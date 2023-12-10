Slack Randoms: Ways to Improve Enduro Racing, Radek in a KTM Ad, Crushing Propane Cylinders & More

Dec 10, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.



Dean Lucas & Simon French Talk About Ways to Improve the Experience at Enduro Races


You can watch the full podcast here.


Radek Burkat & Chris Birch in Utah


bigquotesChris Birch pushes his KTM 890 ADVENTURE R to the limit as he and a friend take on the infamous trails of Utah in the United States.

Huge rock formations, sandy tracks, and some seriously extreme terrain prove no problem for Chris and his machine. Even when riding at night, the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R doesn’t miss a beat. It proves once again – it’s not the destination, it’s the journey that counts! KTM


World Cup Drone Shots from the 2023 Season


bigquotesThe 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Series season saw some incredible racing across the world! Here are some of the best action shots from the eyes of the drones following the riders as they lay it all on the line! UCI Mountain Bike World Series


How a Torque Wrench Works



Puck Pieterse Battles Snow at the Val di Sole CX World Cup



Abstract: A Freeski Exhibition


bigquotesSkiing is not art, and skiers are not artists. Unless, of course, skiing is art and skiers are artists? Faction's fourth feature film exhibits pure creativity through a series of freeski sequences—from the vibrant streets of Japan, to the powdery pillows of British Columbia, to the finely-manicured terrain parks of Switzerland and Italy. Each location provides a blank canvas for the team’s artistic expression. Because nothing screams “artist” like sending large cliffs and grinding the side of buildings. In co-production with Red Bull Media House.

Starring:
Alex Hall, Koga Hoshino, Antti Ollila, Mac Forehand, Vasu Sojitra, Micah Evangelista, Sophia Rouches, Brooklyn Bell, Mathilde Gremaud, Sarah Hoefflin, Margaux Hackett, Giulia Tanno, Tim McChesney, Duncan Adams, Blake Wilson, Elias Syrjä, Kadi Gomis, Tormod Frostad, Matěj Švancer, Štěpán Hudeček, Gianni Biello, Dan Hanka, Dylan Deschamps

Directed and edited by Etienne Mérel
Produced by Hanne Davis and Tim Harty
A Production by Bluemax Media
Executive Producers: Alex Hoye, Galen Knowles, Florian Moser
Script by Paddy O’Connell
Colour: Michael Putz

Supported by: Red Bull Media House, Spyder, CAST Touring, GoPro

Shot on location: Japan, USA, Canada, Italy, Switzerland Red Bull Snow


Dakar Rally Car VS Dirt Bike


bigquotesWhich vehicle is fastest, 2 wheels or 4? We put Giniel Devillier's Toyota Hilux DKR T1 car up against Wade Young's Sherco 300cc 2 stroke Hard Enduro dirt bike to see who is fastest up South Africa's Sani Pass. See who comes out on top. Red Bull


Crushing Propane Cylinders with Hydraulic Press


bigquotesCrushing propane cylinders with hydraulic press! In this video we use our 40 ton press since we don't want to burn our workshop so we had to take the stunt to outdoors. Don't try this at home! All stunts were performed by trained professionals and shouldn't tried to be replicated. Hydraulic Press Channel



Posted In:
Videos Slack Randoms


