Slack Randoms: Universal Grip Heaters, Viral Tattoos & Chaotic Council Meetings

Feb 7, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.


A Chaotic Viral Council Meeting from the UK


This video of a Handforth parish Council meeting has taken the UK by storm this week. During the meeting, which took place on 10 December, Jackie Weaver had been called in to host and "support" councilors after fractious previous meetings. She emerged a stoic hero after the meeting descended into name-calling, shouting and eviction. It really has to be seen to be believed.

You can watch extended highlights of the meeting, here.

Universal Heated Grips


We've seen a fair few attempts at producing heated grips throughout the years, including some homemade-hacks from pros, but the problem has always been that you can very rarely find a heated version of your favourites. Yes, your hands may be warmer than Bernie Sanders in knitted mittens but if you're trying to cling onto cheap rubber with an unfamiliar tread, you may well be better off with frozen fingers.

That might all be about to change thanks to Polar Plug. Polar Plug is a rechargeable heated handlebar plug that sits inside a standard bicycle handlebar and provides up to four hours of heating at 40°C. As it slots in your handlebar like a bar end, there's no need to change whatever grip you currently run.

At the moment, Polar Plug is on Kickstarter and the pre-order pledge amount is $99, with retail price expected to be between $150-200. More info, here.

When Your Mini Flip is too Mini


BMX rider Schalk Vermeulen posted this video of himself going a bit too mini on the mini flip.

Jeff Lenosky Hits the infinity Skinny on a Scooter


bigquotesI went to Florida to ride bikes and the first clip I got was riding the infinity skinny on my Turboant scooter

SpaceX SN9's "Rapid Disassembly"


SpaceX conducted a 10 km test flight of their SN9 prototype vehicle on February 2. This flight was supposed to be a repeat of the largely successful SN8 test flight, with some possible minor flight profile changes, but the landing didn't quite go to plan. This video from Tim Dodd, an enthusiastic amateur astronomer best shows off what Space X has called a "rapid disassembly".

The lift-off is at 4:24:00 but it all starts to go wrong at 4:29:00.

When You Absolutely, Totally, Completely Refuse to Unclip for a Gate


Watch the full video of Alex Howes (EF Pro Cycling) being interviewed by Scott Piercefield on a fixie while climbing over 3,600 feet on Colorado Highway 103 to Echo Lake, here.

A Full Send Horse


A Viral Tattoo With a Mistake


A gold star to whoever spots the mistake on this tattoo first.

Excavators 'Dancing' to an Orchestral Version of Metallica's Nothing Else Matters


Bertrand Ostiguy Inc, in Quebec, have picked a novel way to advertise their skill with excavators - ballet dancing. Julien Ares, the filmer and nephew of the owner, told Montreal's CTV News, "We did a Zoom for Christmas and the idea came about doing some dancing excavators. We just laughed at this but we were thinking about it all night. At the start I wanted to do something that was slow because excavators are really big and can't make really fast movements."

According to Metal Hammer, the version of the song comes from Finnish cello band Apocalytica.

A Trials Bike Prank



25 Comments

  • 10 0
 Toe-clips are upside down / back to front? And just that the whole tattoo is a mistake really let's be honest.
  • 1 0
 No rims, spokes, brakes and rider...pussy.
  • 8 0
 One of the toe clips is the wrong way round
  • 1 0
 That horse video is one of the most redeeming moments that the cesspool of social media will ever experience. I haven't spontaneously laughed so hard at something in a long time.
  • 2 0
 That council meeting says it all for a lot of councils in the UK. Loads of old rattlers, with nothing better to do, trying to make out like they all know best.
  • 2 0
 I think that awesome enduro stunt horse would have landed that jump too if it weren't for some hiker's dog off it's leash.
  • 2 0
 Tattoo guy:

When you get boost or non-boost axle-width depending on the air temperature.
  • 1 0
 Tattoo miatake:
Upside down pedal.
Oh, and the whole dropout mounted to nipple thing.
  • 1 0
 I'm uncomfortable looking at stranger's naked chests. I don't even like to look at my own.
  • 1 0
 The excitement of the rocket announcer guy reminds me of Space Man from the Lego movies.
  • 1 0
 Wait, what is the mistake on the tattoo?
  • 1 0
 Oh wait, I found it.
  • 10 0
 Its a road bike.
  • 2 0
 Either that there's no sprocket at the back, or the lower pedal strap is facing the wrong way
  • 2 0
 Toe clip wrong way round
  • 2 0
 There aren't any mistakes, and that guy should have no regerts about getting that done.
  • 1 0
 Guy at the end saw his life flash before his eyes
  • 1 0
 The pedal is halfway up the crankarm
  • 1 0
 Does the Polar Plug have a fox tail option?
  • 1 0
 The pedal is halfway down the crank!
  • 1 0
 Trials prank - 100% success
  • 1 0
 Wheels are to small on the tattoo. Pedal strikes may be an issue.
  • 1 0
 It's not a DH bike. Huge mistake!
  • 1 0
 Toe clip on backwards
  • 1 0
 Clips

Post a Comment



