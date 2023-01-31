Slawomir Lukasik Joins Yeti Factory Team Alongside Bex Baraona & Richie Rude

Can’t believe it’s happening! I will be racing for @yeticycles Thrilled to what’s to come! — Slawomir Lukasik

Yeti has announced that Slawomir Lukasik will be joining the factory team as we head into the 2023 race season.Slawomir Lukasik has risen through the ranks of Enduro over the past few years with 6th place in the 2022 overall standings. For 2023 Slawomir picks up his first factory team position as he will be joining Richie Rude and Bex Baraona as the Yeti team marks its 12th season of racing.[QUOTE author=" "Yeti"]RUDE / BARAONA / ŁUKASIKReturning for his 12th year, Richie Rude leads the Yeti / @FOX Factory team alongside Bex Baraona, returning for her second year, and Sławomir Łukasik, a brand new addition to the team for 2023.With back-to-back second-place titles in 2021 and 2022, @richie_rude1 is hungrier than ever to add a third championship title to his name. In her first year on the Factory team, @bex_baraona saw her best season to date and has proven that she is in strong podium contention. Securing his first Factory supported ride, @s_lukasick is poised to build off of his impressive 6th-place overall finish last year.The first EDR is just under two months away, kicking off in Tasmania.Let’s go racing.[/QUOTE]