Slack Randoms: Unno's Folding Mega Mullet, Roadie Crashes & Crushed Frames

Ride foldable, the Unno way.



Back then, the guys from @cupra_official challenged us: they wanted a bike that was electric, compact and foldable.



You all know how unstable those tiny small wheeled rigs are, so we thought that a trendy mullet set up was the right choice.



A proper size front wheel keeps the bike comfortable, stable and grippy, while the rear-end keeps the platform small. Et voilà: the Cupra bike was born!



Would you try one of those? — Unno Bikes