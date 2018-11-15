Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Fast & Loose in Santa Cruz
Nov 14, 2018
by
nexus-collective
Follow
Following
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
26” DH bikes still smash.
by
nexus-collective
Views: 564
Faves:
12
Comments: 0
Isaac (Wally) Wallen
Jayden Farley
4 Comments
Score
Time
+ 0
SeaHag
(9 mins ago)
When releasing such a short edit, why waste so much time with those walking the streets segments? You have awesome trails and the riding ability to showcase them...This could have been better.
[Reply]
+ 1
sendinit
(8 mins ago)
Isaac has been putting out some real rad stuff recently, definitely an under the radar player to watch!
[Reply]
+ 2
Pedro404
(13 mins ago)
Looser than an octogenarian's ballsack. Love it.
[Reply]
+ 1
McArdle
(30 mins ago)
Must have a bit of jelly in that back tyre mate, very wibbly wobbly, barely in a straight line the whole edit!
[Reply]
4 Comments
