Read the full statement, here
.Rachel Atherton's Car Crash
Rachel Atherton announced on social media she was involved in a car crash this week. We were very happy to hear both her and her baby were unharmed thanks to the seatbelts and airbags in their van. Rachel was initially going to keep the news private but wanted to spread the message about car safety. Her full statement is below:
An Adult Strider Bike
|20 Weeks pregnant // Halfway!! It’s been a rough week - Olly & I were in a car crash a few days ago, an oncoming car came around a corner spinning across our lane & we hit the cars back end as it span & we went off the road down a bank - It was TERRIFYING & a real shock. I felt fine but still went to hospital & got checked over - & the BABY IS FINE!!
Thankfully we were wearing our seatbelts & apart from a painful bruised sternum I’m totally fine, Olly is fine & bubba seems fine in there, growing nicely!
I wasn’t going to post about this, but then I thought, honestly, we were saved by our seatbelts & I am so grateful the van was strong & with airbags - you never ever think a car crash is going to happen to you, but we had no control over the other persons actions & all you can do is be as safe as you can in your own decisions!
The VW Transporter Campervan was my pride & joy & I’m devastated We had it converted by our good friend Swonsons Conversions after my perfect seasons, the camper held many special memories. The main thing is that we’re all safe & ok, but I’m still sad about the VW!!
Wear your seatbelt! Stay safe! And thank you to the NHS staff at Bronglais Hospital Aberystwyth for making sure bump was fine— Rachel Atherton
2017 marked the 200th anniversary of Karl Drais' Laufmaschine
(also known as the Velocipede or Dandy Horse), an invention that is often thought to be the precursor to the bicycle. To celebrate the anniversary, Portus Cycles created the Karl200, a wild, homemade full-suspension adult strider bike. It looks absolutely bonkers but amazing fun at the same time. Check out a full gallery on the brand's website, here
.What Happens When Amazon Takes Inspiration From Your Product?
|Amazon is one of Peak Design's biggest partners. We've been selling Peak Design products on Amazon for years, and we work closely with Amazon to remove counterfeit and copycat products from their marketplace. Hence, we were astonished when we found out Amazon had copied one of our bestselling bags. They call it the "Everyday Sling," which, funny enough, is exactly what we call our product.
Amazon is a revolutionary service that we use and benefit from heavily. Also, Peak Design is not the first brand to see their products copied by an Amazon in-house brand. If we were really serious people, we might get on our soapbox and pontificate about the pitfalls of capitalism. But we're not really serious people. So we got some googley-eye glasses (thanks Amazon Prime!) and made this video instead.
It's our goal to make the best things. If we tried to make the cheapest things, we wouldn't be us. Amazon reminded us of that. We appreciate the pep talk, Amazon.
Know what we really appreciate? Our customers. Thank you for supporting intense, obsessive design that focuses on novel solutions to real problems. Thank you for supporting design practices that account for a product's lifecycle, and its external impact on people and the planet.— Peak Designs
Find out more about Peak Designs, here
.Dusty Wygle's New Trick
Could we call this a world's first?
11 Comments
He donates less than a 1/10 of what his ex wife does to charity. He is ruthless and we are stupid enough to feed his behemoth.
It is literally our own faults for giving all of our bargaining power over to a single website.. That ad is trying to make light of a situation they have no control over. Instead of growing to become a business with an idea and company they could retire from, they'll be swallowed up and gone in less than a decade.
Post a Comment