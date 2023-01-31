Slawomir Lukasik Joins Yeti Factory Team Alongside Bex Baraona & Richie Rude

Jan 31, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Yeti has announced that Slawomir Lukasik will be joining the factory team as we head into the 2023 race season.

Slawomir Lukasik has risen through the ranks of Enduro over the past few years with 6th place in the 2022 overall standings. For 2023 Slawomir picks up his first factory team position as he will be joining Richie Rude and Bex Baraona as the Yeti team marks its 12th season of racing.


bigquotesCan’t believe it’s happening! I will be racing for @yeticycles Thrilled to what’s to come! Slawomir Lukasik


[QUOTE author=" "Yeti"]RUDE / BARAONA / ŁUKASIK

Returning for his 12th year, Richie Rude leads the Yeti / @FOX Factory team alongside Bex Baraona, returning for her second year, and Sławomir Łukasik, a brand new addition to the team for 2023.

With back-to-back second-place titles in 2021 and 2022, @richie_rude1 is hungrier than ever to add a third championship title to his name. In her first year on the Factory team, @bex_baraona saw her best season to date and has proven that she is in strong podium contention. Securing his first Factory supported ride, @s_lukasick is poised to build off of his impressive 6th-place overall finish last year.

The first EDR is just under two months away, kicking off in Tasmania.

Let’s go racing.[/QUOTE]

13 Comments

  • 12 0
 Stoked to see Slawek in a world class level team after so many years of hard work! Definitely deserved it. Good luck to whole team!
  • 3 1
 Yeah, he is also a great human, humble, hardworking and smart. Hope he will be the number one some day.
  • 3 0
 @lkubica: he's just got to be extra careful with those water bottles, with Richie around you never know.
  • 1 0
 @kopaczus: I must admit, this pun came through my mind, but I don't think it's ok to mention it here, we should rather focus on celebrating his success...
  • 4 2
 Bex Baraona & Richie Rude could've been two Marvel super heroes, next to Bruce Banner and Peter Parker.
  • 9 10
 Super heroes don't use drugs to win.
  • 2 0
 Didn't expect that coming, but he'll yeah you earned it! Congratulations! Daj czadu!
  • 3 0
 Well deserved!
  • 1 0
 Stoked for Slawek! But where does that leave Casper? Is he going to the All-Canadian Rocky Mountain?
  • 2 0
 well deserved. We gonna see madness from this guy
  • 2 0
 Sik bro
  • 1 0
 LET'S GO!
  • 1 0
 Slavdawg!!!





