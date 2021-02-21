Slack Randoms: Wild Wheels, Bike Pump Ballads & Unicycle Tandems

Wild Wheels

Riding at 4:27

Riding at 6:20

Riding at 3:50

When you want to ride your bike packing rig to your sick unicycle spot

An incredible ski recovery

Hans Mindnich's Huge Huck

Jet Pack Skiing

Every son knows that being late for his mother’s lunch is never an option. While many would simply make up the most foolish excuse possible, call our mom and beg for forgiveness, Filip Flisar has his own way of problem-solving. Being a Ski Cross World Champion has its perks – Filip is not only the proud owner of the skiing world’s favourite moustache, he is also the proud owner of a real-life jetpack. Facing the idea of being late for lunch, Filip strapped on his jetpack and literally blasted his way through his hometown of Maribor, Slovenia. — Red Bull Snow

Billy Joel played on Bike Pumps

The chances are you've seen this wild modification from an engineer known only as 'The Q' by now as 27 million people have viewed his circular saw wheeled ice bike. So rather than show you a video that's more than done the rounds, we thought it would be better to show you some of his other wild projects including a fat bike using Formula 1 wheels and a sneaker wheeled bike.There's a bike out there for everyone and this one is for the avid unicycler and backpacker. It's called 'What the fork', is made by Flansberrium Fabrications in Quebec and is basically an adventure bike with a detachable unicycle as the front fork.Flansberrium say, "Ever had a dream where you could go on a bike packing trip, find a good trail, and go ride it on your uni without all your camping gear? Maksym Siegieńczuk has, and he will make it true! This is #whatthefork. Is it a bike? It is a tandem? Is it a uni-bicycle? Call it what you want, but this combines the fun hard rides with the efficiency of the double-wheeler thing."Maxence Muzaton pulled off this incredible recovery at Cortina D'ampezzo while travelling at 120 km/h.Speaking of incredible snow feats, this line from Hans Mindnich at Kings and Queens of Corbets is beyond insanity.I wonder if he got his inspiration from a certain Mr Warner...Topeak ran a Valentine's Day competition to commission YouTuber 'Bike Pump Music' to play a love song using their pumps. The winning song was 'For the Longest Time' by Billy Joel, and here is the result. The original is below for comparison.