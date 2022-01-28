Slack Randoms: Unno's Folding Mega Mullet, Roadie Crashes & Crushed Frames

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Unno's Concept eBike
The ugliest category of bike surely has to be the folding, commuter ebike. Designed purely with function in mind, they're robust, proficeint and a million miles away from some of the carbon exotica that regularly graces these webpages. That is, until Unno got involved. Commissioned by the Spanish Cupra car brand, Unno created this concept commuter to be a little different to the Brompton clones that clutter the trade shows. Here's what they had to say:
|Ride foldable, the Unno way.
Back then, the guys from @cupra_official challenged us: they wanted a bike that was electric, compact and foldable.
You all know how unstable those tiny small wheeled rigs are, so we thought that a trendy mullet set up was the right choice.
A proper size front wheel keeps the bike comfortable, stable and grippy, while the rear-end keeps the platform small. Et voilà: the Cupra bike was born!
Would you try one of those?—Unno Bikes
Serenading a Fox on a Banjo
I Was Just Driving Along...
Cyclocross Cannonball
The 'Cross season is nearly over so let's celebrate with this classic clip of a racer's "f*ck it" moment.
Argentina Race Flood
Here's what happened when a peloton of racers in Argentina went full send through a puddle on the run in to the finish line last week.
Brad Simms- Power
|From humble beginnings to BMX royalty, Brad's story is something to admire. He’s had some major setbacks and continues to push through it all. I don’t think people realize how much work and dedication he puts into his craft. Brad is comfortable and controlled on any bike you put in front of him. His love for bikes shines in every Instagram post, every video part, and anytime you see Brad on a bike. Sit back and enjoy POWER…The Story of Brad Simms—Our BMX
Van der Poel and Sam Gaze Wheelie Contest
We're wishing Mathieu a speedy recovery from his recent knee surgery
!
