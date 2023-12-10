Slack Randoms: Ways to Improve Enduro Racing, Radek in a KTM Ad, Crushing Propane Cylinders & More

Skiing is not art, and skiers are not artists. Unless, of course, skiing is art and skiers are artists? Faction's fourth feature film exhibits pure creativity through a series of freeski sequences—from the vibrant streets of Japan, to the powdery pillows of British Columbia, to the finely-manicured terrain parks of Switzerland and Italy. Each location provides a blank canvas for the team’s artistic expression. Because nothing screams “artist” like sending large cliffs and grinding the side of buildings. In co-production with Red Bull Media House.



Starring:

Alex Hall, Koga Hoshino, Antti Ollila, Mac Forehand, Vasu Sojitra, Micah Evangelista, Sophia Rouches, Brooklyn Bell, Mathilde Gremaud, Sarah Hoefflin, Margaux Hackett, Giulia Tanno, Tim McChesney, Duncan Adams, Blake Wilson, Elias Syrjä, Kadi Gomis, Tormod Frostad, Matěj Švancer, Štěpán Hudeček, Gianni Biello, Dan Hanka, Dylan Deschamps



Directed and edited by Etienne Mérel

Produced by Hanne Davis and Tim Harty

A Production by Bluemax Media

Executive Producers: Alex Hoye, Galen Knowles, Florian Moser

Script by Paddy O’Connell

Colour: Michael Putz



Supported by: Red Bull Media House, Spyder, CAST Touring, GoPro



Shot on location: Japan, USA, Canada, Italy, Switzerland — Red Bull Snow