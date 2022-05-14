Slack Randoms: World Cup Speeding Fines, Aaron Gwin's House Tour, Jet Pack Mountain Rescues & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Nove Mesto Speeding Fines
Ahead of this weekend's racing in Nove Mesto, the UCI sent a warning out to teams and media after a number of cars heading to the event had been caught speeding. It sounds like the racers are not the only ones going fast this week.
Specialized Pins New Cactus Carrying eBikes to Globe Brand
Specialized has hinted at a new range of electric bikes under the Globe brand. Previously Globe had been used to sell city bikes but now it appears Specialized has plans to make electric bikes carry a whole load of cacti, the perfect companion for bicycles.
|Specialized’s purpose is to harness the power of the bicycle to pedal the planet forward. Globe will help us deliver on that promise in a new and more accessible way.— Specialized
MTB Cribs Aaron Gwin Edition
|I decided to do a last minute video tour before moving out of our California house. We're going to miss this place a lot but looking forward to what's ahead. Hope you guys enjoy the tour. Dream Big!— Aaron Gwin
Are Jet Packs the Future of Mountain Rescue?
|We proved you can scale a Lake District Mountain (3100ft Helveylln) in 3mins 30 seconds, despite very poor visibility that would have grounded a HEMS Helicopter. The Mountain Rescue foot response is over 70 minutes typically. The route was 1.2 miles and 2200ft of height gain.
This is the latest in a series of Paramedic Response Exercises to prove capability in parallel with training up real Paramedics to provide first response Critical Care in hard to reach geographies. Cardiac, breathing or blood loss cases are time critical and require rapid stabilisation to buy time for evacuation. This system, akin to the rapid response of a Paramedic on a motorbike in an urban environment, will be the difference between life and death for many critical cases.— Gravity Industries
'World's First' Wingsuit Zipline
This week we have another world first for Slack Randoms with this attempt at the new sport of wingsuit ziplining.
8 Savage Landings from Red Bull Flutag
|Red Bull Flugtag is a flying contest like no other, where amateur teams try to fly their homemade machines through the air and compete for glory. As well as trying to fly as far as possible, the teams also need to make a splash with the judges, and are assessed on their creativity, showmanship and flare for design But it's basically a rule of physics: what goes up, must also come down! We've put together 8 of the most savage landings from Red Bull Flugtag— Red Bull
Who Needs Chains?Juliano Neves
is back with another wild mockup with this direct-drive specialized. The stem somehow manages to not look as weird as some of the setups we saw in Albstadt
last week.
