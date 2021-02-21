Slack Randoms: Wild Wheels, Bike Pump Ballads & Unicycle Tandems

Feb 21, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.


Wild Wheels

Riding at 4:27

The chances are you've seen this wild modification from an engineer known only as 'The Q' by now as 27 million people have viewed his circular saw wheeled ice bike. So rather than show you a video that's more than done the rounds, we thought it would be better to show you some of his other wild projects including a fat bike using Formula 1 wheels and a sneaker wheeled bike.

Riding at 6:20

Riding at 3:50

When you want to ride your bike packing rig to your sick unicycle spot


There's a bike out there for everyone and this one is for the avid unicycler and backpacker. It's called 'What the fork', is made by Flansberrium Fabrications in Quebec and is basically an adventure bike with a detachable unicycle as the front fork.

Flansberrium say, "Ever had a dream where you could go on a bike packing trip, find a good trail, and go ride it on your uni without all your camping gear? Maksym Siegieńczuk has, and he will make it true! This is #whatthefork. Is it a bike? It is a tandem? Is it a uni-bicycle? Call it what you want, but this combines the fun hard rides with the efficiency of the double-wheeler thing."

An incredible ski recovery


Maxence Muzaton pulled off this incredible recovery at Cortina D'ampezzo while travelling at 120 km/h.

Hans Mindnich's Huge Huck


Speaking of incredible snow feats, this line from Hans Mindnich at Kings and Queens of Corbets is beyond insanity.

Jet Pack Skiing


bigquotesEvery son knows that being late for his mother’s lunch is never an option. While many would simply make up the most foolish excuse possible, call our mom and beg for forgiveness, Filip Flisar has his own way of problem-solving. Being a Ski Cross World Champion has its perks – Filip is not only the proud owner of the skiing world’s favourite moustache, he is also the proud owner of a real-life jetpack. Facing the idea of being late for lunch, Filip strapped on his jetpack and literally blasted his way through his hometown of Maribor, Slovenia.Red Bull Snow

I wonder if he got his inspiration from a certain Mr Warner...


Billy Joel played on Bike Pumps


Topeak ran a Valentine's Day competition to commission YouTuber 'Bike Pump Music' to play a love song using their pumps. The winning song was 'For the Longest Time' by Billy Joel, and here is the result. The original is below for comparison.



15 Comments

  • 6 1
 That ice bike is cutting edge technology.
  • 2 0
 Very sharp design
  • 1 0
 Tire buzz saw
  • 1 0
 Cut the crap cleanly. No spatter effects....
  • 3 0
 Wtf
  • 3 1
 That Bike Pump Music is going to blow up
  • 1 0
 I thought that it sounded a bit deflated
  • 1 0
 Well... seems like Pinkbike has ran out of content once again! Oh well... see you guys tomorrow!
  • 1 0
 If that saw blade for wheels bike was full suspension, I would not want to have tire buzz.
  • 1 0
 wonder what kind of sealant formula that fat bike is using?
  • 1 0
 The shoe bike looks like something out of a Dr. Seuss book.
  • 1 0
 @ Wild wheels video, can we now see a huck to flat for performance.????
  • 1 0
 And the Knuckle Huck nose butter of the century goes to:
Maxence Muzaton
  • 1 0
 Its BLOW AIR Mountain Biking!
  • 1 0
 Those Pirelli race tires are frickin' wide!

